PSVR 2 price: how much will it cost and what bundles will there be?

Now that we know the PSVR 2's price, it's time to start thinking about pre-orders. As we learned in a recent blog post, PSVR 2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and will cost $599.99 / £529.99 / AU$879.95. Pre-orders, however, will be live on November 15, and we're expecting them to be hotly contested. After months of waiting, it's almost time to see how PSVR 2 will fit within the PS5 ecosystem, and how it will match up with the best VR headsets.

Pre-order day has snuck in quickly, since we only learned the release date and price for Sony's much anticipated follow-up to the original PSVR a few weeks ago. The price has been a hot topic since we heard the news, as Sony's console market has collided with the typically pricey VR market.

At least now we know for sure, since Sony did leave us speculating on a price for months. Although the high cost may seem daunting to people who have already sunk over $500 into a PS5 setup, Sony's new VR system actually slots into an extremely reasonable market position in terms of its VR rivals. What's more impressive, is that it does so without losing out on innovative and futureproofed features. The state of the VR market could get very interesting after PSVR 2 releases.

Down below, we've listed exact prices and details about bundles, pre-orders and more. As we get closer to launch day, we're bound to hear more concrete details about retailers and other games, so be sure to stay tuned as we update this page.

When will PSVR 2 pre-orders go live?

Although it's launching February 22, 2023, pre-orders for PSVR 2 will go live on November 15. For the initial launch phase, gamers will only be able to pre-order from PlayStation's Direct online store if they reside in the US, UK, Luxembourg, Germany, France, or Belgium. Any pre-orders made will be shipped throughout launch week.

Although you may get lucky on the 15th, Sony has allowed people to register their interest for a pre-order. You can register for your pre-order through the official PlayStation website, although if you're on Sony's lists for marketing emails and such, you may receive offers to register in your inbox, too. Be sure to double check your email accounts, especially those linked to your PlayStation account, just in case you may have missed something.

In other markets around the world, PSVR 2 pre-orders will be available through select retailers. If we get concrete details on which retailers those are, we'll update this page.

What will the PlayStation VR 2 price be?

PSVR 2 will cost $549.99 in the US, £529.99 in the UK (inc. VAT), and AU$879.95 in Australia. For that cost, you'll get a set of VR 2 Sense controllers, some stereo headphones, and of course, the headset itself.

For those keeping score, the original PSVR cost $399 / £349 / AU$549.95 when it launched in 2016, which, was the same as the launch price of the PS4. At the time of launch, the PS4 has seen some price drops since its 2013 release, so comparing the two prices in their console timelines, there is a lot of similarity.

You can also get a PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station for $49.99 / £39.99 / AU$79.95, which could help to free up your PS5 console's USB charging ports.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're interested in seeing some launch and current prices for PSVR 2's rivals, we've listed them in the table below.

Launch MSRP Current MSRP PlayStation VR $399 / £349 $299 / £249 Oculus Quest 2 $299 / £299 $299 / £299 HTC Vive Pro 2 (full) $1,399 / £1,299 $1,399 / £1,299 Valve Index (full) $999 / £919 $999 / £919 HTC Vive Cosmos Elite $899 / £899 $899 / £899

Where to pre-order PSVR 2

As we've mentioned, for the initial launch phase, PSVR 2 will only be available to pre-order through PlayStation's Direct store. This is true whether you're in the US, UK, or major European markets. Pre-orders will go live on November 15 , and you can register your interest to be in with a chance of securing your headset or bundle.

As we understand it, Sony will select from the pool of registered fans, and will send out the details for how to claim your pre-order on the 15th. Annoyingly, registering your interest doesn't mean for certain that you'll get to pre-order. We imagine this plan of action is the result of PS5 stock shortages and scalpers in recent years. Even more annoyingly, we also aren't certain what time these golden-ticket-like emails will arrive, so watch your inbox like a hawk so you don't miss your chance.

Since PlayStation is supplying pre-order information to specific people who have registered their interest, we can't give you an exact link to follow where you can pre-order. However, check below for links to the PlayStation Direct PSVR 2 Pre-order pages in your region.

Will there be PSVR 2 bundles?

Sony has announced that PSVR 2 will be available with only one game-bundle at time of writing. For $599.99 / £569.99 / AU$959.95, you can get the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. This includes the headset, controllers, headphones, and a PlayStation Store voucher code for - you guessed it, Horizon Call of the Mountain.

(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR bundles set it apart from a lot of the competition at launch, so it's a bit of a shame to only see one confirmed bundle option at the moment. Nevertheless, Sony did lift the lid on 11 games that are coming to PSVR 2, so hopefully we'll get more bundle options nearer launch.

