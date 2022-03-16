ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day guide: Parades, pubs and bar crawls

By Jen Steer
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland is one of the best places in the United States to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day .

With a plethora of parades and pubs, it’s no surprise WalletHub ranked our city No. 13 on its 2022 list St. Paddy’s list.

St. Patrick’s Day events:

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It starts at 1:04 p.m. on March 17 at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. This year’s theme is “Ireland’s Scenic Coastlines.”

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Run

The 5K run starts at 10 a.m. on March 19 on West 6th Street. And there’s a shot of Jameson waiting for you at the finish line.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

This themed bar crawl in Cleveland’s Warehouse District starts at 4 p.m. on March 19. There’s a costume contest, drink specials and an after party.

Cleveland’s best Irish pubs:

Flannery’s

This downtown Cleveland institution is sure to hopping on St. Patrick’s Day and is not far from the parade route.

Flat Iron

The cafe in the Flats has been serving up pints and pub grub since 1910.

Gormley’s

Located in Rocky River, Gormley’s offers pints and toasted corned beef sandwiches.

Greenisland Irish Pub

The name says it all. The Bay Village restaurant has Irish potato pancakes. Yum!

The Harp

We recommend the corned beef boxty at this Cleveland spot with a large patio.

Mullarkey’s

Downtown Willoughby knows how to have a good time. Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s and Magners on tap.

Parnell’s Pub

Two locations, Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. Both pubs offer local beer, as well as Guinness and whisky. Slainte!

P.J. McIntyre’s

Stained glass windows and exposed brick give this West Park spot the perfect pub ambiance.

Pride of Erin

This Lorain Avenue spot has all the staples on draft: Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp.

Sully’s Irish Pub

Live music, Guinness onion soup and pints o’ plenty at Sully’s in Medina. You better order your St. Patrick’s Day to-go meal early.

The Treehouse

The giant Guinness mural on the back of this Tremont building tells you you’re in the right place. Doors open at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s with live Irish music later.

