50% off an annual subscription or $1 for the first month at Noles247

Read on 247sports.com
Related
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL・
In Photos: Gamecocks back on the practice field
The South Carolina football team was back on the field on Monday afternoon for its fourth practice of the preseason. It was a mid-90s day on the field for the Gamecocks, but it’s going to be hot at Arkansas and again the following week against Georgia, so it’s time to get prepared.
Georgia football has six commitments on 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Football Team
MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crystal Ball: 4-star Coen Carr set to announce decision on Tuesday, August 9th
Coen Carr, the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is set to make his college decision on Tuesday, November 9th.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sources Say: Latest with Iowa's fall camp, top basketball target
Hope everyone has had a great weekend. Before I dive into a few tidbits-- I want to say a huge thank you to all of our members who have helped promote our sale. We are at an.
Mack Brown Provides Clearer Picture of Starting UNC QB Decision Timeline
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hopes to publicly name the starting quarterback for the 2022 season on the Monday before North Carolina's home opener vs. Florida A&M. That will give the chosen starter a full game week of practice as the guy. He'll take all the first-team snaps and be the focus of the offense.
New coach raves about Georgia commit Top247 RB Tovani Mizell
Tovani Mizell's coach at DeMatha Catholic raves about the Top247 running back's performance in training camp. Mizell committed to Georgia on Monday.
Michigan RB wears football tape to class to avoid missing practice time
ANN ARBOR — When it comes to the intangibles, freshman running back C.J. Stokes is already impressing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches. Harbaugh told a pair of stories this week on "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, that detailed how the young running back has caught his eye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
In-state athlete 'coming to like' Tennessee after visiting Vols again
A Class of 2024 athlete from Nashville, Tenn., says Tennessee is one of the top teams he's considering following his latest visit with the Vols last weekend.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
247Sports
Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll
The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
Six Hurricanes that caught our attention after the first practices of camp
The Miami Hurricanes are working through the early stages of fall camp, going through the NCAA acclimation period in shorts and shells. While the Hurricanes aren’t practicing in full pads yet, there is still plenty to take away from the early practices with body types and movement skills. UM...
NFL・
247Sports
44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0