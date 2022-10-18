ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos schedule: Struggles take center stage Week 7 against the surprising Jets

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

Denver Broncos schedule: Week 7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Jets 4:05 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Broncos -3.0
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Prediction: Broncos 20, Jets 17

Denver Broncos roster outlook

The acquisition of Russell Wilson changes the dynamics big time for Denver as this team looks to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. He’s an obvious upgrade over every quarterback that they’ve had since Peyton Manning’s retirement.

Typically, we’d say that these Broncos have legit weapons for Wilson. However, it’s not yet known how the Jerry Jeudy situation is going to play out after some struggles with injuries.

Defensively, the Broncos paid big bucks to sign edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after he recorded 17 QB hits and six sacks last season . Gregory will team up with Bradley Chubb to form a stellar pass-rush tandem. We also love what Denver has in the defensive secondary.

Denver Broncos schedule: Season results

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Denver Broncos lose to Seattle Seahawks, 17-16

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Monday, Sept. 12 Seahawks 17, Broncos 16 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Broncos @ Seahawks point spread: Broncos -6.0
  • Prediction: Broncos 30, Seahawks 17

Week 2 — Denver Broncos sneak past Houston Texans 16-9

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep.18 Broncos 16, Texans 9 4:25 PM CBS
  • Texans @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -10.0
  • Prediction: Broncos 37, Texans 14

Week 3 — Denver Broncos eek out 4th quarter W against 49ers, 11-10

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • 49ers @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -2.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4 — Denver Broncos fall to Las Vegas Raiders, 32-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Raiders 32, Broncos 23 4:25 PM CBS
  • Broncos @ Raiders point spread: Broncos +1.5
  • Prediction: Raiders 24, Broncos 20

Week 5 — Denver Broncos pitiful in loss to Colts, 12-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Oct. 6 Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT) 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -3.5
  • Prediction: Broncos 20, Colts 16

Week 6 — Denver Broncos lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 19-16

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Oct. 17 Chargers 19, Broncos 16 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos +4
  • Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 24

2022 Denver Broncos schedule

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Jaguars 9:30 AM ESPN+
  • Prediction: Jaguars 20, Broncos 17

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 24, Broncos 20
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 24

Week 12: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 20

Week 13: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Broncos 17

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Cardinals 20
Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 25 @ Rams 4:30 PM CBS/Nickelodeon
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27

Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Chargers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chargers 23

Denver Broncos schedule prediction: 7-10

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

