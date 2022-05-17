ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bachelor Nation headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Fans sure do hope so — in fact, they're sharing tons of predictions about what's to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk on to the beach at Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in summer 2022. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.

A New Cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars

While the cast has yet to be announced, Bachelor Nation viewers have taken to social media and shared who they want to see from Michelle Young 's season of The Bachelorette and Clayton Echard 's season of The Bachelor on the beach. Former Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile (Grocery Store Joe) — who found love during BiP season 7 with Serena Pitt — read fans' minds with a Twitter post from March 2022 shared during Clayton's Women Tell All special. " The auditions for B achelor in Paradise live on #thewomentellall."

Viewers have since speculated that they will be seeing Clayton's villain Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi following their moment in the hot seat. If these two go to Mexico, viewers are also hopeful that Katie Thurston 's contestant Aaron Clancy will also be showing off his beach body, especially after Shanae claimed he and Genevieve had relations in the past — which they've both denied.

As for Michelle's contestants, the number one name being thrown around is Rodney Mathews . While some were hopeful that he would be The Bachelor , others just want him to find love. " If Rodney is not on Bachelor in Paradise I will, quite literally, riot," one fan shared on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqRXw_0ebTZPzl00

Finding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Host

With Chris Harrison out, the franchise has had a slew of different hosts. For BiP specifically, they brought in multiple celebrity guest hosts for season 7. Some fans have rallied around former Bachelorette contestant and BiP bartender Wells Adams , claiming he should just host the show in its entirety. When Jesse Palmer was named as The Bachelor host for Clayton's season, Wells admitted to being “a little bit” upset.

“But I was never the Bachelor, so I understood the decision,” he explained to Us Weekly in December 2021. “I also know Jesse really well, I’ve worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was the Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I’m happy [for him].”

On May 17, ABC confirmed that Jesse would be returning to host BiP .

“When I think of some of the people they have in mind to come back for Bachelor in Paradise, I think it’s going to continue to be a very watched and very discussed block of programming on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Craig Erwich, ABC Entertainment President, told Deadline .

Confirming the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season

ABC confirmed Bachelor in Paradise season 8 on April 7, via Twitter.

"It's the announcement you've been waiting for," the show's official account wrote. "#BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach for another season!"

Prior to the official announcement, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve — Stephen Carbone reported in October 2021 that he hadn't "heard anything" about BiP starting production. Fans are happy to see their favorites headed back to paradise!

