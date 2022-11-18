The best TV stands and where to buy them, according to interior designers and electronics experts

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Pottery Barn

TV stands are first and foremost a functional piece of furniture. They hold your television and all of its components. You want something to help keep everything organized and safely store your electronics, but you still want it to look nice.

"We just want it to feel cohesive with the rest of the furniture in the room," Leia T. Ward , founder of LTW Design , told Insider Reviews. It's not always easy, and she's seen many people regret their purchases. "They get a media cabinet that functionally seems great [but] it just looks terrible," she said.

We spoke with five experts, including designers, furniture resellers, and Insider Reviews' home entertainment editor, to learn what makes a great TV stand or media console.

Because the perfect stand for you will depend on your TV's and room's size and your decor, we focused on the best places to buy a console across a range of budgets.

Note: Nearly every retailer is experiencing supply-chain issues, so some items may take months to arrive or have stock issues.

Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and reviews home products .

13 places to buy the best TV stands in 2022

Ikea

Price range: $20 to $900

$20 to $900 Shipping costs: Starting at $49 for large items, not available in all areas or for all products

Starting at $49 for large items, not available in all areas or for all products Average shipping time: Varies by zip code; for furniture, you may have to select a delivery window

Varies by zip code; for furniture, you may have to select a delivery window In-store pickup: Yes, free for online orders over $49 or $5 for certain stores

Yes, free for online orders over $49 or $5 for certain stores Return policy: You have 365 days to return unopened products and 180 days for opened products, with proof of purchase

You have 365 days to return unopened products and 180 days for opened products, with proof of purchase Restocking/return fees: No

No Warranty: Only certain products are covered by Ikea's warranties , and TV stands aren't listed among them

TV stands under $500 Ikea

Well-known for its affordable furniture, Ikea has some nicely designed TV stands and media consoles. Some of the lowest-cost options probably won't do much for containing wires and remotes, as they're mostly open shelving.

Starting at around $100, you can find TV stands and consoles with cabinets or drawers and grommets or holes for threading wires.

Ikea furniture tends to be fiberboard or particleboard, so it won't last forever, especially if you move often. You'll also have to assemble the stand yourself.

Worth checking out:

Hayneedle

Price range: $25 to $4,000

$25 to $4,000 Shipping costs: Free for many items, fees for some oversized pieces

Free for many items, fees for some oversized pieces Average shipping time: Between 5 and 10 days, depending on location

Between 5 and 10 days, depending on location In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: Up to 30 days from the date of delivery

Up to 30 days from the date of delivery Restocking/return fees: You may have to pay for shipping

You may have to pay for shipping Warranty: Varies widely by item, between 30 days and 5 years

Hayneedle

Walmart-owned Hayneedle has hundreds of TV stands to choose from. The site's filtering options make it simple to find what you need. You can sort by width, height, material, style, and more.

Similar to Ikea, its cheapest selections are very basic. You'll also have to assemble most of the lower-priced stands. Because of the wide variety of brands, not all the stands are of equal quality. You'll want to look at the material, warranty, and weight capacity to ensure it can reliably hold all your electronics.

While Hayneedle offers free shipping on much of its furniture, it charges for some larger items. However, the huge media centers we looked at ship free, so that caveat seems like a rare occurrence.

Worth checking out:

Target

Price range: $50 to $2,000

$50 to $2,000 Shipping costs: Free over $35

Free over $35 Average shipping time: 3 to 5 business days

3 to 5 business days In-store pickup: Yes

Yes Return policy: Return within 90 days

Return within 90 days Restocking/return fees: None

None Warranty: Varies by item; contact Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869

Target

Another site with hundreds of sub-$500 TV stands, Target has helpful options for narrowing down its selection. You can search by the size of your TV so you know the stand will comfortably hold it. There are also filters for material, color, price, and decor style.

Pay attention to weight limits and material as you're researching. Most of the TV stands had weight capacities on their pages, but it wasn't universal. That information is missing for many of the buffets and credenzas.

Target's lower-priced furniture usually requires assembly. The necessary tools are often provided but not always.

Worth a look:

Article

Price range: $850 to $1,600

$850 to $1,600 Shipping costs: $49; free for items over $999; $119 for room delivery; $199 for assembly

$49; free for items over $999; $119 for room delivery; $199 for assembly Average shipping time: 2 days to a month, depending on location

2 days to a month, depending on location In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 30 days

30 days Restocking/return fees: $49 return fee, plus a $50 fee if you don't have the original packaging

$49 return fee, plus a $50 fee if you don't have the original packaging Warranty: 1 year

TV stands under $1,500 Article

Article 's furniture collection isn't extensive, but it's well made and nice-looking. Because the designs are mainly modern and industrial, it's easy to tell from a quick look whether the furniture suits your decor.

Most of its pieces are engineered wood, which is a mix of wood waste products bound together. There are different types of engineered wood, and Article's furniture feels more substantial than particleboard or fiberboard.

You'll need to assemble the stand yourself. The times listed on the website are usually optimistic, but the directions are straightforward.

Unfortunately, Article doesn't list the weight capacities for its TV stands or media consoles. The company says it doesn't test this and doesn't have the information for specific products.

Worth checking out:

Poly & Bark

Poly & Bark

Poly & Bark is a direct-to-consumer brand that offers a curated selection of mainly modern furniture in neutral colors. Most pieces are a mix of walnut, oak, and medium-density fiberboard (MDF).

Poly & Bark gives detailed dimensions of its TV stands and sideboards. That's useful if you want to ensure all your gear will fit inside. However, there are no weight capacities listed on the site. It might be worth contacting customer service if you have a question about a specific product.

One of the nicest things about the site is its 100-day trial. It's typically not something you see with furniture brands, outside of mattresses.

Worth checking out:

CB2

Price range: $500 to $5,000

$500 to $5,000 Shipping costs: $119 to $399, depending on price and distance

$119 to $399, depending on price and distance Average shipping time: 7 to 30 days, depending on distance and item (though some Insider Reviews team members have reported longer waits and poor communication)

7 to 30 days, depending on distance and item (though some Insider Reviews team members have reported longer waits and poor communication) In-store pickup: For some items but not most furniture

For some items but not most furniture Return policy: Contact the company within 7 days of purchase; the item must be picked up or returned within 30 days

Contact the company within 7 days of purchase; the item must be picked up or returned within 30 days Restocking/return fees: Shipping fees apply

Shipping fees apply Warranty: None

CB2

CB2 is often described as Crate & Barrel's trendier sister store. Hillary Cohen , founder of HCO Interiors , recommends CB2 and says they have a lot of nicely designed pieces. Prices can be steep, but there are a variety of styles under $1,500.

Materials CB2 uses for its consoles, TV stands, and credenzas range from iron and steel to ash and mango woods. Some are made of manufactured wood as well. Many have holes in the back for wires, even if they're not marketed as media consoles.

CB2 doesn't always provide weight capacities or detailed dimensions of a piece's shelving. You may want to try customer service if you're worried about a hefty TV or an oversized cable box.

Also, the furniture doesn't necessarily come assembled. We've heard some complaints about CB2's lack of updates when shipping times are changed as well.

Worth checking out:

West Elm

Price range: $500 to $4,500

$500 to $4,500 Shipping costs: $149 to $399, depending on the price and distance

$149 to $399, depending on the price and distance Average shipping time: 7 to 21 days

7 to 21 days In-store pickup: For some items but not most furniture

For some items but not most furniture Return policy: Within 30 days of delivery

Within 30 days of delivery Restocking/return fees: Shipping and processing fees apply

Shipping and processing fees apply Warranty: None

TV stands under $2,000 West Elm

A favorite of midcentury-modern fans, West Elm favors boxy TV stands in a range of materials and colors. You can sort by color and width and whether materials are sustainably sourced.

You'll find furniture made of mango wood, engineered wood, marble, teak, and more. Some of West Elm's sideboards and buffets have holes in the back that you could snake cords through.

On West Elm's site, you'll find suggestions for media console widths based on the size of your TV. However, its stands are often missing weight capacities and assembly instructions listed on the page. It's worth checking with customer service if you're considering a specific item.

For most consoles and sideboards, assembly is included with white-glove delivery (included in the $149 to $399 home delivery fee).

Worth checking out:

Pottery Barn

Price range: $600 to $6,000

$600 to $6,000 Shipping costs: $149 to $399, depending on price and distance

$149 to $399, depending on price and distance Average shipping time: 7 to 10 business days

7 to 10 business days In-store pickup: For some items but not most furniture

For some items but not most furniture Return policy: Return within 30 days of receiving or purchasing an item

Return within 30 days of receiving or purchasing an item Restocking/return fees: Shipping and processing fees may apply

Shipping and processing fees may apply Warranty: None

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn 's TV stands, media centers, and credenzas come in many styles and materials, including steel, marble, cane, MDF, wrought iron, and ash wood. The majority cost between $1,000 and $2,500.

Pottery Barn is one of the most thorough stores when it comes to documenting dimensions and weight capacities. We found a good number of sideboards and buffets with good-size cutouts in the back for wires.

Most large pieces of furniture like consoles and buffets come with white-glove delivery (part of the $149 to $399 home delivery), so you shouldn't have to assemble the furniture yourself.

Worth checking out:

Crate & Barrel

Price range: $700 to $6,000

$700 to $6,000 Shipping costs: $119 to $399, depending on price and distance

$119 to $399, depending on price and distance Average shipping time: 7 to 30 days, depending on distance and item

7 to 30 days, depending on distance and item In-store pickup: For some items but not most furniture

For some items but not most furniture Return policy: Contact the company within 7 days of purchase; the item must be picked up or returned within 30 days

Contact the company within 7 days of purchase; the item must be picked up or returned within 30 days Restocking/return fees: Shipping fees apply

Shipping fees apply Warranty: None

Crate & Barrel

If your budget is between $1,000 and $2,000, you'll find many options at Crate & Barrel . You can filter TV stands by color, material, width, and price. If you want a buffet or sideboard outfitted for cord management, you can select for that as well.

Crate & Barrel uses oak, birch, elm, engineered wood, rattan, and other materials in its buffets, consoles, and stands. The site usually lists whether a piece has cord cutouts, but it doesn't always show photos of them or list the quantity.

While we often found shelf dimensions for the furniture, weight capacities were missing. You may want to check with customer service for your specific item.

Depending on where you live, you may need to assemble some stands yourself.

Worth checking out:

AllModern

Price range: $800 to $4,000

$800 to $4,000 Shipping costs: Free for orders over $35

Free for orders over $35 Average shipping time: 1 to 2 weeks

1 to 2 weeks In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: Return within 30 days

Return within 30 days Restocking/return fees: Shipping fees apply, and you need the original packaging

Shipping fees apply, and you need the original packaging Warranty: Varies by manufacturer

AllModern

AllModern is a Wayfair brand with a more limited selection than its parent company. That can make it easier to navigate if you know what you're looking for. There are filter options based on TV size, design style, whether the piece is preassembled, and more.

While the product page tells you whether there's cable management, it doesn't typically have photos of the cutouts. Many products also have weight capacities and shelf and cabinet dimensions. You can sort by wood type (solid, engineered, or a combination), and the variety (oak, mango, and so on) is often listed in the details section.

You may have to assemble some furniture yourself. For $120, there's white-glove delivery service with assembly included.

If AllModern isn't your style, you can also check out Wayfair's other brands Joss & Main and Birch Lane for similar prices but different aesthetics.

Worth checking out:

Lulu & Georgia

TV stands over $2,000 Lulu & Georgia

For on-trend but tasteful pieces, there's Lulu & Georgia . The selection is fairly small, so you likely won't need the filter options, though you can select for material, color, and price.

You'll find TV stands, media consoles, and sideboards in teak, oak veneer, mango wood, cane, iron, and more.

Weight capacities aren't always provided, though shelf clearances and dimensions usually are. Often the description doesn't indicate if there are cord cutouts, but you can see them in the photos. They weren't as prevalent in dining room furniture as they were in the traditional media cabinets.

Some pieces require assembly, and white-glove delivery is an extra $149.

Worth checking out:

Design Within Reach

Price range: $1,600 to $12,000

$1,600 to $12,000 Shipping costs: $299 to $499, depending on distance

$299 to $499, depending on distance Average shipping time: 5 to 30 days, depending on distance and item

5 to 30 days, depending on distance and item In-store pickup: No

No Return policy: 30 days

30 days Restocking/return fees: 10% of the total purchase price up to $500

10% of the total purchase price up to $500 Warranty: 1 year

Design Within Reach

You'll only need a few minutes to browse around Design Within Reach to see if it fits your decor and budget. Contemporary and sleek, the furniture is very pricey, often made of mixes of wood, veneer, and MDF or powder-coated steel.

Dimensions are pretty thoroughly listed, but some pieces are missing weight limits. It's not always easy to tell from the photos if a piece has cord cutouts.

Not all pieces come fully assembled. In-home delivery with assembly is available for between $399 and $499.

Worth checking out:

Arhaus

Price range: $2,000 to $10,000+

$2,000 to $10,000+ Shipping costs: $249 to $549, depending on location

$249 to $549, depending on location Average shipping time: 14 to 20 days, depending on item and location

14 to 20 days, depending on item and location In-store pickup: For some items but not most furniture

For some items but not most furniture Return policy: 14 days

14 days Restocking/return fees: 10% of the original price

10% of the original price Warranty: 5-year limited

Arhaus

Arhaus sells upscale, sophisticated furniture at prices to match. There are hand-painted options styled to look like an antique store find.

The media consoles, buffets, and sideboards are made of mahogany, oak, brass, veneer, leather, and more. Some pieces are made of reclaimed or salvaged materials.

You'll find detailed information on dimensions, minus weight limits. The descriptions also include whether or not the furniture has holes for cords.

Shipping fees for large furniture include assembly.

Worth checking out:

Our TV stand research methodology

To find the best places to buy TV stands, we relied on research and experience with the included brands and retailers. We also spoke to several experts to learn what features make for durable, functional, and stylish media consoles.

The experts include designer Leia T. Ward of LTW Design , Hillary Cohen of HCO Interiors , AptDeco co-founder and CEO Reham Fagiri, Charish 's Noel Fahden, and Steven Cohen, tech editor for Insider Reviews .

Crate & Barrel

How should I pick a TV stand?

TV stands FAQs

First, you should consider the size of your TV and room to pick the right width. If you have a lot of electronics, you'll need room for them and good airflow.

"Electronics run hot, and putting a device like a gaming console or an AV receiver in a tight shelf space that then gets covered by a door can lead to overheating," said Steven Cohen , tech editor for Insider Reviews.

Should my TV stand be wider than my TV?

From a design perspective, "We always go wider than the TV, slightly," said Leia T. Ward of LTW Design . Hillary Cohen, founder of HCO Interiors , agrees, saying, "I usually like to have at least 6 inches on either side of the TV."

If you're not mounting your TV, you'll want to look at whether it has a pedestal in the middle or feet on either side. The stand should be at least as wide as the feet.

What material should my TV stand be?

A 65-inch TV weighs between 50 and 70 pounds, according to Steven Cohen. First and foremost, your TV stand should be able to support that.

"It's a supporting piece," said Ward. "It's not really the focal point, so we wouldn't want to bring too much attention to it." She likes materials like wood and shagreen.

If you don't want open shelving, consider a mixed-material piece. "Caning right now is really trendy, and the great thing about canning is that it's got an open weave," said Hillary Cohen. That offers a bit more breathability than glass or wood doors, which is better for your electronics.

What can I use instead of a TV stand?

"We typically try to pick pieces that look like furniture and look less like media TV stands," said Ward. Both she and Hillary Cohen prefer to use sideboards, buffets, or console tables to hold TVs.

Traditional media consoles typically range in height from about 15 to 30 inches. Sideboards, buffets, and similar options are often above 30 inches. TV stands are lower because the center of the screen should be at eye level for the best viewing experience, said Steven Cohen.

If you don't mind furniture that's a bit taller, this can give you more options, style-wise. "Don't just search for media stand or media consoles," said Hillary Cohen. "I would look at dining room furniture."

Many times, these pieces will have cord cutouts already, with the expectation that they'll be used for electronics instead of dishes.

What features should my TV stand have?

Media consoles tend to be where we keep our gaming devices, routers, remotes, and more. They should help keep everything organized.

Ward prefers drawers to cupboards. "Cabinets, you tend to put things in, and it just kind of goes into a black hole," she said.

"Check the interior dimensions of the piece also to make sure you have enough width and enough depth" for everything you plan on storing there, said Hillary Cohen.

Where should I put my TV stand?

"We try to pick the wall that has the most amount of flat space," said Ward. She never likes putting it in front of windows if she can help it.

Hillary Cohen tries to position the TV so it's not the first thing you see when you enter a room. "But at the same time, it's got to be functional for the way you're using your space," she said. That means coordinating with where you have outlets and the seating you usually use when you're watching TV.

How long will my TV stand last?

Depending on factors like material, construction, and how often you move, your TV stand could last decades. If it's made of particleboard and you disassemble it several times to take it to a new home, it might not survive more than a few years.

If you buy a quality piece of furniture and move to a smaller place or want to redecorate, some brands do retain their value. AptDeco co-founder and CEO Reham Fagiri said West Elm, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Design Within Reach are all popular on the secondhand furniture site. "If you buy something used from these brands, you'll most likely sell it for the same price you bought it for, even a few years later," she said.

Though her clients usually want something custom, Ward likes the quality of Design Within Reach and Arhaus .

At Charish , a marketplace for vintage furniture, certain brands, including Ralph Lauren, Baker, Henredon, and Drexel, are sought-after and sometimes increase in value, said Noel Fahden, VP of merchandising.

Restoration Hardware