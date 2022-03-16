ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father John Misty Mourns a Cat and a Fading Love on New Song ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
UPDATE 3/16: Father John Misty offers up a portrait of life in the hills outside Sofia, Bulgaria in his new video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” The short film was directed by Noel Paul, who previously helmed the singer’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” visual.

Father John Misty bids farewell to a lover and a cat in his new song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” set to appear on his next album , Chloë and the Next 20th Century , out April 8.

“Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a shuffling ballad that pairs a rustling acoustic guitar with sweeping strings, some lithe keys, and lonesome electric guitar twang. Lyrically, Father John Misty remains in his strange, sweet, and oddly specific bag as he croons about a relationship that seems to fade after the death of a cat (ostensibly the titular Mr. Blue): “Maybe if he’d gone sooner/Could’ve brought us back together last June/When our last time was our last time/If only then I knew/That last time was our last time/Would have told you/That the last time comes too soon.”

“Goodbye Mr. Blue” marks the third offering from Chloë and the Next 20th Century , following “Q4” and “Funny Girl.” Chloë and the Next 20th Century marks Father John Misty’s fifth studio album and first in four years, following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer .

Father John Misty has a handful of shows scheduled around the arrival of Chloë and the Next 20th Century , including a pair of gigs in the U.K. and two record-release shows at the Rainbow Room in New York City, both on April 14. He also has some North American festival gigs scheduled for the summer.

