Best iPad deals for June 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.

Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop.

They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets despite their high price, and although the tech giant rarely takes part in sales, savvy shoppers can often pick up the iPad with a five to 10 per cent discount at select retailers.

Luckily for you, we’re always on hand to make sure you get the best possible price on any product, so we’ve invested some time in tracking down the cheapest iPad deals that are up for grabs right now.

If you’re a student or teacher, Apple recently relaunched its Apple’s education pricing , which could save you a substantial amount of money and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in. If you’re not, read on for the current cheapest prices for Apple’s leading device – from iPad mini to iPad pro, these are the discounts to snap up now.

The best iPad deals for June 2022 in the UK are:

Apple iPad, 2021, 10.2in, 64GB: Was £319, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size : 10.2in

: 10.2in Dimensions : 251mm x 174mm x 7.5mm

: 251mm x 174mm x 7.5mm Operating system : iPadOS

: iPadOS Resolution : 2160 x 1620

: 2160 x 1620 Storage : 64GB

: 64GB Rear camera : 8MP (wide)

: 8MP (wide) Front camera : 12MP (ultra wide)

: 12MP (ultra wide) Weight : 487g

This deal at Amazon sees a handy £20 knocked off the ninth (and current) generation iPad, which was launched in 2021. This is the common-or-garden Apple tablet, which means you get a 10.2in display and a home button with Touch ID fingerprint recognition. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A13 processor and the camera system includes an 8MP sensor with wide angle lens on the rear, and a sharper 12MP camera with an ultra-wide lens on the front for selfies and FaceTime video calls. This discount applies only to the 64GB Wi-Fi model in space grey.

Apple iPad mini, 2021, 8.3in, 64GB: Was £619, now £599.97, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 8.3in

8.3in Dimensions: 195mm x 135mm x 6mm

195mm x 135mm x 6mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: Liquid retina

Liquid retina Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP (wide)

12MP (wide) Front camera: 12MP (ultrawide)

12MP (ultrawide) Weight: 293g

There’s an impressive £19 off the wifi and cellular model of the 2021 iPad mini at Amazon, so long as you opt for the pink colourway. There are smaller discounts to be found on the starlight, purple and space grey editions too.

“The iPad mini is like a smaller version of the iPad air, but has features the iPad air can’t match such as ‘centre stage’ for video calls,” our writer said in our review of the new iPad mini . “It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.” Just be sure to note that dispatch is between one and two months.

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 12.9in, 2TB: Was £1,999, now £1,904.97, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 12.9in

12.9in Dimensions: 281mm x 215mm x 6.4mm

281mm x 215mm x 6.4mm Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Resolution: 2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch)

2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch) Storage: 2TB

2TB Rear camera: 12MP (wide), 10MP (ultrawide)

12MP (wide), 10MP (ultrawide) Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 682g

There’s £85 knocked off the price of the most powerful iPad you can buy, which amounts to a small, but still not to be sniffed at, four per cent discount. The space grey colourway is also discounted by the same amount or, if you don’t need 2TB of space, there’s similar discounts available across the different sizes.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Apple’s latest tablet is one of the best around, outperforming most laptops in the spec department. It’s powered by the same M1 chip found in the MacBook pro, there’s a new liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device . “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Apple iPad pro 2021, 11in, 128GB: Was £749, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 11in

11in Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm

247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Resolution: 264 pixels per inch

264 pixels per inch Storage: 256GB

256GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Weight: 466g

The 2021 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is a fiercely powerful device, with Apple’s blazing fast M1 chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display. The 128GB, space grey version of the tablet currently has 7 per cent off at Amazon and offers enormous power, perfect for working from home, gaming, browsing the web, editing photos and streaming video. The silver edition is also discounted, but only by 4 per cent (£719, Amazon.co.uk ).

Apple iPad pro 2021, 12.9in, 128GB: Was £999 now £959, Currys.co.uk

Screen size: 12.9in

12.9in Dimensions: 281mm x 215mm x 6.4mm

281mm x 215mm x 6.4mm Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Resolution: 2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch)

2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch) Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear camera: 12MP (wide), 10MP (ultra-wide)

12MP (wide), 10MP (ultra-wide) Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 682g

This is the current-generation iPad pro with the larger 12.9in display and 128GB of storage. This particular model is Wi-Fi only (so there’s no 4G or 5G) and is finished in space grey. The tablet is powered by Apple’s own M1 chip and features a rear camera system with two cameras sat behind wide and ultra-wide lenses. Our tester said in their review how this tablet has “the best of everything Apple makes.” So to get £40 off right now is pretty impressive.

Apple iPad pro 2021, 12.9in, 512GB, space grey: Was £1,449, now £1,387, Currys.co.uk

Screen size: 12.9in

12.9in Dimensions: 281mm x 215mm x 6.4mm

281mm x 215mm x 6.4mm Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Resolution: 2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch)

2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch) Storage: 512GB

512GB Rear camera: 12MP (wide), 10MP (ultra-wide)

12MP (wide), 10MP (ultra-wide) Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 685g

Here we have the current iPad Pro with 12.9in display and 512GB of storage. This is also the cellular model, which means it has 5G connectivity, so can be connected to the internet while away from your home Wi-Fi network. It is powered by Apple’s own M1 processor and is compatible with the company’s Apple Pencil stylus for writing and drawing on the display.

Apple iPad air 2020, 10.9in, 256GB, space grey: Was £669, now £622.71, Amazon.co.uk

Screen size: 10.9in

10.9in Dimensions: 248mm x 178mm x 61mm

248mm x 178mm x 61mm Operating system: IOS 12

IOS 12 Resolution: 1640 x 2360 (264 pixels per inch)

1640 x 2360 (264 pixels per inch) Storage: 256GB

256GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Weight: 458g

The 2020 iPad air may be slightly older than others in our list, but it boasts a 10.9in display, 256GB of storage under the hood, uses Apple’s powerful A14 bionic chip, is relatively light at 458g – and it’s had £30 sliced off. Plus, it works with Apple’s magic keyboard and Apple pencil, if you’re looking into adding these to your set-up.

