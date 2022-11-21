Canva

How gas prices have changed in Ocala in the last week

As Americans make runs to grab last minute food items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday gasoline prices at the pump continue to tick downard – albeit to levels that still represent a premium over a year ago.

A gallon of gas was $3.66 on average nationwide on Monday, November 21, according to AAA . That's still about $0.20 higher than prices were this time last year.

Gas prices this week fell most dramatically in the midwestern cities including major metros in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana for the second week in a row. Even California drivers have seen the average price per gallon drop $0.20 since a week ago.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ocala, FL metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of November 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Some states, including Georgia, have suspended state gas taxes in an effort to keep consumer costs down.

Ocala by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.46

--- Florida average: $3.46

--- Florida gas tax: $0.34 per gallon (#13 highest among all states)

- Week change: -$0.11 (-3.2%)

- Year change: +$0.12 (+3.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.91 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.13

- Week change: -$0.11 (-2.1%)

- Year change: +$1.54 (+43.0%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.74 (6/12/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.61

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.54

#3. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: $5.53

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.80

#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.82

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.82

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162