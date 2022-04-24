ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Coming Out? What We Know About Tammy, Amy’s Hopeful Return

Another season or bidding adieu? Reality TV stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman (née Slaton) celebrated important moments in their lives when season 3 of 1000-Lb. Sisters wrapped. Amy announced she was moving into her own place with husband Michael Halterman as they prepared for the arrival of baby No. 2 while Tammy was away at weight loss rehab to focus on her well-being after overcoming a health scare. Here’s everything we know about a potential season 4.

When Is Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters Coming Out?

TLC has yet to announce a date or confirm if the Slaton sisters will be returning for more episodes. Amy did speak out about possibly taking a break from filming in February 2022, noting that she was not contractually obligated for a fourth season and was still waiting on word back from the network.

"I've been on the show for three years. At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight," she told The Sun of her eldest child. "I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

"I don't really want to do another season because I'm pregnant, it's just a lot. If they cut down my hours, I'll be probably fine," Amy added while discussing what her conditions would be this time around. "Last season, I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom," she continued. "It was just a lot last year and I can't do it … I can't discuss how much I get paid, but that's my main job and posting videos on YouTube."

How Is Tammy Doing After Her Health Scare?

Tammy surprised fans with a rare life update in February 2022 during a TikTok video she posted from her Ohio-based rehab facility. In the clip, she teased that her weight loss journey is going quite well, but fans are going to have to wait for more information on her until the next season of the show rolls around.

"I'd love to give you a weight loss update , but you're going to have to wait until season 4 comes out," she said. "Sorry!" Tammy then gave a small hint, adding, "Just know that I'm staying on track and things are looking up!"

It's been nearly four months since Tammy's scary hospitalization for carbon monoxide poisoning in November 2021, during which she was put on life support and underwent a tracheostomy. She is still wearing her trach tube these days, months after her brother Chris Combs revealed that Tammy shed 115 pounds in just 30 days amid her rehab stint.

When Is Amy's Second Baby Due?

Amy and Michael are expecting their second child in July 2022. The couple welcomed baby No. 1, Gage, in November 2020, and she has given some maternity updates on social media after her latest pregnancy announcement.

"27 weeks baby," she captioned an Instagram post on April 18, following her move from Dixon, Kentucky, to Morganfield .

