Sega making a Blockchain Game based on Sangokushi Taisen Series
Sega is now making a blockchain game based on its own Sangokushi Taisen series with the help of the Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo. First spotted by Gamespot, Double Jump Tokyo announced last week that it is making the Blockchain Game based on the Sega IP Sangokushi Taisen series, a mixed-media video game played […] The post Sega making a Blockchain Game based on Sangokushi Taisen Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi take aim at WWE’s Tag Team Champions
After enjoying a shared hatred for the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriquez and Shotzi don’t-call-her-Blackheart finally shared the ring in a right proper match versus Xia Li and Sonya DeVille, Meghan Morant of SmackDown and the SmackDown LowDown asked the duo if they aimed to make a statement aimed at the current WWE Tag Team Champions.
Genshin Impact Banners and Character Reruns to Expect
This article keeps track of which Genshin Impact 5-star characters are likely to get a rerun in the near future, so scroll down and see which Genshin Impact banners you should be saving your Primogems for. Note that character reruns can be expected approximately every year (the limit so far is 400 days), but with […] The post Genshin Impact Banners and Character Reruns to Expect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE’s GUNTHER broke his code to retain against Sheamus
GUNTHER is a heel in the WWE Universe. He’s meant to get jeers, not cheers, from audiences, and even if he’s captured the hearts of more than a few fans of professional wrestling who like his big guy persona, his goal will always be to serve as the final boss for some worthy babyface to best – the Bowser to a sea of would-be Marios.
Legado del Fantasma invade WWE with a very interesting new manager
After being away from television for a few weeks due to ending up on the wrong side of a “Loser Leaves Town” match against the Tony D’Angelo Family on NXT, Legado del Fantasma returned to the WWE Universe in a big way when the trio of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde attacked […] The post Legado del Fantasma invade WWE with a very interesting new manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold AEW predictions ahead of Battle of the Belts IV
Though the build-up may have been muddied by yet another backstage fight, with Andrade vs. Sammy Guevara the latest backstage battle to garner headlines across the greater sporting world, AEW: Battle of the Belts IV is officially here, and this time, it’s going to be a little different the previous runnings of the show.
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, more than a month before its release date. In video game development, a game goes gold when a game is complete and ready for mass production. We don’t always hear publishers and developers declare that their games in development have gone gold. So, Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment declaring that God of War Ragnarok has gone gold really gives fans and investors strong reasons to have confidence in the game’s launch a month from now.
Jon Moxley signs five-year ‘exclusive’ contract with AEW
After beginning his third tenure as AEW World Champion at Grand Slam, Jon Moxley has been rewarded with a new five-year extension that will keep him with the promotion until 2027. That’s right, gone are the hopes for a Dean Ambrose return in WWE – or even a Jon Moxley match on a WWE x […] The post Jon Moxley signs five-year ‘exclusive’ contract with AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Yeah’: Max Durpi officially changes his name back to LA Knight in WWE
After officially breaking through the cracks of his previous facade to reveal the leather jackets and Dr. Dre-style “West Coast Whistle” underneath, Max Dupri officially left Max Dupri in the past to give fans what they want: LA Knight, yeah. Taking part in a surprise segment that saw...
WWE’s Triple H delivers two new White Rabbit clues
When the promotion-proclaimed “season premiere” of SmackDown opened up with Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the middle of the ring, it felt like something consequential was about to happen. Would the 14-time champion discuss his plans for the future, call out a current star, or maybe...
Gable Steveson’s status update is fantastic news for WWE
When news broke that Gable Steveson was attempting to return to the University of Minnesota for the spring semester of the 2022-23 NCAA calendar year, it led to more than a few questions about his future in the WWE. On paper, Steveson was a classic Vince McMahon hire, a Kurt Angle for the modern era, […] The post Gable Steveson’s status update is fantastic news for WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE just handed Ring of Honor a legendary commentator
After almost seven years with the company, WWE has officially released Nigel McGuinness from his contract, according to Pro Wrestling Insider. A commentator who mostly worked NXT, Main Event, and 215 Live over his commentary career, McGuinness leaves the greater WWE Universe with little fanfare, as the company is rapidly retooling their commentating teams ahead of the “season premiere” of SmackDown, which will feature a two-man commentating team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, but to a whole generation of performers and fans who came up watching the indies, McGuinness will forever hold a special place in their hearts.
Reddit theory on why Dwight Howard was barely featured on Netflix’s Redeem Team doc
If you haven’t seen the new Netflix documentary Redeem Team, then I suggest that you take the time to watch it at the soonest possible time. Any and all basketball fans out there will definitely enjoy this epic documentary, although Dwight Howard supporters out there might end up scratching their heads after seeing it. For some […] The post Reddit theory on why Dwight Howard was barely featured on Netflix’s Redeem Team doc appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
‘Took our money and lied’: MLB accused of cash grab after last-minute policy change for MLB.tv
The MLB Playoffs are underway, but some baseball followers who are subscribed to MLB.tv were left very frustrated on Friday. Numerous fans overseas, mainly in the United Kingdom, claim their usual subscription for the app, where they usually watch games, wasn’t feasible to access postseason action, with Major League Baseball allegedly changing the package once […] The post ‘Took our money and lied’: MLB accused of cash grab after last-minute policy change for MLB.tv appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Jake Paul rips Warriors star Draymond Green with audacious knockout claim
Jake Paul’s eyes must have lit up the moment he saw the now-viral video of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching his own teammate Jordan Poole. Paul saw this unfortunate incident as a very promising business opportunity. So much so, that he offered $10 million to Green to feature in his next boxing promotion.
