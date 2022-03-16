Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is selling his $3 billion English soccer club, and several Americans are rumored to be interested

Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea after almost two decades as its owner. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, said he planned to sell the English soccer club Chelsea FC.

A group led by the Swedish billionaire Hansjörg Wyss appeared to be an early front-runner.

US billionaires may up the ante for the club, which has an estimated worth of over $3 billion.

Bids to buy Chelsea are due by Friday, with over 200 parties reportedly expressing an interest.

The race to purchase one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world is on, and a group of US billionaires is leading the pack.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent calls for the UK government to seize the assets of Russian billionaires, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich announced his intention to sell the English Premier League club Chelsea FC.

ESPN reported that Abramovich wanted at least $3.9 billion (3 billion pounds) for the club. Chelsea FC was valued at $3.2 billion in Forbes' most recent valuations of the top soccer teams. Abramovich became Chelsea's owner in 2003, purchasing its parent company for $230 million.

Last week, the UK government announced sanctions against Roman Abramovich, including the freezing of his assets. While Chelsea is now effectively prohibited from making money, the sale is still expected to go ahead, with a deadline for bids set for Friday, March 17. Over 200 parties have expressed an interest in Chelsea, the Daily Mail reports.

Below, we take a look at the people who reports say are interested in becoming the new owners of the Premier League powerhouse.

Michael Bloomberg (left) and Hansjörg Wyss. Getty/Craig Barritt

Hansjörg Wyss

One of the first to express an interest in buying Chelsea following Abramovich's announcement was the Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss .

"I can well imagine joining Chelsea with partners," he said . "But I certainly don't do something like that alone."

Wyss, 86, is the founder of the medical-device manufacturer Synthes USA, which he sold to Johnson & Johnson in 2012.

A well-known philanthropist, Wyss has a foundation that provides funding to conservation and education. Wyss is worth $5.1 billion, Forbes estimated.

Todd Boehly (far right) was part of the group that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, along with Magic Johnson (center). Chris Williams/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly is part of the group that includes Wyss and at least one other businessperson, reports say. Boehly attempted to purchase Chelsea in 2019, but reports said Abramovich rejected his offer of about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion).

Initial reports suggested that a sale to the group could be made quickly, and the bidders sounded confident . On Wednesday, Sky Sports reported that Boehly and Wyss had submitted a joint bid .

Boehly is the chair and CEO of the private investment firm Eldridge Industries. In 2012, he was part of a group that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers for $3.5 billion. That group also included Magic Johnson and Stan Kasten.

Boehly also has stakes in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Thomas Ricketts (right) celebrates the Chicago Cubs' World Series championship. David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

The Ricketts family and Ken Griffin

Mark Kleinman of Sky News reported that the Ricketts family, led by Thomas Ricketts, was exploring the idea of purchasing Chelsea but hadn't submitted a bid.

"Sky News has learnt that the owners of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball (MLB) team have begun considering an offer for the West London club, and are expected to hold talks with prospective financing partners about a proposal," Kleinman wrote.

According to The Guardian , the Ricketts have teamed up with American billionaire Ken Griffin to solidify their bid. Griffin is the CEO and founder of Citadel Asset Management

The Ricketts family, which made its fortune in finance and through the founding of TD Ameritrade, purchased the Cubs in 2009 for $845 million (645 million pounds). In 2016, the Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years.

Woody Johnson. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Woody Johnson

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Woody Johnson had spoken with the Raine Group, which is handling the Chelsea sale, and was "readying a bid" for the club.

Johnson is the owner of the NFL's New York Jets and the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson, one of the founders of Johnson & Johnson. Woody Johnson is also a former US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Johnson would be the fifth NFL owner to own at least part of a soccer club in one of England's top two divisions.

Vivek Ranadivé. Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Vivek Ranadivé

Vivek Ranadivé, the owner of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, is the latest billionaire from the American sports world to throw his hat in the ring.

Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Brendan Coffey reported that Ranadivé was "readying a bid" for the English soccer powerhouse.

In 2010, Ranadivé became the first person of Indian descent to be an owner in the NBA when he purchased a share of the Golden State Warriors. In 2013, he was part of a group that bought almost two-thirds of the Kings for $348 million.

He amassed his fortune as the founder of the software firm TIBCO and the investment firm Bow Capital.

Muhsin Bayrak (right) CNN Turkey

Muhsin Bayrak

An English translation of a Turkish report said Muhsin Bayrak, a Turkish businessperson, said he was already negotiating the purchase of Chelsea and would "fly the Turkish flag in London soon."

Little is known about the bid for the club. But the Daily Mail reported that Abramovich's private jet was recently in Turkey, fueling speculation that he could be taking the offer seriously.

Gerry Cardinale, the founder and managing partner of RedBird, and Holly Cardinale. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

RedBird Capital Partners

ESPN reported that the private-equity firm RedBird Capital, a part owner of the XFL and Wasserman Media, was exploring the possibility of making a bid for Chelsea.

RedBird already owns an 11% stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns MLB's Boston Red Sox and the Premier League side Liverpool FC. The group is said to be interested in purchasing its own English soccer club, but it would need to divest itself of Liverpool first.

Nick Candy is a Chelsea fan. Carl Court/Getty Images

Nick Candy

Nick Candy, a British property billionaire and lifelong Chelsea fan, expressed interest in buying the club as part of a consortium, Sky News reported.

The 49-year-old, who is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, made his money through buying and selling houses in London, alongside his brother, Christian.

Among the properties now in Candy's impressive portfolio is the ultra-lavish apartment block One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge.

Conor McGregor. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Conor McGregor

A wildcard entry into the list of potential Abramovich successors, the MMA star Conor McGregor announced last week that he was interested in buying the club.

"I wish to explore this," he tweeted . He later posted a video that depicted a computerized version of himself as the Blues' manager.

Given that Chelsea has an estimated worth of $3 billion and McGregor is worth $180 million, Forbes estimates, the Irishman's wish seems likely to remain a fantasy.

A screenshot of a radio interview featuring Bernard Antwi Boasiako. Screenshot/YouTube/GHANA Renaissance TV

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a Ghanaian gold miner and politician named Bernard Antwi Boasiako is considering a last-minute bid for Chelsea, citing the club's long-running ties with Africa and African players as a key reason.

"Bernard Antwi Boasiako is exploring a potential offer for Chelsea. Discussions with various parties involved in the sale have taken place," a spokesperson told the Mail.

"Chelsea has a lasting legacy in Africa, players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien are legends of the club; the opportunity to enhance the club's reputation in Africa is a very tempting prospect."

Little information is publicly available about Antwi Boasiako, but a report from The Sun newspaper suggests his net worth is around $100 million , substantially less than the over $3 billion asking price from Abramovich.