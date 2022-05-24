The best paint colors for living rooms, with recommendations from interior design experts
As their name suggests, living rooms are where many of us spend a lot of our time at home. They're often where we choose to read, play video games, or do a puzzle.
Decor, including paint color, should reflect the room's functionality. "Wall color is a very dominant, influential thing that can affect how a whole room feels and looks and reacts," said Jennifer Guerin , an interior designer and the owner of JG Color Studio .
Whites, grays, and neutrals have been, and continue to be, popular choices for living rooms. But many designers are seeing people choose everything from earth tones to bolder hues, too. "I think because we've spent so much time in our homes, in many ways we're seeing them for the first time, and we're willing to try things that are new," said color consultant Amy Wax .
Color is subjective, and the only real rule is don't use what you don't like, said Guerin. Still, picking out paint can be daunting. To find the best living room paint colors, we spoke with designers and color experts, a residential painter, and specialists from Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams.
Here are the best living room paint colors in 2022Whites, beiges, and neutrals
Whites, beiges, and neutrals are very popular paint choices because it's easy to coordinate with them. "Forever ever, in a hundred million years, white is always one of the top colors that we sell," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams .
But even if you just want white, you'll still have to take different shades and undertones into account. "It's hard to find a good white," said Sara Malek Barney , owner of BANDD Design , but she has a few favorites, including Chantilly Lace from Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams' Westhighland White .
Neutrals like beige are often safe choices because they never really go out of style. Still, Wadden said beige is coming back "with a vengeance."
Greg Agosta, owner of painting company Level 5 Fine Finishes in Battle Ground, WA, is seeing a lot of neutrals, too. "It's a beige year," he said.
Worth checking outBenjamin Moore Chantilly Lace Paint “Chantilly Lace is always a beautiful white,” said designer Sara Malek Barney. It’s a bright white with cooler undertones. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Sherwin-Williams Westhighland White Paint Westhighland White by Sherwin-Williams is warm and creamy. “It’s a really good white,” said Sara Malek Barney. $76.49 FROM SHERWAN-WILLIAMS
Benjamin Moore Decorator's White Paint “My go-to white is always Decorator’s White” said Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors. A cooler white, it can have gray or purple undertones. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Pale Oak Paint “One of the favorites right now that we've been using a lot is Pale Oak,” said interior designer Jennifer Guerin. Warm and taupe-y, it’s “super popular,” said Benjamin Moore’s Andrea Magno. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Dove Wing Paint Designer Jennifer Guerin recommends Dove Wing, which is warm and off-white. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore White Sand Paint Designer Jennifer Guerin likes the neutral color White Sand, which can skew beige or greige and has some pinkish tints. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter Paint “We see a lot of people going for Revere Pewter,” said Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore. It’s one of the company’s most popular colors, she said, and “it's a beautiful color just because it's an ideal greige kind of hue.” $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Sherwin-Williams Shiitake Paint “I actually have it in my living room,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, of the brand’s Shiitake paint. “It's almost like a bone white but just a little more depth of color.” $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Sherwin-Williams Accessible Beige Paint “That is like an iconic color of ours,” said Sherwin-Williams’ Sue Wadden. Accessible Beige “plays really well with gray,” she said. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Sherwin-Williams Taupe Tone Paint “It's warmer, but it looks brown and natural, and it kind of goes with everything,” said Sherwin-Williams’ Sue Wadden of the brand’s Taupe Tone color. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Sherwin-Williams Mega Greige Paint Sherwin-Williams Mega Greige is a balanced mix of gray and brown. “It goes with everything,” said Sue Wadden of Sherwin-Williams. “It's a beautiful color.” $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Blues and greens
Almost every major paint company chose a green for its color of the year in 2022. "I'm definitely seeing more greens," said Wax. "And I think that's because people are bringing in the beauty of nature into their homes more."
That doesn't necessarily mean jewel tones or Kelly greens, though. "It can be a very soft, muted color," she said.
Subtle blues and greens are popular with Barney's clients, and she likes that they're easy to coordinate with. "They're almost like neutral to me at this point," she said.
Worth checking outBenjamin Moore October Mist Paint Benjamin Moore’s color of the year is October Mist. “I just really like how soft and just clean it comes across,” said designer Sara Malek Barney. “I call it a neutral in that it really works so well with so many other colors,” said Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore. “It offers a lot of really nice flexibility.” $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Palladian Blue Paint Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore said the company is seeing people purchase more pale blues. “Palladian Blue is a really beautiful one,” she said. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Silver Lining Paint “Silver Lining, that's [a] kind of blue-gray that's really nice for a living room,” said Benjamin Moore’s Andrea Magno. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore High Park Paint “Some of these deeper greens are popping up quite a bit, too, like High Park,” said Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore. It’s a deeper sage than the company’s October Mist. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Lush Paint Lush is a rich green that Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore recommends for a deep, saturated look. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Clare Wink Paint Named for periwinkle, Clare Wink is a pale purple hue that’s subtle and pretty. $64.99 FROM CLARE
Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray Paint Don’t let the name fool you. Benjamin Moore’s Knoxville Gray is a rich sage green with a steely cast. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Valspar Seattle Haze Paint Valspar’s Seattle Haze is a cool slate blue that evokes moody skies. $52.98 FROM VALSPAR
Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt Paint Sue Wadden of Sherwin-Williams said Sea Salt, a soft, watery blue, is one of the company’s top 10 colors right now. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Sherwin-Williams Evergreen Fog Paint Evergreen Fog is Sherwin-Williams’ color of the year. “It's a beautiful color for a living room,” said Sue Wadden of Sherwin-Williams. “I would say it's kind of a silver silvery sage green, but it's really relatable to all different kinds of interior styles.” $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Deep, dramatic colors
Choosing a deep color can completely change the feel of your living room. "If there's some woodwork or built-ins or bookcases in a room, those can skew a little bit more moody and library-feeling, so we can go a little darker on those colors," said Nicole Fisher , founder of BNR Interiors .
Dark colors are also great for living rooms that often double as TV or movie rooms. Pairing it with lower lighting can make it seem "more sophisticated or luxurious or just have an edgier feel," said Guerin.
But these hues aren't only for rooms that are sleek and modern. "I think for more traditional homes, they're looking more towards the classic colors," said Wax. "The navy blues, the dark reds — colors that we're more comfortable with, that we've used for a long time, and we don't feel like they're ever going to go out of style."
Worth checking outBenjamin Moore Hale Navy Paint “My go-to navy is Hale Navy, Benjamin Moore,” said Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors. “Hale Navy is another favorite,” agreed Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Jet Black Paint “I like the Benjamin Moore Jet Black,” said designer Nicole Fisher. She calls it “a nice soft black.” $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Dark Harbor Paint Dark Harbor is an almost midnight green. “When you put that in a gloss, it just looks like it's the deepest part of the ocean,” said Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Kendall Charcoal Paint While Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore calls Kendall Charcoal a bit dramatic, she said the dark gray is very popular. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Chelsea Gray Paint For a deeper gray, Benjamin Moore’s Andrea Magno suggests Chelsea Gray, which is a bit on the warm side. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Mysterious Paint Mysterious is a navy blue that’s “very, very deep, definitely more dramatic but very, very beautiful,” said Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Sherwin-Williams Urbane Bronze Paint “Our color the year of last year was Urbane Bronze, which is a really gorgeous, dark bronze,” said Sherwin-Williams’ Sue Wadden. “And it's an awesome accent color … If it's paired with a white, it looks beautiful and classic, but it's kind of dramatic.” $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Grays
Grays dominated a lot of decor for the last 10 years, especially the cooler tones, Sherwin-Williams' Wadden said. But while it may not be as prevalent, gray is still a timeless and versatile choice. Like white and beige, it goes with practically everything.
It's also possible to find grays that skew earthier or more greige. "We are seeing people looking to some grays that have a warmer undertone," said Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin Moore .
Worth checking outSherwin-Williams Agreeable Gray Paint (1 Gallon) “Agreeable Gray is our top gray,” said Sherwin-Williams’ Sue Wadden. “It just looks very natural and soft.” $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Benjamin Moore Coventry Gray Paint Medium-depth Coventry Gray is one of Benjamin Moore’s best-selling grays, and “it’s a really good one,” said Andrea Magno, the company’s director of color marketing. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Stonington Gray Product For a cooler, slightly blue-tinged gray that’s still light, there’s Stonington Gray, which Benjamin Moore’s Andrea Magno calls “super-duper popular.” $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Balboa Mist Paint If you’re looking for a warm, light gray, “Balboa Mist is [a] really good one,” said Benjamin Moore’s Andrea Magno. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Edgecomb Gray Paint Andrea Magno of Benjamin Moore recommends the balanced, earthy Edgecomb Gray, one of the company’s most popular grays. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Metropolitan Gray Paint Metropolitan Gray was Benjamin Moore’s color of the year in 2019. It’s cool with a slight greenish cast. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Backdrop No Curfew Paint Dark and cool with a bit of edge, Backdrop’s No Curfew makes more of a statement than a lighter gray. $69.00 FROM BACKDROP
Farrow & Ball Ammonite Paint Farrow & Ball’s Ammonite is a subtle gray that doesn’t skew too warm or cold. “It’s just really classic and crisp and simple,” said designer Sara Malek Barney. $115.00 FROM FARROW & BALL
Farrow & Ball Purbeck Stone Paint Purbeck Stone by Farrow & Ball is a light, neutral gray. “It’s a really nice, very, very amenable gray,” said Sara Malek Barney of BANDD Design. $115.00 FROM FARROW & BALL
Earth tones
Almost everyone we spoke to mentioned earth tones. "We're seeing a trend and an uptick towards the warm earthy tones," said Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio . "They're all coming back — think late '70s, early '80s."
Amy Wax , a color consultant, thinks many people find these colors comforting, but they're also great to decorate with. "Earthier colors, the neutral colors are a good foundation to start with because it's not as scary," she said.
While designer Sara Malek Barney's clients used to prefer incorporating rusts and terracottas in small ways, like with throw pillows, now "People are willing to go bigger and bolder with them," she said.
Worth checking outBenjamin Moore Venetian Portico Paint “On the warmer side, we've seen people going for some of these very organic kind of clay colors,” said Benjamin Moore’s Andrea Magno. She recommends Venetian Portico, which “has this really, really nice kind of earthy warmth to it.” $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Clare Dirty Chai Paint Rich and warm, Clare’s Dirty Chai is a medium brown with some olive tinges. $64.00 FROM CLARE
Backdrop Ghost Ranch Paint Backdrop’s Ghost Ranch is an orangy brown terracotta that’s warm and deep. $45.00 FROM BACKDROP
Benjamin Moore Classic Brown Paint For a dark and commanding color, there’s Benjamin Moore’s coffee-like Classic Brown. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Sherwin-Williams Black Fox Paint Sherwin-Williams Black Fox is somewhere between black and brown and is cool and sophisticated. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Sherwin-Williams Cocoa Whip Paint Somewhat taupe-y with orange tones, Sherwin-Williams Cocoa Whip is warm and a bit deeper than a neutral. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Sherwin-Williams Library Pewter Paint Part of Sherwin-Williams’ Historic Colors, Library Pewter is a deep brown with some gray, as you might expect from the name. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Valspar Hearth Paint Valspar Hearth is a rusty brown that’s rich like caramel. $4.98 FROM LOWE'S
Behr Art District Paint Behr’s Art District is a versatile brown that can look green or gray, depending on the light. $61.98 FROM BEHR
Yellows, reds, and oranges
For those whose living rooms are full of more play than work, brighter, warmer colors have their place, too. "If it's a place [where] you want to entertain, maybe you have bits of splashes of color here and there to make it lively," said Wax. "You might add colors that are in the yellows to make it sunny and cheerful."
Many shades of red, yellow, and orange fall within the earth-tones spectrum, so rusts, terracottas, and golds will tend to be more muted but still warm and rich.
Worth checking outClare Good as Gold Paint With a hint of dijon mustard, Clare’s Good as Gold looks like a color you’d find in a traditional Craftsman-style home. $64.00 FROM CLARE
ECOS Caramel Candy Product Caramel Candy from ECOS is a reddish clay color, one of the earthy tones many of the designers mentioned as being trendy but with staying power. $85.75 FROM ECOS
Backdrop Aperitivo Hour Paint Backdrop describes its Aperitivo Hour as a dark peach. Its earthy orange is also reminiscent of a deep apricot. $45.00 FROM BACKDROP
Benjamin Moore Pale Daffodil Paint Pale Daffodil from Benjamin Moore is buttery and light. It’s yellow but not in a school bus way. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Benjamin Moore Sundried Tomato Paint Almost a brick red, Benjamin Moore’s Sundried Tomato is perfect for someone who wants a truly dramatic look. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Sherwin-Williams Foxy Paint Dark russet Foxy from Sherwin-Williams brings brown, orange, and red together for a warm and daring hue. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Pinks
A couple of designers we spoke to also mentioned incorporating rosy colors into living rooms. "We do a lot of pink, and it's not like baby pink," said designer Sara Malek Barney. "It's just sort of a fun, modern take on pink." She uses Morristown Cream by Benjamin Moore in her own home.
Wax is also seeing more pink. "It's just a very kind and gentle way of complementing a gray couch," she said.
Worth checking outBenjamin Moore Morristown Cream Paint Benjamin Moore Morristown Cream is pale pink with gray undertones. “It feels sort of like a modernized light pink,” said designer Sara Malek Barney. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Clare Rosé Season Paint Bright and unapologetically pink, Clare’s Rosé Season is fun and cheerful. $64.00 FROM CLARE
Benjamin Moore Peace and Happiness Paint Benjamin Moore’s Peace and Happiness is a soft purpley pink that doesn’t overpower a room. $69.99 FROM BENJAMIN MOORE
Sherwin-Williams Rose Brocade Paint Mauve with a hint of brown, Sherwin-Williams’ Rose Brocade is a statement-making color. $76.49 FROM SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
Valspar Ancestral Haze Paint Ancestral Haze from Valspar is a muted, dusky pink with warm undertones. $37.98 FROM LOWE'S
Living room paint research methodology
Paint color is subjective, and a lot depends on what your current decor looks like. The same off-white will look more gray or beige in different settings and at different times of the day. That's why it's important to bring samples home and see how they'll look with your furniture and other decor.
In addition to our own research, we spoke to several experts to learn more about timeless and trending living room paint colors: Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio ; Sara Malek Barney, owner of BANDD Design ; Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors ; color consultant Amy Wax ; Greg Agosta of Level 5 Fine Finishes ; Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin Moore ; and Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams .Living room paint FAQs
How do I pick a paint color?
Choosing a paint color can be daunting because of the variety and the commitment involved. "I think the biggest concern is longevity and if it's something they're going to get tired of," said designer Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors .
Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin Moore , suggests looking at Pinterest and magazines or taking inspiration from a trip that you went on or even your own closet. "All of these different pieces start to kind of give clues as to where you wanna be, color-family wise," she said.
Once you know whether you want gray, pink, or blue, you can start to compare individual shades. "Color chips are the best way to help narrow down the process," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams . Putting them side by side shows you which has yellow undertones or seems brighter.
How does light affect what paint color I should choose?
Look at paint swatches and samples in both the brightest and darkest areas of the room. "That color will change significantly throughout the day," said Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio .
She suggests thinking about how you're going to use the room. Reading, sewing, and drawing require light. "A brighter color is gonna have a higher reflection rate of sunlight," said Guerin. Meanwhile, darker colors lend themselves to watching TV shows and movies.
How do I pick a paint to go with my furniture and decor?
"It just takes one little hint of a color, whether it's a leaf in a painting or a fleck in a fabric in your couch or a throw pillow," said Fisher. It gives you a starting point for a color that you want to make the focus of the room.
"Figure out what your primary color is first, and then create a color palette around it to enhance that primary element," said Amy Wax , a color consultant. You can work with color wheels to find complementary colors or different shades and hues.
Paint companies' websites also often suggest other hues that work well with the color you've chosen.
Can I paint a small room a dark color?
Several of the designers we spoke with said a room's size shouldn't necessarily affect your color choice. "If it's a small room that doesn't mean you can't paint it dark," said Sara Malek Barney of BANDD Design .
"Certain colors just evoke moodiness or coziness," said Fisher. "So, whether that's a large or small space, it doesn't really matter."
What kind of finish should I choose for living room paint?
Finishes range from flat or matte to high-gloss. Shinier finishes are often easier to care for but show more imperfections. The designers we spoke to were split on whether they preferred matte or a medium-gloss eggshell.
"For the most part, we're sticking with an eggshell to keep it really just soft and muted," said Barney. Wadden said Sherwin-Williams' glossier satin finish is the company's most popular.
Fisher likes Benjamin Moore's Aura paint in matte. "It's got the same durability of an eggshell, but it doesn't have any sheen to it," she said. Wax and Guerin both prefer matte finishes. "Flat hides all and any imperfections as much as you can hide them, and it looks so beautiful," said Guerin. "You see the true color."
Should I just paint an accent wall?
Though she said she's not anti-accent wall, Barney warns it may not have the effect people are expecting. "You get so much more subtle impact from the whole room versus just one wall, where all you're gonna be looking at is that one wall that's created a different color," she said.
Should I paint my wall with paint samples?
Small samples of paint are intended to give you a better idea of what the color will look like on your wall. But Greg Agosta of Level 5 Fine Finishes said it's a mistake to put them directly on your wall, especially if you're painting yourself.
If you don't properly prep the wall before you paint, the sample could show through. Instead, he suggests putting the color on a foam sample board. "Apply your sample color to it and just carry that around the house to your heart's content," he said. "Hold it up in every light you can think of."
Agosta also said that paint samples aren't intended for permanent use. "It's designed to be put on a piece of board or painted over later," he said. The paint isn't as durable and may have a lower sheen that you want.
Sherwin-Williams , Benjamin Moore , Clare , Backdrop , and many other paint companies now have large peel-and-stick paper samples that you can put on your wall. If you prefer not to get a wet paint sample, they should still give you an idea of how the color will look in your living room.Read the original article on Insider
