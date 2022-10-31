ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders schedule: Kirk Cousins and Vikings visit in Week 9

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAd7N_0eaYIWUt00

Washington Commanders schedule: Week 9

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Vikings 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 28, Commanders 24

Washington Commanders roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Commanders keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Carson Wentz , Taylor Heinicke , Sam Howell
  • RB: Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Jonathan Williams, Brian Robinson (Injured)
  • WR: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown
  • TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner
  • OL: Charles Leno, Jr., Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Trai Turner, Sam Cosmi
The biggest story during the Washington Commanders’ offseason has been the scandals surrounding sexual misconduct throughout the organization and apparent financial improprieties by executives in the franchise. However, outside of that, they did add what they hope will be a long-term answer at quarterback in Carson Wentz .

In the NFL draft, the organization hoped to find some answers to several needs with their first three picks. Taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, Alabama run-stuffer Phidarian Mathis, and his teammate and running back Brian Robinson, Jr. After a 7-10 season in 2021, Ron Rivera and the crew have a lot of work to do to turn around the program.

Washington Commanders 2022 season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000pqJ_0eaYIWUt00
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Washington Commanders outlast Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Commanders 28, Jaguars 22 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 2: Commanders fall to Lions 36-21

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Lions 36, Commanders 21 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 3: Commanders pummeled by Eagles in Week 3, 24-8

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Eagles 24, Commanders 8 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 4: Commanders drop third straight in 25-10 loss to Cowboys

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 5: Commanders fall to Titans, 21-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Titans 21, Commanders 17 1:00 PM EST CBS
Week 6: Commanders win 12-7 battle with Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 13 Commanders 12, Bears 7 8:15 PM EST PRIME TV

Week 7: Commanders stun Packers, 23-21

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Commanders 23, Packers 21 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 8: Commanders upend Colts, 17-16

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 Commanders 17, Colts 16 4:25 PM EST FOX

2022 Washington Commanders schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Commanders’ schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRfix_0eaYIWUt00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Nov. 14 @ Eagles 8:15 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Commanders 17, Eagles 14

Week 11: @ Houston Texans

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Texans 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Texans 10

Week 12: vs Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 28, Falcons 14

Week 13: @ New York Giants

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Giants 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 20
Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs New York Giants

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 Giants TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 14

Week 16: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ 49ers 4:05 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Commanders 20

Week 17: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Browns 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Browns 28, Commanders 17
Week 18: vs Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 Cowboys TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Cowboys 20, Commanders 17

Washington Commanders schedule prediction: 6-10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grUrN_0eaYIWUt00
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

