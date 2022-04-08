Georgia football schedule 2022: Ranking the Bulldogs' opponents

For the first time in 41 years, Georgia is college football's defending national champion. Could that mean a changing of the guard in the SEC away from Alabama?
It was a historically-great defense that helped propel Georgia back to the promised land. A lot of that unit is itself history, off to the NFL Draft, but Kirby Smart's recruiting machine should ensure the Bulldogs will have enough talent in reserve to survive.
Add in quarterback Stetson Bennett — who announced he'll return to Athens in 2022 — and the Bulldogs should emerge as favorites to repeat as SEC East champions at the very least, and in the College Football Playoff race at the most.
What can we expect on the other side of the field when Georgia finally gets out there?
Let's take a look at the Georgia football schedule for 2022, and the latest rankings for the Bulldogs' easiest and hardest opponents.
Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season? Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer ...
Picking a national champion in college football has always been something of a debate. For most of the last 150 or so years, the sport has not had a formal championship setting. That changed in 2014, when the College Football Playoff introduced a four-team format to fix that. It replaced a system ...
Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 24 after being struck by a car in Florida. The news sent shockwaves through the world of college football, the NFL, and the Ohio State community. In his short football career, Haskins was one of the most ...
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Florida, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Haskins was training with several of his teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was preparing to play his second season and fourth ...
Tuskegee sophomore wide receiver Reginald T. Summage was shot to death shortly after midnight on Friday, according to a report from AL.com. Tuskegee police officers found Summage wounded at the scene after responding to a call at 11:50 p.m. before being pronounced dead at the scene. He was 20 years ...
Comments / 2