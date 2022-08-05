These buybuy BABY Strollers Are on Sale Starting August 5—Here Are Our Top Picks

Read on parade.com
Here Are the Best Car Seat Sales at buybuy BABY Happening Right Now
As the mom of a teen and tween, I remember the excitement—and stress—of shopping for car seats more than a decade ago. In researching this article, I was surprised to learn how much car seat technology and safety has advanced in such a (relatively) short time. The trusted brand names remain the same, but safety features have evolved to keep kids safer and more comfortable.
Why living alone was the best self-care investment I ever made
Living alone was a goal of mine for my entire adult life. Although I have always had good luck with roommates (in fact, some of my former roommates are still my close friends), I always dreamed about the day I would have my own place. I couldn’t wait to decorate...
Why Do Salt Tablets Have Expiration Dates?
Salt has been in salt deposits and the oceans for billions of years. So why do salt tablets have an expiration date?. Many salt products, such as salt tablets, contain additives, and those additives can degrade over time. The salt itself (with the exception of certain types of sea salt) lasts indefinitely. In fact, salt has been extremely important as a preservative throughout history. It’s nontoxic, cheap and it even makes food taste better. Salt doesn’t lose its flavor over time, but as we all know from experience with saltshakers, it is affected by its environment. Humidity will make it clump. So alas, salt isn’t perfect!
How to Live in a Tropical Paradise for a Year and Get Paid for It
Calling all book lovers, travel vloggers, solitude seekers, or anyone in between: your dream job is waiting. Luxury resort Soneva Fushi, located on the island of Kunfunadhoo in the Baa Atoll—one of the Maldives’ largest islands—is seeking the newest “barefoot bookseller” to come manage what was once a simple pop-up book shop at the island getaway.
Wait—Do You Actually Gain Weight On Your Period?
Most women don’t feel their best self on their period. Cramping, bloating and fatigue are pretty annoying to deal with while still having to get through everything on your to-do list. Adding insult to injury is the fact that your clothes may seem to be fitting tighter and the number on the scale might even go up. Just what your confidence needs, right?
