21 celebrities Queen Elizabeth met during her 70-year reign

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth meets Lady Gaga.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years before her death at age 96 .
  • She met many famous people during her time on the throne.
  • Photos show her meeting Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor as well as modern stars like Lady Gaga.
Queen Elizabeth met Marilyn Monroe at the premiere of "The Battle of the River Plate" at Leicester Square in London in 1956.
Marilyn Monroe meets Queen Elizabeth.

Daily Herald/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The Queen and Monroe were both 30 years old at the time.

The Queen attended the premiere of the "Funny Girl" sequel "Funny Lady" in 1975, where she met Barbra Streisand.
Queen Elizabeth greets Barbra Streisand.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Actors James Caan (second from left) and Lee Remick also met the Queen.

Elizabeth Taylor and Queen Elizabeth wore matching colors when they met at a gala in 1976.
Queen Elizabeth meets Elizabeth Taylor.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Taylor was accompanied by John Warner, her sixth husband, to the event at the British embassy in Washington, DC.

Meryl Streep met Queen Elizabeth at the premiere of "Kramer vs. Kramer" in London in 1979.
Meryl Streep meets Queen Elizabeth.

Graham Turner/Getty Images

Streep won her first Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in the film.

The Queen met Frank Sinatra at a Hollywood party in 1983.
Queen Elizabeth meets Frank Sinatra.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

First lady Nancy Reagan hosted a party in the Queen's honor at the 20th Century Fox Studio.

Queen Elizabeth posed with former Beatle Paul McCartney at the Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts in 1996.
Queen Elizabeth and Paul McCartney.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

The Beatles also met the Queen Mother at the 1963 Royal Variety Show .

The Queen met The Spice Girls in 1997.
Queen Elizabeth meets the Spice Girls.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

The Spice Girls sang "Too Much" and "Who Do You Think You Are" at the Royal Variety Show.

Natasha Richardson curtsied when she met the Queen at the premiere of "The Parent Trap" in 1998.
Queen Elizabeth meets Natasha Richardson.

Ken Goff/Getty Images

"The Parent Trap" star Dennis Quaid and then-wife Meg Ryan were in attendance as well.

In 2001, the Queen met Jennifer Lopez backstage at the Royal Variety Performance.
Queen Elizabeth meets Jennifer Lopez.

PA Images via Getty Images

Lopez sang "Ain't It Funny."

Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan met the Queen at the premiere of their James Bond movie "Die Another Day" in 2002.
Queen Elizabeth meets Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry.

TIM CLARKE/DAILY EXPRESS POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The film's director, Lee Tamahori, also joined the reception line at London's Royal Albert Hall. The Queen also met Madonna at the event.

Queen Elizabeth awarded Dame Judi Dench with the Insignia of a Companion of Honour in 2005.
Queen Elizabeth with Dame Judi Dench.

Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Dench became a dame in 1988 .

The Queen chatted with Daniel Craig at the premiere of "Casino Royale" in 2006.
Queen Elizabeth meets Daniel Craig.

Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When London hosted the 2012 Olympics, the Queen participated in a James Bond-themed skit with Craig in which she appeared to jump out of a helicopter.

The helicopter jump was actually performed by stuntman Gary Connery, but Queen Elizabeth "was very amused by the idea and agreed immediately," royal dressmaker Angela Kelly wrote in her memoir, " The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. "

Lady Gaga bowed to Queen Elizabeth backstage at the Royal Variety Performance in 2009.
Queen Elizabeth meets Lady Gaga.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lady Gaga sang "Speechless."

Bette Midler met the Queen backstage at the 2009 Royal Variety Performance.
Queen Elizabeth meets Bette Midler.

Leon Neal/WPA Pool /Getty Images

Midler sang "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Queen Elizabeth met Helen Mirren at a performing-arts reception at Buckingham Palace in 2011.
Queen Elizabeth meets Helen Mirren.

Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mirren, who became a dame in 2003, played Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 film "The Queen" and won an Oscar for best actress.

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth greeted Hugh Jackman at Buckingham Palace.
Hugh Jackman meets Queen Elizabeth.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace hosted a reception for Australians living in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth shook hands with Sir Elton John at a 2012 concert in honor of her diamond jubilee.
Queen Elizabeth with Elton John.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Sir Elton John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998.

Carey Mulligan gave a traditional curtsy when she met the Queen in 2013.
Queen Elizabeth meets Carey Mulligan.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mulligan met Queen Elizabeth at a reception for the British Film Institute at Windsor Castle.

Angelina Jolie received an honorary damehood from Queen Elizabeth for her work to end war-zone sexual violence in 2014.
Angelina Jolie meets Queen Elizabeth.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Jolie was presented with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

Damien Lewis shook hands with the Queen at an event for the Prince's Trust in London in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth meets Damien Lewis.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince's Trust helps support at-risk youth with education and employment.

The Queen met former One Direction member Liam Payne after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2018.
Queen Elizabeth meets Liam Payne.

Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images

The Commonwealth Service is the largest annual interfaith gathering in the UK.

Read the original article on Insider

