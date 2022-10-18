Denver Broncos schedule: Struggles take center stage Week 7 against the surprising Jets
Denver Broncos schedule: Week 7
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Jets
|4:05 PM
|CBS
- Point spread: Broncos -3.0
- Over/under: 41.5
- Prediction: Broncos 20, Jets 17
Denver Broncos roster outlook
- QB — Russell Wilson , Brett Rypien
- RB — Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone, Javonte Williams ( out for season )
- WR — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington
- TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert
- Defense — Denver Broncos defense ranks 6th heading into Week 7
- NFL power rankings –22nd
The acquisition of Russell Wilson changes the dynamics big time for Denver as this team looks to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. He’s an obvious upgrade over every quarterback that they’ve had since Peyton Manning’s retirement.Also Read:
Denver Broncos aren’t ‘too concerned’ over Russell Wilson’s struggles, but they should be
Typically, we’d say that these Broncos have legit weapons for Wilson. However, it’s not yet known how the Jerry Jeudy situation is going to play out after some struggles with injuries.
Defensively, the Broncos paid big bucks to sign edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after he recorded 17 QB hits and six sacks last season . Gregory will team up with Bradley Chubb to form a stellar pass-rush tandem. We also love what Denver has in the defensive secondary.
Denver Broncos schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Denver Broncos lose to Seattle Seahawks, 17-16
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Monday, Sept. 12
|Seahawks 17, Broncos 16
|8:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
- Broncos @ Seahawks point spread: Broncos -6.0
- Prediction: Broncos 30, Seahawks 17
Week 2 — Denver Broncos sneak past Houston Texans 16-9
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep.18
|Broncos 16, Texans 9
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Texans @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -10.0
- Prediction: Broncos 37, Texans 14
Week 3 — Denver Broncos eek out 4th quarter W against 49ers, 11-10
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep. 25
|Broncos 11, 49ers 10
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- 49ers @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -2.5
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23
Week 4 — Denver Broncos fall to Las Vegas Raiders, 32-23
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|Raiders 32, Broncos 23
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Broncos @ Raiders point spread: Broncos +1.5
- Prediction: Raiders 24, Broncos 20
Week 5 — Denver Broncos pitiful in loss to Colts, 12-9
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, Oct. 6
|Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
- Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -3.5
- Prediction: Broncos 20, Colts 16
Week 6 — Denver Broncos lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 19-16
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Monday, Oct. 17
|Chargers 19, Broncos 16
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos +4
- Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 24
2022 Denver Broncos schedule
Week 8: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|@ Jaguars
|9:30 AM
|ESPN+
- Prediction: Jaguars 20, Broncos 17
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|@ Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Titans 24, Broncos 20
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|Raiders
|4:05 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 24
Week 12: @ Carolina Panthers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 20
Week 13: @ Baltimore Ravens
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|@ Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Ravens 27, Broncos 17
Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
Week 15: Arizona Cardinals
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Cardinals 20
Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 25
|@ Rams
|4:30 PM
|CBS/Nickelodeon
- Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27
Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|@ Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20
Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|TBD
|Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Chargers 23
Denver Broncos schedule prediction: 7-10
