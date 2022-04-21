ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

RS Recommends: How to Watch F1 Online

By Oscar Hartzog
 3 days ago

Formula 1 is the worldwide gold standard of racing, but figuring out how to watch F1 online can be as tricky as an outside overtake. Luckily, there are several ways to watch F1 online if you’re a cord-cutter, and even a couple of ways to watch F1 live streams for free.

Whether you’re just getting into F1 (maybe because you watched the fantastic Netflix docu-series, Drive to Survive ) or you’re looking for a better service to live stream races, read on for the best ways to watch F1 online.

Want to cheer on your team with some authentic F1 gear? Check out our favorite F1 merch here .

How to Watch F1 on TV

Looking to watch F1 on your cable TV? Tune into live races on ESPN and ESPN 2. Those are currently the only two cable channels broadcasting F1 on TV in the U.S.

How to Watch F1 Online: Live Streaming and On-Demand

No streaming service owns exclusive rights to F1, so there are several ways to watch F1 online. Below are a few streaming services that will let you watch F1 live streams on your smart devices, including Amazon Fire Sticks , Roku devices, and Smart TVs .

1. Watch F1 on SlingTV

Sling TV is one of our favorite cord-cutter services — and one of the best ways to watch F1 online. The platform’s cheapest subscription tier, Sling Orange , gets you access to ESPN and ESPN 2 for just $35 a month , making it an easy way to watch F1 live streams online from any smart device. Better still, Sling is currently running a deal for new customers, offering 50% off your first month’s bill. That brings your first payment down to just $17.50.

Sling Orange also includes 30 other popular channels, including TNT, TBS, and CNN, all in one package. Sling lets you watch F1 from your phone, laptop, tablet or on your connected TV through the Sling TV app.


Buy:
Sling Orange Subscription
at
$17.50

2. Watch F1 on F1 TV

For serious fans, F1 TV is a great way to watch F1 online. Besides F1 race live streams, the service brings a ton of data for each race including live timing, audio clips, and real-time telemetry. So, for example, you could keep up with stats using your tablet while watching the live race on another screen. F1 TV is relatively affordable too with a monthly cost of $9.99 , or an annual cost of $63.99 for your first year .


Buy:
F1 TV Subscription
at
$9.99

3. Watch F1 on Hulu + Live TV

If you’re in need of a comprehensive cord-cutter service that also lets you live stream F1 online, turn to Hulu + Live TV . The service, which costs $69.99 per month , brings a ton of content for the money: besides dozens of live TV channels, Hulu + Live TV also includes everything in Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, as well as access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for free.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV Subscription
at
$69.99

4. Watch F1 on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service is fuboTV , which includes ESPN to watch F1 online. Fubo is known to have an extensive, sports -forward catalog of channels, so this is a great option in general for any sports fans. Subscriptions start at $64.99 per month .


Buy:
fuboTV Subscription
at
$64.99

How to Watch F1 Online Free

If you want to catch a big race (maybe the upcoming Bahrain GP) without opening your wallet, there are a couple of ways to watch F1 online for free. These options let you live stream Formula 1 races on your laptop, TV, smartphone or tablet.

1. Watch F1 Online Free With fuboTV Free Trial

FuboTV is currently offering a seven-day free trial . The free trial is easy to cancel after seven days, making it a great way to watch F1 for free — if just for those seven days.


Buy:
7-Day Free Trial
at
fuboTV

2. Watch F1 Online Free With Hulu + Live TV Free Trial

Another way to watch F1 live streams for free is to take advantage of Hulu + Live TV’s seven-day free trial . This comes in handy if you just want to watch one big race weekend, or if you’ve never watched F1 live and want to see if you like it.


Buy:
7-Day Free Trail
at
Hulu + Live TV

Combine both the fuboTV trial and the Hulu + Live TV free trial and you’ll get 14 days of free Formula 1 live streaming in total. Use the trials to watch the next F1 race online free before choosing to continue with one of the monthly subscription F1 streaming options above.

F1 Schedule 2022

One of the great things about F1 is that it’s a year-round sport, so there’s no shortage of events. Up next is the Rolex Gran Premio Del Made in Italy, taking place April 22 through 24, followed by the Miami Grand Prix on May 6 through 8. For the full F1 schedule, head to Formula1.com .

