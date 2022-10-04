After almost seven years with the company, WWE has officially released Nigel McGuinness from his contract, according to Pro Wrestling Insider. A commentator who mostly worked NXT, Main Event, and 215 Live over his commentary career, McGuinness leaves the greater WWE Universe with little fanfare, as the company is rapidly retooling their commentating teams ahead of the “season premiere” of SmackDown, which will feature a two-man commentating team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, but to a whole generation of performers and fans who came up watching the indies, McGuinness will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO