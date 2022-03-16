Who Is Susie Evans? The ‘Bachelor’ Winner Had Major Drama With Clayton Echard Before Getting Together

Everybody loves Susie Evans ! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard 's heart. During the finale on Tuesday, March 15, the couple revealed they are together but not engaged.

"We're really happy, and we're happy to be here today. That's my boyfriend," she proudly gushed.

Despite their happily ever after, there was a brief moment when it looked like both would end up brokenhearted. After Clayton told Susie that he was "in love" with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women .

"For me, sex is connective with somebody. I just hope Clayton's on the same page and sees it from my perspective," Susie said during her confessional during the March 8 episode. "I don't really know what's happening. It would suck not to end up with Clayton."

Though the football player revealed that he was in love with Susie, he admitted to being in love with fellow contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia , too.

"Yes, I have slept with someone else here," he told her. As a result, Susie walked away crying.

After chatting with his parents, Clayton decided to try to win her back and broke things off with Gabby and Rachel.

He wrote a letter to Susie and prepared to propose, but when it came time to get down on one knee, Susie revealed that she didn't have "unconditional" love for him anymore.

"I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone," Susie said. "I don't think I'm your person."

However, after returning to "normal" life, the pair made their way back to one another.

Here's hoping things go smoothly for the lovebirds from here on out! Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about The Bachelor winner.

Life Before The Bachelor

According to her official bio, the Virginia Beach native was a beauty queen before stepping foot on the reality show's set. Susie also has dreams of becoming a documentary filmmaker and is already a Jiu-Jitsu champion.

"With Susie, loyalty is the bottom line and she needs someone she can trust to her core," her bio read. "Above all, she wants someone who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams no matter where those dreams take her."

What she does for a living

Aside from being a beauty pageant alum, Susie's career was listed as a wedding videographer and she referred to herself as a fitness coach in her Instagram bio.

A Connection to Bachelor Nation

Before making her Bachelor debut, Susie was already close with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Colton Underwood 's season. Both women were Miss Virginia USA in the past. Susie even posted an Instagram alongside Caelynn in October 2019. "Years of sisterhood!" she captioned the post. "Teen and Miss Virginia USA winners. I feel so lucky to have met so many amazing women in this organization."

What Clayton Said

"Susie was very fun coming out of the limo," Clayton told Us Weekly during a January episode of their "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast .

"I like somebody that has a sense of humor. She comes out, you know, a little corny with the buzzer in her hand. But I like when I see someone that's able to do that and then be confident about it. 'Cause you kinda think, like, coming out that limo, cameras are all around you and you can still maintain that poise, that confidence — that says a lot about somebody. I was very impressed by her."