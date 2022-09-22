Best laptop power bank in 2022: portable battery packs to keep you topped up

With the best laptop power bank, you don't have to worry about your laptop's battery running down, even if you can't access a wall outlet. Instead, just plug it into the power bank and charge it up again. Easy!

Laptops need a lot more electricity than phones to charge, though, so even the best iPhone power banks probably won't be powerful enough for this purpose. Instead, you'll need a power bank with at least 18,000mAh capacity, as well as the right ports to connect to your specific laptop.

To help you find the right model, we've compiled a list of the very best laptop power banks on sale today. Note, too, that they don't just work with laptops but can also be used to charges cameras, tablets, phones and other devices.

The best laptop power banks in 2022

(Image credit: Krisdonia)

1. Krisdonia 50,000mAh Power Pack

The best laptop power bank overall

Capacity: 50,000mAh | Maximum wattage: 90W | Output sockets: 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, DC out | Weight: 1.2kg | Size: 195 x 150 x 28mm

Huge capacity Charge 4 devices at once 28 laptop connectors Heavy Not suitable for flights

Hitting the perfect sweet spot in terms of battery, versatility and price, the Krisdonia 50,000mAh Power Pack is the best laptop power bank overall. It comes with a massive 50,000mAh battery, which provides enough juice to power a 65W laptop about 2.5 times and a smartphone about 11-18 times. In other words, enough power to keep you going for days on end.

Alternatively, you can charge both your laptop and other devices, such as smartphones and tablets, simultaneously, using any combination of the power bank's four ports. These are: a DC-out for laptops, two USB-A ports for smartphones, and a USB-C port for laptops such as the 12in MacBook, as well as other devices like the Nintendo Switch. Note, though, that the USB-C port doesn't support 20V, so if you have a 20V laptop you'll need to buy a converter.

Passthrough charging is supported, too, which means you can charge the power bank up while it's charging other devices. And it comes with 28 different laptop connectors and a MagSafe 2 adapter, making it compatible with a huge range of laptops, including MacBooks. On the downside, because it's so powerful, it's not TSA approved so you can't take it on a plane. Also be aware that at 1.2kg, it's quite heavy.

(Image credit: Maxoak)

2. Maxoak 50,000mAh Power Bank

The best laptop power bank for charging multiple devices (unless one's a MacBook)

Capacity: 50,000mAh | Maximum wattage: 130W | Output sockets: 4x USB-A, 2x DC out | Weight: 1.26kg | Size: 206 x 135 x 33mm

Power 6 devices at once Huge battery Doesn't support Apple laptops Unsuitable for flights

Want to charge a lot of devices at once? Then as long as you're using a Windows laptop or Chromebook (Apple laptops aren't supported), this power bank from Maxoak is the ideal choice.

It not only comes with a huge 50,000mAh battery, which provides up to 185W of power, but it also has an impressive six ports. These are, in turn: a 20V/5A slot for laptops, a 12V/2.5A slot for digital cameras, two 5V/2.1A ports and two 5V/1A ports, which covers most smartphones and tablets. You also 14 connectors for various laptops, and passthrough charging is supported.

On the downside, it's the heaviest of our list at 1.26kg, and it's so powerful that you're not allowed to take it on a plane.

(Image credit: Anker)

3. Anker PowerCore III Elite

The best value laptop power bank

Capacity: 25,600 mAh | Maximum wattage: 60W | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C | Weight: 570g | Size: 183 x 82 x 24mm

Connect 3 devices Trickle-charging mode Reasonable price Not the biggest battery

Even with the best laptop power banks, there's a compromise to be made between the amount you spend and the amount of power you get. And we reckon that this power bank from Anker hits a great balance in terms of value.

Despite its relatively low price, his power bank comes with a meaty 25,600mAh battery, which allows you to fully charge a 13.4-inch MacBook and charge a Dell XPS 13 up to 90 per cent. It's also enough to juice up an iPhone 11 more than five times, or a Samsung Galaxy S20 more than four times. With a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, you can charge up to three devices at the same time.

There's also trickle-charging mode designed specifically to provide safe, stable charging to low-powered devices such as Bluetooth earphones. And you get a travel pouch thrown in too. So overall, this offers the best value of all the laptop power banks on this list.

(Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell Power Companion PW7015L

The best power bank for Dell laptops

Capacity: 18,000mAh | Maximum wattage : 65W | Output sockets: 2x USB-A, 2x Dell powerbrick sockets | Weight: 590g | Size: 78 x 162 x 21mm

Dell optimized Compact Suitable for flights Pointless for non-Dell users

Got a modern Dell notebook or ultrabook? Then here's a laptop power bank from Dell that's specially optimised for your device. The Dell Power Companion is designed to deliver in-bag charging, so your laptop is charged when you need them. It's also specifically designed to fit into the Dell Premier Backpack and Dell Premier Briefcases.

As well as charging your laptop, there are two USB-A ports for simultaneously charging other devices, such as smartphones. And while the 18,000 mAh battery isn't the largest on our list, the power bank as a whole is flight-approved and very compact (78 x 162 x 21mm), making it both a space saver and a good choice for travel.

(Image credit: Biolite)

5. Biolite Charge PD 80

Cheap, cheerful and flight-safe

Capacity: 20,000mAh | Maximum wattage : 18W | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C | Weight: 465g | Size: 170 x 82 x 25mm

Low price Suitable for flights Connect 3 devices Not the biggest battery Only suitable for 13in laptops

Here's another great laptop power bank that comes in at a nicely affordable price. With a 20,000 mAh rechargeable battery and three outputs – one USB-C PD port and USB-A charge out ports – you can use this cheap and cheerful power bank to fully charge a 13-inch laptop, or charge multiple devices at once.

It's compact, slimline and flight-safe, too, making it great choice for travel. As Biolite is known for its outdoors and camping products, though, it's worth pointing out that this power bank is not rugged or waterproof. On the plus side, it is the lightest on our list of the best laptop power banks.

(Image credit: Belkin)

6. Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank

The best cheap laptop power bank

Capacity: 20,100mAh | Maximum wattage : 30W | Output sockets : 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C | Weight: 520g | Size: 45 x 102 x 171mm

Low price Small and light Charges multiple devices Not the biggest battery

Short on cash? Then let us point you to the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank, which has the lowest price on our list, but still does a decent job of charging your laptop and other devices.

Admittedly, the 20,100mAh battery is much less powerful than those of the products above. Yet it can still provide, for example, up to nine extra hours of battery life to your MacBook, up to 28 hours to your iPad, or up to 77 hours to your phone.

You can fast-charge USB-C smartphones with the included cable up to 50 per cent in 36 minutes, or an iPhone 8+ in just 30 minutes if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable (not included). Plus, because this laptop power bank comes with both a USB-C and a USB-A port, you can charge two devices at the same time. You can take it on a plane and, as the second-lightest on our list at just 520g, it's a great choice for travel overall.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

The best portable power station for photoshoots

Capacity: 576Wh | Maximum wattage: 600W | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 1x DC out, 1x AC out | Weight: 7.7kg | Size: 289 x 184 x 235mm

Huge capacity Recharge laptops via USB-C 2x AC for camera battery chargers Overkill for most people

Looking for a big beast of a machine, to keep multiple laptops, cameras and other devices topped up, without ever running short of juice? Then you may prefer to invest in something serious, and we recommend the EcoFlow River Max portable power station.

With a mammoth 576Wh capacity, it can be charged from a normal power socket in just over an hour and a half. Alternatively, if you're going off-grid, you can buy solar panels separately, which will charge it in just over five hours in direct sunlight. Or you can use the cigarette lighter charger found in most cars, which again takes about five hours.

At 7.7kg, it's pretty heavy, although if you need less power you can reduce the weight by removing one of the two 288Wh batteries. Outputs include one USB-A fast-charge (18W), one USB-A (5V/2.4A), one USB-C (100W), one 13.6V cigarette lighter, two AC (600W), and two DC.

Don't get us wrong: this is overkill if you just want to charge a laptop, but if you're taking a ton of electrical equipment – on a photoshoot, say – it's a great choice. For more details, read our EcoFlow River Max portable power station review .

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

The best portable power station for lengthy, off-grid projects

Capacity: 400,000 mAh (1,516W hours) | Maximum wattage: 600W | : | Output sockets : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 1x DC out, 1x AC out | Weight: 7.7kg | Size: 289 x 184 x 235mm

Enormous capacity Great connectivity Recharge laptops via USB-C Overkill for most uses

If you're going off grid with a large crew, and for a long time, then even the EcoFlow River Max above may not be enough for you. In which case, check out the even heftier Goal Zero Yeti 1500X.

This giant of a portable power station offers a massive 400,000 mAh, or 1,516W hours. That's clearly enough to charge a camera battery, let alone a laptop, many times over. You get a ton of outputs, including two AC, two USB-A, one 60W PD USB-C, two 12V car outputs, two 12V power ports, and two Anderson Power Pol (APP). It can be attached to up to 50V's worth of solar panels, and there's even onboard Wi-Fi and a bespoke app to control everything with.

All this comes at a cost, and you'd need quite an extensive setup to justify buying this. But by gosh, it sure is a nice bit of kit. For more details, read our Goal Zero Yeti 1500X portable power station review .

