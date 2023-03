2023 Birds Town Hall at MaGerk's

The 2023 Birds Town Hall will take place at MaGerk's Pub & Grill Horsham (307 Horsham Rd, Horsham, PA 19044) on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Birds Town Hall is annual event hosted by SportsRadio94WIP that consists of a full day of Birds talk from 6am to 6pm.

Below is the full schedule:

6am-7am – Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, Rhea Hughes, James Seltzer

7am-8am – DeCamara, Ritchie, Rhea, Reuben Frank

8am-9am – DeCamara, Ritchie, Rhea, Hugh Douglas, Joe Giglio

9am-10am – DeCamara, Ritchie, Rhea, Merrill Reese

10am-11am – Giglio, Hugh, Barrett Brooks, DeCamara

11am-Noon – Giglio, Hugh, Glen Macnow, Mike Sielski

Noon-1pm – Giglio, Hugh, Ritchie, Ike Reese

1pm-2pm – Giglio, Hugh, Ray Didinger, Eliot Shorr-Parks

2pm-3pm – Jack Fritz, Reese, Hugh, Giglio

3pm-4pm – Fritz, Reese, Shorr-Parks, Reuben Frank

4pm-5pm – Fritz, Reese, Howard Eskin, Shorr-Parks

5pm-6pm – Fritz, Reese, Shorr-Parks

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker