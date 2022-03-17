ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Feeling Lucky? Here Is A List Of Events To Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In South Florida

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1tEA_0ed62V9b00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is dusting off its greenery in time for the first post-pandemic St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17.

From parades to festivals to bars, there are plenty of festivities taking place for St. Patty’s Day revelers.

Restaurants/Bars:

American Social: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at one of Brickell’s most popular spots with drink specials running March 12–18. We’re talking $10 car bombs, $8 shots of Jameson, and $6 for a Guinness. American Social will also begin their green-themed parties with a kick-off on March 12. An Irish breakfast arrives on March 13, and there will be an all-day bash beginning at 11:30 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. They will wrap up the entire thing with a silent disco on March 18.

Batch Gastropub: Feeling lucky? Dive into Batch Gastropub on St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy the festivities. Surely enough, St. Patrick’s Day happens simultaneously with Batch’s weekly whiskey deal. Specials feature $5 select whiskeys, plus 50% off the entire whiskey menu for those wanting to try different ones.

Calle 23: Stop by Calle 23, a Cuban hot spot located in Coral Gables on St. Patrick’s Day. That day the bar will be offering drink specials including Telling Irish Whisky shots with a beer and Jameson Irish mules for $10. Their regular happy hour is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music at 8 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day at Tobacco Road by Kush: Double celebrations, double the fun is set to take place at Kush on St. Patrick’s Day. Tobacco Road will be celebrating its 110 year anniversary. Drink specials will be on deck which will include $5 Green PBR beer, $6 Tullamore Due Shots, $8 Irish Mules, and $9 Irish Car Bomb. Doors open at 4 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day at SHOTS Wynwood: Bring out your favorite St. Patrick’s outfit and feel the luck of the Irish at SHOTS. Drink specials will include $5 Green Beer, $5 Whiskey, $8 Domestic Beer + Whiskey, and $10 Irish Car Bombs. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl – Fort Lauderdale: Be a part of the largest bar crawl in the nation, as over 2,500 people are expected. Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale is host to the St. Patrick’s Day Crawl and it will feature a $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest, three complimentary drinks or shots, local food, and more. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Whiskey Joe’s: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Miami-style! Guests can enjoy a cold brew at a waterfront bar with views of Biscayne Bay. Green beer will be priced at $3 all day long and select cocktails and appetizers will be discounted as well.

Grails: Luck of the Irish drink special from 6-10 p.m. (if you find a sticker at the bottom of your glass, you get a free drink!). Exclusive cocktails, special pairings menu and a most festive St. Patrick’s Day contest.

Festivals/Parades:

St.Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival at The Wharf Miami: Looking to have a shamrockin’ good time? Look no further than stopping by The Wharf Miami for their St. Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival. Those attending will experience live entertainment, music, and drink specials. They will also enjoy a complimentary Guinness when you buy a shot of Jameson all day. Doors open at 4 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day at Wynwood Marketplace 2022: St. Patrick’s Day at Wynwood will pull out all the stops once again with our famous green beer, Instagram able photo-ops, all of your cravings from Wynwood’s best Food Trucks, and an Artisan Marketplace with the best treats, games, and special finds! Spread the green charm and get lucky with Wynwood’s finest. Doors open at 4 p.m.

St Patrick’s Day Art And Mimosas Event By Art Classes Miami: Join Art Classes Miami, on March 17, for St. Patrick’s Day in Wynwood for a three-hour adult painting class with all art supplies included & mimosas. This guided class for adults is to get together while having an artistic experience. Participants will paint in acrylic on canvas while sipping mimosas in a relaxed environment. The event kicks off at 2 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale St.Patrick’s Shamrock Run: Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early, and be sure to wear green for good luck during Fort Lauderdale’s 9th annual Shamrock Run , held on Saturday, March 12, starting at 7 a.m. with a four-mile run. The run will take place at 32 E Las Olas Blvd, Huizenga Plaza, and will be run along Las Olas Boulevard. Make sure to stay afterward as the participants and their families can enjoy post-race food and drinks— including beer —and music.

Fort Lauderdale St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival: The Fort Lauderdale St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival will return Saturday, March 12, 2022, to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale. The festival features a family-friendly setting filled with festive floats, marching bands, and more. Save some room for food and drinks as there will be some. Entertainment such as arts and crafts booths, live music performances, and an expanded kids zone will be available as well. The event begins at 9 a.m. with the festival kicking off at 11 a.m.

Hollywood St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival: The City of Hollywood will host its St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival on Sunday, March 13. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. It will feature food and drinks, live music, and a St. Patrick’s Day parade with floats, marching bands, and more.

Brickell’s 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl-TWO DAY EVENT: It is that time of the year again, get the nearest green clothing and tap into your Irish roots and drink beer! Join Miami Bar Crawls , organizers of Miami’s largest-themed and holiday bar crawl, on Saturday, March 19th for Brickell’s 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. Guests will get “to crawl the night away” enjoying five free drinks and drink specials at participating bars. The participating bars will be Blackbird Ordinary, RedBar Brickell, American Social, Batch Miami, and Candela Bar. Tickets start at $20.

