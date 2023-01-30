Canva

How gas prices have changed in Albany in the last week

Gas prices dipped lower this week compared to last, but drivers will still find prices remain above the levels they were a year ago.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.42 on average Monday, February 13, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of February 13. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

February 24 will mark the one year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine which wounded or killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 13 million Ukrainians and pushed up the costs of commodities like grain and oil around the globe.

Analysts at Gasbuddy have recorded an increase in demand from drivers as the winter weather gives way to warmer temperatures in the last couple of weeks. But even as refineries are being brough back online from freezing weather damage in December which impacted gas prices, more could be taken offline in the coming weeks.

"Refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force," Gasbuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement, adding that maintenance would likely push prices upward.

Albany by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.56

--- New York average: $3.52

--- New York gas tax: $0.40 per gallon (#5 highest among all states)

- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)

- Year change: -$0.14 (-3.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.25

- Week change: -$0.08 (-1.4%)

- Year change: +$1.14 (+27.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.57 (5/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.36

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.94

#3. Wailuku, HI: $4.94

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.84

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.86

#3. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.86

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162