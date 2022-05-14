ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 1 vs Texans, 2022 roster and season predictions

Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 1 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 17

Indianapolis Colts roster

Let’s take a quick look at the Indianapolis Colts roster for the 2022 season.

Matt Ryan replaces Carson Wentz, taking over as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback this season. Ryan is an upgrade, providing far more stability for Frank Reich at the most important position. The Colts’ offensive line also projects to be better in 2022. Indianapolis will be counting on a big leap from Michael Pittman Jr. this year, viewing him as the No.1. receiver. Meanwhile, rookie Alex Pierce should play a prominent role. Of course, this offense will be carried by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.

Defensively, while the Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin this offseason this unit should be improved. Stephon Gilmore joins the secondary and Yannick Ngakoue bolters a pass rush that needed help on the edge. Both players should help this be a top-12 defense in 2022, but the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a blow.

2022 Indianapolis Colts preseason opponents

  • Preseason Week 1: Colts @ Buffalo Bills
  • Preseason Week 2: Colts vs Detroit Lions
  • Preseason Week 3: Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Indianapolis Colts schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 19 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 31, Jaguars 20

Week 3 – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 vs Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4 – vs Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 vs Titans 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction : Colts 24, Titans 21

Week 5 – @ Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Oct. 6 @ Broncos 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Colts 27

Week 6 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 vs Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 17
Week 7 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 23, Colts 21

Week 8 – vs Washington Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 vs Commanders 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Colts 31, Commanders 17

Week 9 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 20, Patriots 17
Week 10 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 24, Colts 21

Week 11 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 vs Eagles 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Eagles 21

Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Nov. 28 vs Steelers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Colts 23, Steelers 17

Week 13 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, De. 4 @ Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

WEEK 14 – Indianapolis Colts bye week

Week 15 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Vikings TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Colts 35, Vikings 27

Week 16 – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 26 vs Chargers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Colts 27

Week 17 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 20, Giants 17

Week 18 – vs Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 vs Texans TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 24

Indianapolis Colts schedule prediction: 11-6, 1st in AFC South

Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-8

The Colts are coming off a heartbreaking 2021 season. They entered Week 17 with a 9-6 record, one victory away from making the playoffs. However, consecutive losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Colts’ playoff hopes. Because of the brutal finish, Indianapolis traded Carson Wentz for Day 2 picks and replaced him with Matt Ryan. Indianapolis is favored to win the AFC South in 2022.

