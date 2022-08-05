50% off an annual subscription or $1 for the first month at Noles247

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.

