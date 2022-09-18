ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders schedule: Carson Wentz gets to face Eagles in first NFC East matchup

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Washington Commanders schedule

Week 3: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 vs Eagles 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Eagles @ Commanders point spread: Washington +3
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 14

Washington Commanders roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Commanders keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Carson Wentz , Taylor Heinicke , Sam Howell
  • RB: Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Jonathan Williams, Brian Robinson (Injured)
  • WR: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown
  • TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner
  • OL: Charles Leno, Jr., Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Trai Turner, Sam Cosmi
  • 2022 NFL power rankings : 21st
The biggest story during the Washington Commanders’ offseason has been the scandals surrounding sexual misconduct throughout the organization and apparent financial improprieties by executives in the franchise. However, outside of that, they did add what they hope will be a long-term answer at quarterback in Carson Wentz .

In the NFL draft, the organization hoped to find some answers to several needs with their first three picks. Taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, Alabama run-stuffer Phidarian Mathis, and his teammate and running back Brian Robinson, Jr. After a 7-10 season in 2021, Ron Rivera and the crew have a lot of work to do to turn around the program.

Washington Commanders 2022 season results

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Commanders 28, Jaguars 22 1:00 PM EST FOX
Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Lions 36, Commanders 21 1:00 PM EST FOX

2022 Washington Commanders schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Commanders’ schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24

Week 5: vs Tennessee Titans

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Titans 1:00 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Titans, 28, Commanders 17

Week 6: @ Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 13 @ Bears 8:15 PM EST PRIME TV
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Bear 20
Week 7: vs Green Bay Packers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Packers 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Packers 28, Commanders 17

Week 8: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Colts 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 21, Colts 20

Week 9: vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Vikings 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 28, Commanders 24

Week 10: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Nov. 14 @ Eagles 8:15 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Commanders 17, Eagles 14
Week 11: @ Houston Texans

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Texans 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Texans 10

Week 12: vs Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Commanders 28, Falcons 14

Week 13: @ New York Giants

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Giants 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 20

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs New York Giants

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 Giants TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 14
Week 16: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ 49ers 4:05 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Commanders 20

Week 17: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Browns 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Browns 28, Commanders 17

Week 18: vs Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 Cowboys TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Cowboys 20, Commanders 17

Washington Commanders schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

This season the team should improve on their record in 2021 at 7-10. With the addition of Carson Wentz and first-round pick Jahan Dotson, the offensive should get a bit of a boost in 2022. However, the Cowboys will still be the cream of the NFC East crop and the Eagles did more to get better.

Expect the Commanders to win one more this season but once again finish in third place.

