ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos schedule: Trip to Baltimore to face Ravens in Week 13

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gbh96_0eZNZ18G00

Denver Broncos schedule: Week 13

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Broncos +7
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Broncos 17

Denver Broncos roster outlook

The acquisition of Russell Wilson changes the dynamics big time for Denver as this team looks to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. He’s an obvious upgrade over every quarterback that they’ve had since Peyton Manning’s retirement.

Also Read:
5 best Denver Broncos coaching candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett

Typically, we’d say that these Broncos have legit weapons for Wilson. However, it’s not yet known how the Jerry Jeudy situation is going to play out after some struggles with injuries.

Defensively, the Broncos paid big bucks to sign edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after he recorded 17 QB hits and six sacks last season . Gregory will team up with Bradley Chubb to form a stellar pass-rush tandem. We also love what Denver has in the defensive secondary.

Denver Broncos schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IV8Ke_0eZNZ18G00
Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Denver Broncos lose to Seattle Seahawks, 17-16

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Monday, Sept. 12 Seahawks 17, Broncos 16 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Broncos @ Seahawks point spread: Broncos -6.0
  • Prediction: Broncos 30, Seahawks 17

Week 2 — Denver Broncos sneak past Houston Texans 16-9

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep.18 Broncos 16, Texans 9 4:25 PM CBS
  • Texans @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -10.0
  • Prediction: Broncos 37, Texans 14

Week 3 — Denver Broncos eek out 4th quarter W against 49ers, 11-10

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • 49ers @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4 — Denver Broncos fall to Las Vegas Raiders, 32-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Raiders 32, Broncos 23 4:25 PM CBS
  • Broncos @ Raiders point spread: Broncos +1.5
  • Prediction: Raiders 24, Broncos 20

Week 5 — Denver Broncos pitiful in loss to Colts, 12-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Oct. 6 Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT) 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -3.5
  • Prediction: Broncos 20, Colts 16

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Week 6 — Denver Broncos lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 19-16

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Oct. 17 Chargers 19, Broncos 16 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos +4
  • Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 24

Week 7 — Denver Broncos lose again, this time to Jets 16-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Jets 16, Broncos 9 4:05 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Broncos -3.0
  • Prediction: Broncos 20, Jets 17

Week 8 — Denver Broncos sink Jaguars in London

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 Broncos 21, Jaguars 17 9:30 AM ESPN+
  • Point spread: Broncos +4
  • Prediction: Jaguars 20, Broncos 17

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 — Denver Broncos drop another to Tennessee Titans, 17-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Titans 17, Broncos 10 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 24, Broncos 20

Week 11 — Denver Broncos falter versus Raiders in OT, 22-16

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 Raiders 22, Broncos 16 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 24

Week 12 — Denver Broncos lose again, this time to Panthers 23-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Panthers 23, Broncos 10 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 20

2022 Denver Broncos schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43X9b5_0eZNZ18G00
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Denver Broncos schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Chiefs 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

Related: See where Russell Wilson lands in our NFL QB rankings

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Cardinals 20

Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 25 @ Rams 4:30 PM CBS/Nickelodeon
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27

Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20

Related: See where the Denver Broncos stack up in our NFL offense rankings

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Chargers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chargers 23

Denver Broncos schedule prediction: 7-10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCbAu_0eZNZ18G00
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad injury

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a must-win against a bad Denver Broncos team this Sunday. Baltimore finds itself at 7-4 and tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals following last week’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
stadiumjourney.com

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens

Photos by Lloyd Brown and Richard Smith, Stadium Journey. M&T Bank Stadium 1101 Russell St Baltimore, MD 21230. The Baltimore Ravens gave the fans of “Charm City” a new beginning in 1996 when they started operation after the Cleveland Browns moved to the Maryland city. As part of a settlement between the league and the city of Cleveland, Art Modell was required to leave the Browns’ history and records in Cleveland for a replacement team. Since their “new beginning,” the Ravens have won two Super Bowl titles.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday

An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Matt Judon laments latest 'random' drug test after Patriots-Bills

Matt Judon believes there's an inaccurate word in the NFL's "random drug test" policy. The morning after the New England Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, Judon tweeted that he had been selected for a random drug test. He also suggested this isn't the first time...
CBS Sacramento

Folsom receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. carrying on legacy of Grant football legend

FOLSOM (CBS13) -- If his name wasn't enough to remind him, Onterrio Smith, Jr. knew from a young age he carried a legacy. "I played for the Grant Junior Pacers for most of my youth career and I always used to see his touchdown [plaques] and yards and was always reminded of how good he was," Smith, Jr. said of his father. Onterrio Smith, Sr. is a legend in Sacramento high school football history and was a part of a Grant Pacers team that has achieved near-mythical status over the years. His recruitment brought Tennessee head football coach Phil Fulmer, fresh off...
FOLSOM, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

89K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy