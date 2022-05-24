The best paint colors for living rooms, with recommendations from interior design experts

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.



As their name suggests, living rooms are where many of us spend a lot of our time at home. They're often where we choose to read, play video games, or do a puzzle.

Decor, including paint color, should reflect the room's functionality. "Wall color is a very dominant, influential thing that can affect how a whole room feels and looks and reacts," said Jennifer Guerin , an interior designer and the owner of JG Color Studio .

Whites, grays, and neutrals have been, and continue to be, popular choices for living rooms. But many designers are seeing people choose everything from earth tones to bolder hues, too. "I think because we've spent so much time in our homes, in many ways we're seeing them for the first time, and we're willing to try things that are new," said color consultant Amy Wax .

Color is subjective, and the only real rule is don't use what you don't like, said Guerin. Still, picking out paint can be daunting. To find the best living room paint colors, we spoke with designers and color experts, a residential painter, and specialists from Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams.

Here are the best living room paint colors in 2022

The entryway's walls are painted in Benjamin Moore's Revere Pewter with Chelsea Gray on the far wall and Decorator's White on the trim.

Whites, beiges, and neutrals

Whites, beiges, and neutrals are very popular paint choices because it's easy to coordinate with them. "Forever ever, in a hundred million years, white is always one of the top colors that we sell," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams .

But even if you just want white, you'll still have to take different shades and undertones into account. "It's hard to find a good white," said Sara Malek Barney , owner of BANDD Design , but she has a few favorites, including Chantilly Lace from Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams' Westhighland White .

Neutrals like beige are often safe choices because they never really go out of style. Still, Wadden said beige is coming back "with a vengeance."

Greg Agosta, owner of painting company Level 5 Fine Finishes in Battle Ground, WA, is seeing a lot of neutrals, too. "It's a beige year," he said.

Worth checking out

This living room is painted in Sherwin-Williams' color of the year for 2022, Evergreen Fog.

Almost every major paint company chose a green for its color of the year in 2022. "I'm definitely seeing more greens," said Wax. "And I think that's because people are bringing in the beauty of nature into their homes more."

That doesn't necessarily mean jewel tones or Kelly greens, though. "It can be a very soft, muted color," she said.

Subtle blues and greens are popular with Barney's clients, and she likes that they're easy to coordinate with. "They're almost like neutral to me at this point," she said.

Worth checking out

A wall painted in Benjamin Moore's Dark Harbor, part of a JG Color Studio design.

Choosing a deep color can completely change the feel of your living room. "If there's some woodwork or built-ins or bookcases in a room, those can skew a little bit more moody and library-feeling, so we can go a little darker on those colors," said Nicole Fisher , founder of BNR Interiors .

Dark colors are also great for living rooms that often double as TV or movie rooms. Pairing it with lower lighting can make it seem "more sophisticated or luxurious or just have an edgier feel," said Guerin.

But these hues aren't only for rooms that are sleek and modern. "I think for more traditional homes, they're looking more towards the classic colors," said Wax. "The navy blues, the dark reds — colors that we're more comfortable with, that we've used for a long time, and we don't feel like they're ever going to go out of style."

Worth checking out

This living room is painted in Benjamin Moore's Metropolitan, a light, cool gray.

Grays dominated a lot of decor for the last 10 years, especially the cooler tones, Sherwin-Williams' Wadden said. But while it may not be as prevalent, gray is still a timeless and versatile choice. Like white and beige, it goes with practically everything.

It's also possible to find grays that skew earthier or more greige. "We are seeing people looking to some grays that have a warmer undertone," said Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin Moore .

Worth checking out

Sherwin-Williams' Library Pewter is part of the company's Historic Colors collection, but it's on trend with the current proliferation of earth tones.

Almost everyone we spoke to mentioned earth tones. "We're seeing a trend and an uptick towards the warm earthy tones," said Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio . "They're all coming back — think late '70s, early '80s."

Amy Wax , a color consultant, thinks many people find these colors comforting, but they're also great to decorate with. "Earthier colors, the neutral colors are a good foundation to start with because it's not as scary," she said.

While designer Sara Malek Barney's clients used to prefer incorporating rusts and terracottas in small ways, like with throw pillows, now "People are willing to go bigger and bolder with them," she said.

Worth checking out



For those whose living rooms are full of more play than work, brighter, warmer colors have their place, too. "If it's a place [where] you want to entertain, maybe you have bits of splashes of color here and there to make it lively," said Wax. "You might add colors that are in the yellows to make it sunny and cheerful."

Many shades of red, yellow, and orange fall within the earth-tones spectrum, so rusts, terracottas, and golds will tend to be more muted but still warm and rich.

Worth checking out

Clare's Rosé Season is a light, pretty pink.

A couple of designers we spoke to also mentioned incorporating rosy colors into living rooms. "We do a lot of pink, and it's not like baby pink," said designer Sara Malek Barney. "It's just sort of a fun, modern take on pink." She uses Morristown Cream by Benjamin Moore in her own home.

Wax is also seeing more pink. "It's just a very kind and gentle way of complementing a gray couch," she said.

Worth checking out

Paint color is subjective, and a lot depends on what your current decor looks like. The same off-white will look more gray or beige in different settings and at different times of the day. That's why it's important to bring samples home and see how they'll look with your furniture and other decor.

In addition to our own research, we spoke to several experts to learn more about timeless and trending living room paint colors: Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio ; Sara Malek Barney, owner of BANDD Design ; Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors ; color consultant Amy Wax ; Greg Agosta of Level 5 Fine Finishes ; Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin Moore ; and Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams .



How do I pick a paint color?

Living room paint FAQs

Choosing a paint color can be daunting because of the variety and the commitment involved. "I think the biggest concern is longevity and if it's something they're going to get tired of," said designer Nicole Fisher of BNR Interiors .

Andrea Magno, director of color marketing for Benjamin Moore , suggests looking at Pinterest and magazines or taking inspiration from a trip that you went on or even your own closet. "All of these different pieces start to kind of give clues as to where you wanna be, color-family wise," she said.

Once you know whether you want gray, pink, or blue, you can start to compare individual shades. "Color chips are the best way to help narrow down the process," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams . Putting them side by side shows you which has yellow undertones or seems brighter.

How does light affect what paint color I should choose?

Look at paint swatches and samples in both the brightest and darkest areas of the room. "That color will change significantly throughout the day," said Jennifer Guerin of JG Color Studio .

She suggests thinking about how you're going to use the room. Reading, sewing, and drawing require light. "A brighter color is gonna have a higher reflection rate of sunlight," said Guerin. Meanwhile, darker colors lend themselves to watching TV shows and movies.

How do I pick a paint to go with my furniture and decor?

"It just takes one little hint of a color, whether it's a leaf in a painting or a fleck in a fabric in your couch or a throw pillow," said Fisher. It gives you a starting point for a color that you want to make the focus of the room.

"Figure out what your primary color is first, and then create a color palette around it to enhance that primary element," said Amy Wax , a color consultant. You can work with color wheels to find complementary colors or different shades and hues.

Paint companies' websites also often suggest other hues that work well with the color you've chosen.

Can I paint a small room a dark color?

Several of the designers we spoke with said a room's size shouldn't necessarily affect your color choice. "If it's a small room that doesn't mean you can't paint it dark," said Sara Malek Barney of BANDD Design .

"Certain colors just evoke moodiness or coziness," said Fisher. "So, whether that's a large or small space, it doesn't really matter."

What kind of finish should I choose for living room paint?

Finishes range from flat or matte to high-gloss. Shinier finishes are often easier to care for but show more imperfections. The designers we spoke to were split on whether they preferred matte or a medium-gloss eggshell.

"For the most part, we're sticking with an eggshell to keep it really just soft and muted," said Barney. Wadden said Sherwin-Williams' glossier satin finish is the company's most popular.

Fisher likes Benjamin Moore's Aura paint in matte. "It's got the same durability of an eggshell, but it doesn't have any sheen to it," she said. Wax and Guerin both prefer matte finishes. "Flat hides all and any imperfections as much as you can hide them, and it looks so beautiful," said Guerin. "You see the true color."

Should I just paint an accent wall?

Though she said she's not anti-accent wall, Barney warns it may not have the effect people are expecting. "You get so much more subtle impact from the whole room versus just one wall, where all you're gonna be looking at is that one wall that's created a different color," she said.

Should I paint my wall with paint samples?

Small samples of paint are intended to give you a better idea of what the color will look like on your wall. But Greg Agosta of Level 5 Fine Finishes said it's a mistake to put them directly on your wall, especially if you're painting yourself.

If you don't properly prep the wall before you paint, the sample could show through. Instead, he suggests putting the color on a foam sample board. "Apply your sample color to it and just carry that around the house to your heart's content," he said. "Hold it up in every light you can think of."

Agosta also said that paint samples aren't intended for permanent use. "It's designed to be put on a piece of board or painted over later," he said. The paint isn't as durable and may have a lower sheen that you want.

Sherwin-Williams , Benjamin Moore , Clare , Backdrop , and many other paint companies now have large peel-and-stick paper samples that you can put on your wall. If you prefer not to get a wet paint sample, they should still give you an idea of how the color will look in your living room.