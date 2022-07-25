Denver Broncos schedule: Russell Wilson era opens against the Cowboys

Denver Broncos schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 Cowboys 9:00 PM NFL Network

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Denver Broncos roster outlook

QB — Russell Wilson

RB — Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

WR — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler

TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich

The acquisition of Russell Wilson changes the dynamics big time for Denver as this team looks to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. He’s an obvious upgrade over every quarterback that they’ve had since Peyton Manning’s retirement.

Typically, we’d say that these Broncos have legit weapons for Wilson. However, it’s not yet known how the Jerry Jeudy situation is going to play out after some struggles with injuries.

Defensively, the Broncos paid big bucks to sign edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after he recorded 17 QB hits and six sacks last season . Gregory will team up with Bradley Chubb to form a stellar pass-rush tandem. We also love what Denver has in the defensive secondary.

Denver Broncos schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — @ Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 20 @ Bills 1:00 PM NFL Network

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 27 Vikings 9:00 PM NFL Network

Related: Denver Broncos training camp preview

2022 Denver Broncos schedule

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Monday, Sept. 12 @ Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC

Prediction: Broncos 30, Seahawks 24

Week 2: Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep.18 Texans 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 37, Texans 14

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 49ers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Raiders 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Raiders 28, Broncos 24

Week 5: Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Oct. 6 Colts 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: Broncos 28, Colts 23

Week 6: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 17 @ Chargers 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 24

Week 7: New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Jets 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 35, Jets 17

Week 8: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Jaguars 9:30 AM ESPN+

Prediction: Broncos 38, Jaguars 13

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 24, Titans 20

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Raiders 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 24

Week 12: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Broncos 35, Panthers 16

Week 13: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 24

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: Broncos 31, Cardinals 20

Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 25 @ Rams 4:30 PM CBS/Nickelodeon

Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27

Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 34, Chiefs 30

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Chargers TBD TBD

Prediction: Broncos 31, Chargers 23

Denver Broncos schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC West

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads: