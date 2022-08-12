ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: The Best Men’s Dress Pants for Every Occasion

By Oscar Hartzog
 4 days ago

Despite their name, dress pants aren’t only for dressy outfits. The best dress pants for men can elevate casual looks for the office or date night (think, with white sneakers and a tucked-in T-shirt), or provide a base for dressier attire. In other words, every guy should have at least one great pair of dress pants in his closet.

How to Choose the Best Dress Pants for Men

As their role has become more flexible, dress pants have adapted. Today, some of the best dress pants for men feature stretchy fabrics and drawstring waistbands, or they come in bold fits and statement-making colors.

No matter what kind of slacks you’re after — or how you plan on styling them — here are a few things to keep in mind while shopping for the best dress pants online.

Fit : In terms of pants fit, almost anything goes right now. Grab some slim-fit trousers for extra professionalism, or go baggy for streetwear-inspired outfits to spice up your office look. Just be sure to check how dress pants fit before buying them so you know what you’re getting into.

Material : The material used for a pair of slacks dictates comfort, breathability, and the way the pants hang on your body. We think the best men’s dress pants are airy enough to accommodate a brisk commute and comfortable enough to sit in all day (even if you’re traveling). Look for high-quality cotton twill, wool, or blend fabrics with some stretch.

Color : Like fit, there aren’t rules anymore about what color the best dress pants should be. Unique colors and patterns are great for building interesting outfits, but dark blues, blacks, and greys are still the most versatile.

Care : Although some dress pants require dry cleaning, others can be machine washed and a few can even be tumble-dried. Being able to machine wash your pants is a big plus in our book, especially in a pinch if we need the pants the next day.

The Best Dress Pants for Men

Below are some of the best dress pants for men, with picks for every personal style, occasion, and office environment.

1. Rhone Commuter Pant

Editor’s Pick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sY89s_0ed35kCE00

Rhone

These Commuter pants from Rhone check all the right boxes. They look like your standard stylish pair of slacks, but they’re made of Rhone’s stretchy, breathable Flex-Knit fabric for top-notch comfort — even during long walks or long hours of sitting. Rhone also offers several colorways and fits, including slim, skinny, and regular, so you can customize the trousers to fit your style.


Buy:
Rhone Commuter Pant
at
$138

2. Lululemon Commission Pant

BEST STRETCH DRESS PANTS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ooqX_0ed35kCE00

Lululemon

Another great pair of stretchy, walking-friendly dress pants is Lululemon’s Commission Pant. Made of four-way stretch Warpstreme fabric, the pants are flexible enough for a yoga class yet (somehow) sophisticated enough for most offices. Better still, you can machine wash and even tumble dry the pants after particularly sweaty days.


Buy:
Lululemon Commission Pant
at
$128

3. Birddogs Jeff Pesos

Most comfortable https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZIZZ_0ed35kCE00

Birddogs

With an optional built-in underwear liner, a stretchy fabric, and a cheeky name, Birddogs’ Jeff Pesos pants do things differently. And, in this case, different is good. The Jeff Pesos pants’ flexibility makes them much more comfortable than most dress pants — despite a flattering slim fit. The optional underwear is also a great touch, and you’ve got a few classic colors to choose from.


Buy:
Birddogs Jeff Pesos
at
$118

4. Todd Snyder Sutton Trouser

CLASSIC STYLE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRB14_0ed35kCE00

Todd Snyder

We love modern slacks, but classic wool trousers will always have a place in our rotation (especially during the colder months). As expected from Todd Snyder, the American label delivers some of the best classic dress pants around in the form of these trim-fit Sutton trousers. With wool from an Italian mill (Vitale Barberis Canonico mill, to be exact), the pants feel as good as they look, and work well with a sport coat and dress shoes or a sweater and sneakers.


Buy:
Todd Snyder Sutton Trouser
at
$348

5. Todd Snyder Sutton Suit Pant

Best summer pants https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hU50m_0ed35kCE00

Todd Snyder

Another great pick from Todd Snyder is these Sutton pants. Their wool-linen blend delivers sophistication and comfort in equal measure, meaning the Italian-made pants are great weddings, dinners, or the office. We’re also big fans of the checkered pattern and brown color, which gives a throwback movie star look.


Buy:
Todd Snyder Sutton Suit Pant
at
$348

6. Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

BEST MACHINE WASHABLE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gmbq6_0ed35kCE00

Nordstrom

If you find yourself out of clean pants (or out of time to hit the dry cleaners) try these Weekday Warrior dress pants from Bonobos. They’re machine washable, and can even be tumble dried, but they look just as good as most dry clean-only trousers. Featuring a slim fit and a slight stretch to the fabric, the pants are ready for demanding walks, traveling, and long days of sitting.


Buy:
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
at
$98

7. Noah Belted Pleat Trousers

MOST STYLISH https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uc7cS_0ed35kCE00

Noah

Founded by the former creative director of Supreme, Noah takes a more grownup, office-appropriate approach to streetwear. These pleated trousers, featuring a wide fit and unique, on-trend color options, are a great example of the brand’s understated look. They’re made of beefy cotton twill and feature an integrated double-ring belt that scores the trousers even more style points.


Buy:
Noah Belted Pleat Trousers
at
$648

8. Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Pant

Best budget dress pants https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wMUv_0ed35kCE00

Amazon

No need to splurge on new dress pants if you don’t want to: These Calvin Klein dress pants are available on Amazon, and most sizes are under $50. They’re made of a polyester-blend with rayon and spandex, which lends a bit of stretch without sacrificing the pants’ classic looks.

Buy: Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Pant $63.61

9. Theory Mayer Pants

Modern minimalism https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5G_0ed35kCE00

Saks Fifth Avenue

For a clean, modern look, pick up a pair of these ultra-sharp Mayer pants from Theory. They’re considered straight-leg, although they seem slightly on the slim side of straight, and make a great choice for elevating business-casual outfits. For example, you could throw them on with a black or white T-shirt and clean sneakers and fit in at just about any office.


Buy:
Theory Mayer Pants
at
$225

