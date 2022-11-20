ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts schedule: Matt Ryan aims for better effort vs Pittsburgh

By Matt Johnson
Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 12

Week 12 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Nov. 28 vs Steelers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Colts vs Steelers point spread: Colts -3
  • Prediction: Colts 23, Steelers 17

Indianapolis Colts roster

Let’s take a quick look at the Indianapolis Colts roster for the 2022 season.

  • QB Matt Ryan , Sam Ehlinger , Nick Foles,
  • RB — Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Deon Jackson
  • TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
  • WR — Michael Pittman Jr, Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin

Matt Ryan replaces Carson Wentz, taking over as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback this season. Ryan is an upgrade, providing far more stability for Frank Reich at the most important position. The Colts offensive line also projects to be better in 2022. Indianapolis will be counting on a big leap from Michael Pittman Jr. this year, viewing him as the No.1. receiver. Meanwhile, rookie Alex Pierce should play a prominent role. Of course, this offense will be carried by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.

Defensively, while the Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin this offseason this unit should be improved. Stephon Gilmore joins the secondary and Yannick Ngakoue bolters a pass rush that needed help on the edge. Both players should help this be a top-12 defense in 2022, but the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a blow.

Indianapolis Colts schedule: Season results

Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 — Indianapolis Colts tie with Houston Texans, 20-20

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Colts 20, Texans 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Indianapolis Colts get shutout vs Indianapolis Colts, 24-0

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 19 Jaguars 24, Colts 0 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Indianapolis Colts score stunning win over Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Colts 20, Chiefs 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Indianapolis Colts fall to Tennessee Titans, 24-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Titans 24, Colts 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — Indianapolis Colts outlast Denver Broncos, 12-9

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Oct. 6 Colts 12, Broncos 9 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Week 6 — Colts outscore Jaguars, 34-27

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Colts 34, Jaguars 27 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 — Colts drop one to Titans, 19-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Titans 19, Colts 10 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 27, Colts 24

Week 8 — Colts drop another, this time to the Commanders 17-16

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Commanders 17, Colts 16 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Colts 31, Commanders 17

Week 9 — Colts blown out by Patriots, 26-3

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Patriots 26, Colts 3 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 20, Patriots 17

Week 10 — Colts beat Raiders in Saturday’s debut, 25-20

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Colts 25, Raiders 20 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 24, Colts 21

Week 11 — Colts run out of luck vs Philadelphia

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 Eagles 17, Colts 16 1:00 PM CBS

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022

Credit: USA Today Network

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Indianapolis Colts schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 13 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, De. 4 @ Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27
WEEK 14 – Indianapolis Colts bye week

Week 15 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Vikings TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Colts 35, Vikings 27

Week 16 – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 26 vs Chargers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Colts 27

Week 17 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 20, Giants 17

Week 18 – vs Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 vs Texans TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 24

Indianapolis Colts schedule prediction: 11-6, 1st in AFC South

The Colts are coming off a heartbreaking 2021 season. They entered Week 17 with a 9-6 record, one victory away from making the playoffs. However, consecutive losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Colts’ playoff hopes. Because of the brutal finish, Indianapolis traded Carson Wentz for Day 2 picks and replaced him with Matt Ryan. Indianapolis is favored to win the AFC South in 2022.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-8

