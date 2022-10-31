Indianapolis Colts schedule: Trip to face New England Patriots in Week 9

Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 9

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Colts 20, Patriots 17

Indianapolis Colts roster

Let’s take a quick look at the Indianapolis Colts roster for the 2022 season.

QB — Matt Ryan , Sam Ehlinger , Nick Foles,

— Matt Ryan , Sam Ehlinger , Nick Foles, RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

— Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

— Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods WR — Michael Pittman Jr, Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin

Matt Ryan replaces Carson Wentz, taking over as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback this season. Ryan is an upgrade, providing far more stability for Frank Reich at the most important position. The Colts offensive line also projects to be better in 2022. Indianapolis will be counting on a big leap from Michael Pittman Jr. this year, viewing him as the No.1. receiver. Meanwhile, rookie Alex Pierce should play a prominent role. Of course, this offense will be carried by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.

Defensively, while the Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin this offseason this unit should be improved. Stephon Gilmore joins the secondary and Yannick Ngakoue bolters a pass rush that needed help on the edge. Both players should help this be a top-12 defense in 2022, but the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a blow.

Indianapolis Colts schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Indianapolis Colts tie with Houston Texans, 20-20

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Colts 20, Texans 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Indianapolis Colts get shutout vs Indianapolis Colts, 24-0

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 19 Jaguars 24, Colts 0 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Indianapolis Colts score stunning win over Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Colts 20, Chiefs 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Indianapolis Colts fall to Tennessee Titans, 24-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Titans 24, Colts 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — Indianapolis Colts outlast Denver Broncos, 12-9

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Oct. 6 Colts 12, Broncos 9 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 6 — Colts outscore Jaguars, 34-27

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 Colts 34, Jaguars 27 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 — Colts drop one to Titans, 19-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 Titans 19, Colts 10 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Titans 27, Colts 24

Week 8 — Colts drop another, this time to the Commanders 17-16

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 Commanders 17, Colts 16 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Colts 31, Commanders 17

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Indianapolis Colts schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 10 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Raiders 24, Colts 21

Week 11 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 vs Eagles 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Colts 27, Eagles 21

Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Nov. 28 vs Steelers 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Colts 23, Steelers 17

Week 13 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, De. 4 @ Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

WEEK 14 – Indianapolis Colts bye week

Week 15 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 @ Vikings TBD TBD

Prediction: Colts 35, Vikings 27

Week 16 – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Dec. 26 vs Chargers 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Chargers 31, Colts 27

Week 17 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Colts 20, Giants 17

Week 18 – vs Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 vs Texans TBD TBD

Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 24

Indianapolis Colts schedule prediction: 11-6, 1st in AFC South

The Colts are coming off a heartbreaking 2021 season. They entered Week 17 with a 9-6 record, one victory away from making the playoffs. However, consecutive losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Colts’ playoff hopes. Because of the brutal finish, Indianapolis traded Carson Wentz for Day 2 picks and replaced him with Matt Ryan. Indianapolis is favored to win the AFC South in 2022.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-8

