Washington Commanders schedule: Kirk Cousins and Vikings visit in Week 9
Washington Commanders schedule: Week 9
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 6
|Vikings
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
- Prediction: Vikings 28, Commanders 24
Washington Commanders roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Commanders keeping and starting these key players
- QB: Carson Wentz , Taylor Heinicke , Sam Howell
- RB: Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Jonathan Williams, Brian Robinson (Injured)
- WR: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown
- TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner
- OL: Charles Leno, Jr., Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Trai Turner, Sam Cosmi
The biggest story during the Washington Commanders’ offseason has been the scandals surrounding sexual misconduct throughout the organization and apparent financial improprieties by executives in the franchise. However, outside of that, they did add what they hope will be a long-term answer at quarterback in Carson Wentz .
In the NFL draft, the organization hoped to find some answers to several needs with their first three picks. Taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, Alabama run-stuffer Phidarian Mathis, and his teammate and running back Brian Robinson, Jr. After a 7-10 season in 2021, Ron Rivera and the crew have a lot of work to do to turn around the program.
Washington Commanders 2022 season results
Week 1: Washington Commanders outlast Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 11
|Commanders 28, Jaguars 22
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
Week 2: Commanders fall to Lions 36-21
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 18
|Lions 36, Commanders 21
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
Week 3: Commanders pummeled by Eagles in Week 3, 24-8
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 25
|Eagles 24, Commanders 8
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
Week 4: Commanders drop third straight in 25-10 loss to Cowboys
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
Week 5: Commanders fall to Titans, 21-17
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|Titans 21, Commanders 17
|1:00 PM EST
|CBS
Week 6: Commanders win 12-7 battle with Bears
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Thursday, Oct. 13
|Commanders 12, Bears 7
|8:15 PM EST
|PRIME TV
Week 7: Commanders stun Packers, 23-21
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Commanders 23, Packers 21
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
Week 8: Commanders upend Colts, 17-16
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|Commanders 17, Colts 16
|4:25 PM EST
|FOX
2022 Washington Commanders schedule
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Commanders’ schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.
Week 10: @ Philadelphia Eagles
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Monday, Nov. 14
|@ Eagles
|8:15 PM EST
|ESPN
- Prediction: Commanders 17, Eagles 14
Week 11: @ Houston Texans
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|@ Texans
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
- Prediction: Commanders 24, Texans 10
Week 12: vs Atlanta Falcons
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Falcons
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
- Prediction: Commanders 28, Falcons 14
Week 13: @ New York Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|@ Giants
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
- Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 20
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: vs New York Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|Giants
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 14
Week 16: @ San Francisco 49ers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|@ 49ers
|4:05 PM EST
|CBS
- Prediction: 49ers 21, Commanders 20
Week 17: vs Cleveland Browns
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Browns
|1:00 PM EST
|FOX
- Prediction: Browns 28, Commanders 17
Week 18: vs Dallas Cowboys
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 8
|Cowboys
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Cowboys 20, Commanders 17
Washington Commanders schedule prediction: 6-10
