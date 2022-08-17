Washington Commanders schedule: Carson Wentz to take command against Chiefs
By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
1 hour ago
Washington Commanders schedule: Week 2
The Washington Commanders schedule in Week 2 of the preseason will see them visit the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar Patrick Mahomes . After a summer where there was a lot of concern about the team’s QB situation, both Carson Wentz and Sam Howell looked strong in their Commanders debut. They and the rest of the team will look to improve on that this Saturday.
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Saturday, Aug. 20
@ Chiefs
4:00 PM EST
NFL Net
Commanders @ Chiefs point spread: Kansas City -4 Prediction: Chiefs 17, Commanders 16
Washington Commanders roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Commanders keeping and starting these key players
The biggest story during the Washington Commanders’ offseason has been the scandals surrounding sexual misconduct throughout the organization and apparent financial improprieties by executives in the franchise. However, outside of that, they did add what they hope will be a long-term answer at quarterback in Carson Wentz .
In the NFL draft, the organization hoped to find some answers to several needs with their first three picks. Taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, Alabama run-stuffer Phidarian Mathis, and his teammate and running back Brian Robinson, Jr. After a 7-10 season in 2021, Ron Rivera and the crew have a lot of work to do to turn around the program.
Commanders Super Bowl odds: +7000
Commanders preseason opponents
Week 3: @ Baltimore Ravens
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Saturday, Aug. 27
@ Ravens
7:00 PM EST
TBD
Washington Commanders season results (Preseason)
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Saturday, Aug. 13
Panthers 23, Commanders 21
1:00 PM EST
TBD
2022 Washington Commanders schedule
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Commanders schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.
Washington Commanders schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East
This season the team should improve on their record in 2021 at 7-10. With the addition of Carson Wentz and first-round pick Jahan Dotson, the offensive should get a bit of a boost in 2022. However, the Cowboys will still be the cream of the NFC East crop and the Eagles did more to get better.
Expect the Commanders to win one more this season but once again finish in third place.
