Kansas City, MO

Washington Commanders schedule: Carson Wentz to take command against Chiefs

By Jason Burgos
 1 hour ago

Washington Commanders schedule: Week 2

The Washington Commanders schedule in Week 2 of the preseason will see them visit the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar Patrick Mahomes . After a summer where there was a lot of concern about the team’s QB situation, both Carson Wentz and Sam Howell looked strong in their Commanders debut. They and the rest of the team will look to improve on that this Saturday.

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Chiefs 4:00 PM EST NFL Net

Commanders @ Chiefs point spread: Kansas City -4
Prediction: Chiefs 17, Commanders 16

Washington Commanders roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Commanders keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Carson Wentz
  • RB: Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic
  • WR: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims
  • TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates
  • OL: Charles Leno, Jr., Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer, Sam Cosmi
The biggest story during the Washington Commanders’ offseason has been the scandals surrounding sexual misconduct throughout the organization and apparent financial improprieties by executives in the franchise. However, outside of that, they did add what they hope will be a long-term answer at quarterback in Carson Wentz .

In the NFL draft, the organization hoped to find some answers to several needs with their first three picks. Taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, Alabama run-stuffer Phidarian Mathis, and his teammate and running back Brian Robinson, Jr. After a 7-10 season in 2021, Ron Rivera and the crew have a lot of work to do to turn around the program.

  • Commanders Super Bowl odds: +7000

Commanders preseason opponents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaWJG_0eaYIWUt00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Ravens 7:00 PM EST TBD

Washington Commanders season results (Preseason)

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Aug. 13 Panthers 23, Commanders 21 1:00 PM EST TBD

2022 Washington Commanders schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KG83L_0eaYIWUt00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Commanders schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 1: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Jaguars 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Jaguars @ Commanders point spread: Washington -4
  • Prediction: Commanders 17, Jaguars 14

Week 2: @ Detriot Lions

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 @Lions 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 20, Lions 17

Week 3: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Eagles 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 14

Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24

Week 5: vs Tennessee Titans

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Titans 1:00 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Titans, 28, Commanders 17
Week 6: @ Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 13 @ Bears 8:15 PM EST PRIME TV
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Bear 20

Week 7: vs Green Bay Packers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Packers 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Packers 28, Commanders 17

Week 8: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Colts 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 21, Colts 20

Week 9: vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Vikings 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 28, Commanders 24

Week 10: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Nov. 14 @ Eagles 8:15 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Commanders 17, Eagles 14
Week 11: @ Houston Texans

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Texans 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Texans 10

Week 12: vs Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 28, Falcons 14

Week 13: @ New York Giants

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Giants 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 20

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs New York Giants

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 Giants TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 14
Week 16: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ 49ers 4:05 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Commanders 20

Week 17: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Browns 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Browns 28, Commanders 17

Week 18: vs Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 Cowboys TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Cowboys 20, Commanders 17

Washington Commanders schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQGHM_0eaYIWUt00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This season the team should improve on their record in 2021 at 7-10. With the addition of Carson Wentz and first-round pick Jahan Dotson, the offensive should get a bit of a boost in 2022. However, the Cowboys will still be the cream of the NFC East crop and the Eagles did more to get better.

Expect the Commanders to win one more this season but once again finish in third place.

