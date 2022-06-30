ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How to clean cast iron stove grates to make them look brand new

By Cynthia Lawrence
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

If you enjoy cooking, your stove has probably seen better days. Despite your best efforts at knowing how to clean an oven after use, knowing how to clean cast iron stove grates can be a little tricky. Grates tend to pick up caked-in food, grease and grime build-up over time if they're not properly cleaned.

What’s more, grease and dirt residue can often dull the overall look of our grates, making stoves look lackluster. Although the thought of cleaning cast iron stove grates may seem like a lot of elbow grease, it’s actually simple to do. Just follow these top tips on how to clean cast iron stove grates and get them looking pristine.

While you’re tending to your iron stove grates, you might want to know how to freshen up a smelly oven or how to clean a glass stove .

How to clean cast iron stove grates with soapy water

1. First, allow the burners to cool completely before removing the cast iron grates. Place in an empty sink or tub.

2. Fill the sink with hot water until they cover the grates, and add some dish soap into the water. Allow the cast iron grates to soak in the soapy solution for around 10-15 minutes. This will allow the soap to get to work in lifting and cutting through the grease or stuck-on food on the grates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkIJO_0ecENXL700

Removing iron stove grate (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Then, use a non-metal, soft bristled brush, pad or sponge to scrub away at and remove any food residue or grease on the grates. Ensure to get into all the crevices and awkward places to get rid of dirt.

4. Once the grates are all free from grime, rinse with warm water until there are no traces of soap. Dry thoroughly with a clean cloth before putting them back on top of the stove.

TIP: Cast iron grates can easily get worn down if using the wrong cleaning materials. Avoid using abrasive, metallic scouring pads or harsh cleaning substances like ammonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MC269_0ecENXL700

Soapy water (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean cast iron stove grates with baking soda

1. First, mix three parts baking soda to one part water to create a thick paste.

2. Take a soft, bristled brush or cloth to coat the cast iron grates with the paste, making sure to get into all the crevices and awkward spots.

3. Leave to sit for about 15-20 minutes to allow the baking soda to get to work in lifting off any greasy residue.

4. Next, use a soft scrub brush or toothbrush to remove caked on residue before rinsing off thoroughly in warm water. Finally, wipe down the grates with a soft, clean cloth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWiDf_0ecENXL700

Baking soda and water in glass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to clean cast iron stove grates with white vinegar

1. First, mix one part of distilled white vinegar and one part water in a spray bottle.  White vinegar is a popular, natural cleaning product along with baking soda. If you want to know why, check out what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning.

2. Next, spray the solution over your grates and leave it to sit for 15 minutes before wiping thoroughly with a clean damp cloth.

If you want a nicer smell, you can add a few drops of essential oil, but there are ways on how to clean with vinegar without the smell .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRjcE_0ecENXL700

White vinegar and spray bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Do you need to season cast iron stove grates?

Similar to knowing how to season a cast iron skillet , you would need to season your cast iron stove grates to prevent rust. After they have been cleaned, apply a light coating of cooking oil on the bottom of the grates. Next, bake the grate at 350°F for about 30 to 40 minutes.

To keep your kitchen looking shiny and new, check out our guides on how to clean a microwave , how to clean an oven , how to clean a garbage disposal , and how to clean stainless steel appliances. Want to give your stovetop an upgrade? Invisible stovetops look like the next big thing — check out the benefits and drawbacks.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Discounting Living Room Seating for a Limited Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You know the drill by now — it’s sale season, which means now’s the time to upgrade your home’s priciest furniture pieces while you can get them at a discount. If you’re in the market for a new sofa or perhaps a jaunty armchair, you’re in luck. Furniture retailer Edloe Finch is currently offering an extra 12 percent off select seating. Though that might not sound like a lot, it’s a significant sum when you consider how much a typical couch can go for. Just enter the code HAPPY4TH at checkout to apply the discount.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Vinegar#Stoves#The Grates#Cast Iron#Cre
USA TODAY

REI 4th of July deals end tonight—save up to 50% on Igloo, Chaco, Birkenstock and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We'll be monitoring all the best 4th of July sales you can shop today, July 4, and one of our favorite retailers is celebrating in a huge way. Outdoor powerhouse REI is running a huge 4th of July sale with discounts of up to 50% off for REI members and 40% off for non-members.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Rust
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Has a Space-Saving Nightstand for Under $40 and It’s Perfect for Tiny Bedrooms

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some people think the key to having a really nice place is having an unlimited decorating budget. Well, let me tell you: That’s completely false. Some of the most artful homes out there were furnished with secondhand finds, crafty DIYs, and budget-friendly design tricks.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the Comfy Pool Slides for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the early Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Before & After: A “Tiny, Barely Functional Outdoor Space” Gets a Dreamy Redo (with Bonus Storage!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Often, big lifestyle changes (a new job, a breakup, a baby on the way) bring big home changes. Maybe you have to create a remote work spot in your home, make room for a new housemate, or redecorate and redefine your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

Perfect Pie Crust

You're only 25 minutes of hands-on time away from flaky, buttery pie crust that will make you question why you ever bought pre-made crusts. We promise. In this Perfect Pie Crust recipe, you can choose to work with a food processor to cut fat into the mixture faster or opt to work it out by hand. The fun begins once you've preheated the oven and floured your pie plate. Add your own personal touch to this homemade pie crust by shaping and crimping the dough.
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Forget flip flops: Amazon's bestselling slides are 'a pillow for aching feet' — and only $25

When something gains fame on TikTok, we get curious. That's what happened with these super-cute and super-comfy slip-ons. A little digging led us to discover that they're not only a viral sensation but are also the bestselling slides on Amazon. With thousands of perfect five-star reviews, the Cushionaire Feather Recovery Sandals just may become your favorite footwear for Summer '22.
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy