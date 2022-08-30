35 best online furniture stores to buy stunning home furnishings in 2022

Our houses have not only become our sanctuaries but our offices, schools, daycares, restaurants, bars and so much more.

It’s time for a 2022 refresh.

Especially with back-to-school coming up, making us all take stock of what we have, what we need to get rid of and what we want to buy new for the upcoming season.

Buying furniture used to mean multiple trips to and from numerous stores, hauling things across town and spending a ton of time and money doing so. That’s why many are turning to online shopping, allowing you to pick out brand new beds , couches and more while never having to stand up from your old one.

Take a look below for online furniture stores you can shop right now, whether you just want new lighting or a work-from-home desk or are planning a full home makeover. Many companies deliver straight to your door, saving you a trip and the hassle so you can spend more time adding some much-needed feng shui to your home with new furniture.

Wayfair

When there’s a will to redecorate, there’s an easy way to get the job done with Wayfair.

The online home store has everything you need for a total makeover of any and every room of the house. Browse by room for the bedroom, bath or living room, or shop by specific needs like pillows, rugs, lighting and more. They offer free shipping on orders over $35 and, with delivery, shopping from home has never been easier.

Castlery

Your home is your castle, so be sure to treat it as such.

Castlery believes that furniture should be modern and affordable, making sure everybody feels like their house is fit for a queen or a king and collaborating with designers around the world. Look through the furniture by room or even by style, like mid-century modern . They also have a sale section with sofas, desks, tables and chairs, so be sure to check that out as well. For those that need an extra nudge, they also offer free swatches to make sure your colors match before pressing the checkout button.

Frontgate

Decor for both the inside and outside of your home? Frontgate has you covered.

If the coronavirus pandemic has been making you spend more time outside, it’s time for a patio upgrade, with new outdoor furniture made of teak, wicker or aluminum, plus matching sets for an even easier design plan. Moving inside, make sure to check out their options for indoor sofas, dining room essentials and cozy bedroom must-haves.

Burrow

Burrow into a comfy couch with a loved one or dig your feet into a plush rug, with soft and special items from Burrow.

The online furniture shop specializes in custom furniture and sectional sofas, designed with you in mind. If softness is your priority, check out the velvet sofas , coming in many shapes and sizes to fit your home. Then take a look at the low-maintenance rugs , great for adding comfort without adding any additional work. All of Burrow’s pieces are handcrafted from sustainably sourced hardwood and are scratch- and stain-resistant with non-toxic fabrics, making it great for your home and the planet, too.

Houzz

Let’s turn your Houzz into a home.

Houzz is both an online furniture store and a platform to find the best carpenters, designers, landscapers and other professions to make your house perfect on the inside and outside, too.

For your furniture needs, shop by department to see what catches your eye for your bedroom, bathroom, office, living room and more. If you don’t know where to start, try shopping by photo , looking though some of their professionally designed rooms to spark some inspiration.

Amazon

Did you know Amazon had full furniture stores within it’s cyber walls?

Stone & Beam is one of them, offering beautiful basics and rustic-style essentials all from the comfort of Amazon’s site. Shop by room using the navigation menu or browse by stylists’s picks to match your home’s current aesthetic. The best part is that eligible item can be shipped with Amazon Prime, saving you time and money when designing your dream home.

Cost Plus World Market

Right now your home is your whole world, so decorate it to your liking at a great price.

Cost Plus World Market sells furniture, decor, rugs and more, so start in one room and end up finding pieces for your whole home while you’re at it. As an added bonus, take a look at their gifting section and jewelry and clothes for a little extra something for yourself.

Kardiel

For the indecisive shopper, this is the place you need to try. Just trust.

Kardiel offers 365-day trial periods, making it easy for even the pickiest of shoppers to find something they love. They also make all their pieces in small batches, guaranteeing quality over quantity and making sure nothing goes to waste. Take a look at couches, chairs, bedroom essentials, dining needs and more, and then be sure to browse the outlet for deep price cuts on items sure to sell quickly.

Amazon

Decorating your new space can be riveting, but heading out to multiple stores may kill the mood.

Turn to Amazon next time, as Rivet is there to help you pick furniture, lighting and decor for your space in a snap. The online furniture store gives you the ability to shop by room or new arrivals , as well as by category. Lastly, don’t forget to check the deals section for the best finds now on sale.

One Kings Lane

No matter your address, One Kings Lane is here to transform any room of your choosing into an inviting space for you to enjoy for years to come.

The online furniture shop sells everything from modern couches and tables to accent and statement pieces, rugs and even artwork for the walls. For your yard, be sure to click the tab for outdoor furnishings , and then pop over to the vintage section for special items to really make your home sparkle.

Amazon

Did you know Ashley Furniture had a storefront on Amazon?

Now you do, and you’ll never go back. Signature Design by Ashley Furniture has a page for each room in the home, from kitchen and dining to the kid’s rooms , all organized so you can shop with ease.

West Elm

Go west, and please come back with some furniture while you’re there.

West Elm is a great one-stop-shop for all things home decor and furniture, all with a modern approach to living. For the larger pieces, browse the main page of furniture , or shop by room to make it easier to map out your new space. When you’re ready to focus on the details that make your house a home, head over to the sections for wall decor , candles , decorative objects and more to bring it all together.

Pottery Barn

Be it a modern home, a fixer-upper or a barn-style, Pottery Barn has everything you need to start from scratch or just spruce up.

With cool fall weather getting everyone excited to get outside by the bonfire, make sure your backyard is up to hosting the ultimate backyard hangout with an array of new outdoor furniture and accessories.

Amazon

For boho chic furniture and decor, re-open your Amazon tab and check out Bloomingville.

The furniture store has beautiful boho pieces in neutral colors, making it easy to play interior designer and mix and match between rooms. The coolest part of this site is that you can shop by textile and material, including marble , wood , woven pieces and more.

Elephant in a Box

Is there an elephant in the room?

For once, you’ll want to have one, as Elephant in a Box furniture is a must-have for anyone in a small space or looking to make their work-from-home setup multipurpose. To start, check out their selection of sofas and sectionals , which are not only incredibly easy to put together at home, but some come with hidden surprises, such as a built-in desk or USB ports in the armrests. Then, move to the bedroom for the coolest foldable bed base and headboard, which is easily portable for moving or just redecorating.

Horchow

If you’re on the hunt for designer goods that are as unique as your home, look no further than Horchow.

The upscale furniture retailer sells amazing pieces you won’t find other places, like stunning fireplace screens , chandeliers for the front hall or dining room, and even outdoor items for the front or backyard. They do white-glove delivery , even offering to go up and down stairs for set-up, packaging removal and more.

abc Carpet & Home

Let this company teach you the ABCs of design, with beautiful pieces to match any room in your home.

ABC Carpet & Home starts off with stunning rugs and carpeting , transforming your floors before working their way up to the furnishings. Shop by size if you have a specific room in mind, or browse their bestsellers and wait for something to catch your eye (and it will). Then be sure to find furniture to match , as they also carry couches, chairs, sectionals and even beds to transform your space into a comfy oasis.

Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia have an eye for decor, so let them help you design your space this year.

The online furniture store is easy to shop, as everything is sorted by room and then by need. Start in the living room and look for couches and cozy throws before moving into the bedroom to hunt for the perfect bed, headboard and dresser.

Rifle Paper Co.

Be one of the first to shop for furniture at Rifle Paper Co. and take your favorite stationary and patterns to the next level.

The brand has announced its first ever furniture line , in a collaboration with Cloth & Company, a female-led brand. They will now be selling beautiful armchairs, dining chairs, desk chairs, settees, benches, ottomans and even headboards and full beds.

Parachute

If your bedroom and bath are your sanctuaries, give them the boost of Zen they need with new items from Parachute.

The brand specializes in cozy bedding sets , including full bed makeovers, sheets, pillowcases and even a new mattress . Moving into the bathroom , be sure to add a new set of plush towels to your cart before looking at shower curtains, bathrobes and slippers, too. With a 60-day return policy and 100-day policy on mattresses — not to mention free shipping — what do you have to lose?

Bed Bath & Beyond

The name says it all. This place has everything you need far beyond the bed and the tub.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a great one-stop-shop option for redoing any room in your home. Since they offer free shipping on any order over $39, now is the time to refurnish, hassle-free. If you need your items quickly, opt for their same-day delivery, which is only $9.99 and brought right to your door.

Overstock

Do you currently have too much old and want to bring in some new? Overstock has everything to make that vision come true.

Overstock has some of the best prices on furniture, including bedding, sofas, dining room essentials and more. Not only can you shop by room or need from the bathroom to the home office, but their home improvement section has all you need for upgrading your lighting, flooring, appliances and even the outside of your home while you’re at it. They are currently offering free shipping on everything, so now is the time to start shopping.

The Inside

If you’re looking for the accent piece that makes your house a truly unique home, head inside.

The Inside specializes in amazing fabrics and patterns, with more than 100 swatches to choose from. This platform also makes it easy to match different pieces of furniture, as most fabrics can be applied to an array of different items in their shop from pillows to headboards to a full couch in the fabric of your choosing. If you can’t decide on a pattern, check out the swatch section and order a few before committing, as they are only $1 each.

Apt2B

To be or not to be? We definitely think 2B.

Apt2B is a great online furniture shop for modern pieces that match any home. Their bestsellers include everything from chaise sofas to beautiful media stands — at affordable prices to boot. Another highlight of the shop is the outlet section , with clearance items too good to pass up. Be sure to scan every page, as you never know what hidden gems will be added every day.

IKEA

IKEA is a tried and true option for those who like simple yet elegant pieces and don’t mind getting out the tools to build a dresser or a desk.

The Swedish brand is great for basics for any room, especially if you need some organizational items to make your home both fashionable and functional. Take a look at their closet systems for a well-organized wardrobe or peruse their home office essentials for deals on desks, chairs, lighting and more.

Raymour and Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan are a duo on a mission to make your house feel like a home with pieces for every room.

Shop by category, including sectionals, mattresses and even accent furniture to bring the whole room together. Then click over to the outlet section , where the same amazing pieces are heavily discounted and span all the same categories. No matter what you find, take advantage of their 18-month special financing plans, and be sure to take them up on their white-glove delivery available every day of the week.

The Citizenry

Once you’ve found your larger pieces, head to The Citizenry for everything else that transforms a room from basic to amazing.

The online shop sells globally inspired pieces, from ottomans and seating poufs to storage baskets and decor for any room of the house. The best part is that they offer free US shipping and make returns a breeze to help you achieve exactly the look you want with as little stress as possible.

Jayson Home

Invite Jayson into your home and have him help with the decor. Trust us.

Jayson Home specializes in unique pieces that turn any drab room into a work of art that’s also inviting and feels like home. Browse their furniture , including sofas, chairs, benches, beds and more, and then pop over to the vintage section of the site for truly one-of-a-kind items you won’t find anywhere else.

Floyd Home

For the best in modular furniture that can grow and change with your space, check out Floyd Home.

We love their sectionals the best, as they are super easy to arrange and rearrange to fit your space, now coming in a two-seater and a three-seat model with the option of an added chaise. Also be sure to check out their storage systems , tables and more, with options for every room in the house.

Outer

While it may be a bit chilly to be outside now, you’ll want to stock up for spring with all the outdoor furniture you could need from Outer.

They also have fire pits for those that love the winter chill and the heat from a contained flame, so be sure to check those out too. Then take a look at outdoor couches , chairs and dining sets to prep for warmer days on the deck.

MacKenzie-Childs

This is the place for unique pieces that instantly add whimsy to any room.

MacKenzie-Childs has some of the coolest pieces we’ve seen, and add new items all the time. You can shop all of the items, or sort by room, including the bedroom , dining room and kitchen , the living room and even outdoors .

Amazon

Welcome to Moe’s Home — and your home too.

This furniture brand is sold on Amazon, making home shopping a breeze. Start by shopping for main pieces using the furniture dropdown menu, and then take a look at accents, like lighting and art to finish the job.

Tom Dixon

This furniture isn’t just for your average Tom , Dick or Harry.

Tom Dixon carries unique and beautiful designs, with options for lighting , furniture and accessories for your whole home. For great gifting options, be sure to also check out the page featuring exclusive sets you can’t find elsewhere.

House of Léon

Embrace your wild side and head to the House of Léon for some design inspiration.

The furniture and design store uses the world around us for their items, with a global influence in all they sell. Shop by room from the living area to the outdoor spaces that need TLC.

Allswell

All is well that starts at Allswell.

The furniture store specializes in bedding and mattresses, as well as other decor to tie your space together. Kick off your shopping spree with a new bed and bed frame , and then decorate it with new pillows, throws and other statement pieces.

