Georgia football schedule 2022: Ranking the Bulldogs' opponents

For the first time in 41 years, Georgia is college football's defending national champion. Could that mean a changing of the guard in the SEC away from Alabama?

It was a historically-great defense that helped propel Georgia back to the promised land. A lot of that unit is itself history, off to the NFL Draft, but Kirby Smart's recruiting machine should ensure the Bulldogs will have enough talent in reserve to survive.

Add in quarterback Stetson Bennett — who announced he'll return to Athens in 2022 — and the Bulldogs should emerge as favorites to repeat as SEC East champions at the very least, and in the College Football Playoff race at the most.

What can we expect on the other side of the field when Georgia finally gets out there?

Let's take a look at the Georgia football schedule for 2022, and the latest rankings for the Bulldogs' easiest and hardest opponents.

12. Samford When: Sept. 10 Where: Athens Need to know: The visiting Bulldogs are coming off a 4-7 campaign last fall and draw the defending champion Bulldogs a week prior to their game at South Carolina. Breaking news: Georgia will win this one, but the score might be closer than you think with the Dawgs electing for a more reliable ground attack.

11. Kent State When: Sept. 24 Where: Athens Need to know: You could forgive the Golden Flashes for not bringing their A game to Athens for this one. Nick Saban's alma mater opens at Washington and takes to Oklahoma in Week 2. Another classic early-season talent chasm should afford Georgia another chance to build itself up in preparation for the SEC schedule.

10. Georgia Tech When: Nov. 26 Where: Athens Need to know: Clean, Old Fashioned Hate returns to Athens for the first time since 2018, and should run along the usual lines. Georgia has routed this series, 180 to 35, in the last four seasons, and has been ranked in the Top 10 in each of those games.

9. Vanderbilt When: Oct. 15 Where: Athens Need to know: Georgia has won 18 of the last 21 games against the Commodores with the three losses in 2006, 2013, and 2016 by four points or less. The Bulldogs have outscored Vandy, 178 to 27, in the last four, all victories. Georgia's 62-0 rout last season was the largest margin of victory in the series dating back to 1893.

8. Auburn When: Oct. 8 Where: Athens Need to know: What will Auburn look like this year? After an offseason marred by intense speculation around Bryan Harsin's job, a 6-7 record, an exodus of transfers, and major coaching staff moves, the Tigers are a very open question. Georgia walked in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry a year ago, and the 2022 edition should go according to that script.

7. Missouri When: Oct. 1 Where: Columbia Need to know: There's been a lot of offseason buzz around Missouri, which signed 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden in the 2022 cycle. And the Tigers have a solid offensive line coming back. But who's the quarterback? We won't know much about this team until Eli Drinkwitz makes that decision, but Georgia still owns the talent edge.

6. Tennessee When: Nov. 5 Where: Athens Need to know: There's a lot to like about Tennessee, which out-played expectations in Josh Heupel's first season. This isn't a contender in the SEC East, but quarterback Hendon Hooker makes the Vols an interesting watch. He had 31 TDs a year ago, leading the SEC in passing efficiency, behind an offense that ranked No. 9 in yards and No. 7 in scoring at a shade under 40 ppg.

5. Mississippi State When: Nov. 12 Where: Starkville Need to know: Georgia fans should easily remember the 2017 meeting between these two schools. Both came in ranked in the Top 25, but Georgia scored a TD on the first play and won in a 31-3 rout. Mike Leach has had spotty success with his Air Raid offense since coming to the SEC, to say the least, but it hasn't looked great against real defenses.

4. Florida When: Oct. 29 Where: Jacksonville Need to know: Three of the last five of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party have seen Georgia and Florida both ranked in the Top 10. But the Bulldogs have won four of those last five overall and are coming off a 34-7 win last fall. Billy Napier takes the reins at Florida now with a mandate to push the Dawgs out of the SEC East title race.

3. South Carolina When: Sept. 17 Where: Columbia Need to know: Nobody thought Shane Beamer would do much with the Gamecocks in Year 1, but the coach teased a 7-6 record out of that roster, with wins over Florida and Auburn, and against North Carolina in a bowl game. Now he gets a pair of former Oklahoma players in the portal: quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner. That could be enough to earn Carolina a spot in the Top 25 polls for this game.

2. Kentucky When: Nov. 19 Where: Lexington Need to know: UK knocked off LSU and Florida in succession before Georgia handed this team its first loss, one of three straight that almost threw the Wildcats' season off the rails. But Kentucky recovered and beat No. 15 Iowa in the bowl. Will Levis returns at quarterback, as does leading rusher Chris Rodriguez. This year, the Cats have home field against Georgia in a game that should go a ways determining the SEC East.