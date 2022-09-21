ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Call This $15 Glow-Enhancing Moisturizer ‘Life-Changing Dewy Perfection’ & It Sells Every 2 Minutes

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 2 days ago

Now that spring and summer are here, we’re transitioning our skincare routines to include products that give us dewy, glazed donut skin . We want to look like we just came straight out of a pool in slow-mo—hydrated and glowing AF. But, of course, it’s all about the products we use to get there, and we hit the jackpot with one very special glow-enhancing moisturizer.

Versed’s Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream will give your skin the bounce it’s been lacking from winter’s harsh breeze. It’s a lightweight gel-cream that has a fast-absorbing jelly-like texture, and first time customers can snag it for 10 percent off with code STYLECASTER10 .

Many products that are on a mission to add dewiness to your complexion fall short in that they leave your skin feeling and looking super greasy. Lucky for you, Dew Point delivers on hydration without creating an overly shiny finish.

“Game changer! No breakouts, smooth, creamy texture and after a few uses gives that dewy glow ,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating.

Did we mention that one Dew Point sells every two minutes ? Keep reading to learn about what makes this $15 moisturizer so coveted.

Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream $14.99

Buy Now

So, what allows a formula to help your skin achieve “dewy perfection” you may ask? Sodium hyaluronate (think of it as hyaluronic acid’s close cousin) draws in and retains moisture, while aloe hydrates. Meanwhile, green tea calms the skin, protects against free radicals and reduces inflammation.

It’s not like other rich, heavy creams that might clog your pores and pack on the grease. Dew Point is a light gel-cream that won’t clog your pores or make you look like a stick of butter.

One shopper who dubs this moisturizer “life-changing dewy perfection” says “I’ve been using this moisturizer for months, and I can’t say enough good things. I have combination-sensitive skin that likes to freak out over the smallest things, winter is a nightmare, and I’ve suffered from dry eyelids for years. This seems to not only have been the magic potion for my face as a whole, but even dabbing a bit on my eyelids has completely healed them of their woes.”

Versed recommends warming the product in your hands and then patting it into your skin so that it absorbs into your skin better. Do this morning and night following your cleansers and serums.

“This is one of the only moisturizers that has worked for my skin. It leaves skin hydrated and brigh t,” wrote another shopper. “This product really helped whenever I used it, no matter how my skin was that day. I love this moisturizer and will definitely be purchasing it again!”

If you have dry, lackluster skin at the moment, you know what to do. Add Versed’s Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream to your cart ASAP to bring some much needed bounce and dewiness to your skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0eZc2QjZ00

