Denver Broncos schedule: Russell Wilson era opens against the Cowboys
Denver Broncos schedule: Week 1 preseason
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sat, Aug. 13
|Cowboys
|9:00 PM
|NFL Network
Denver Broncos roster outlook
- QB — Russell Wilson
- RB — Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone
- WR — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler
- TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich
The acquisition of Russell Wilson changes the dynamics big time for Denver as this team looks to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. He’s an obvious upgrade over every quarterback that they’ve had since Peyton Manning’s retirement.
Typically, we’d say that these Broncos have legit weapons for Wilson. However, it’s not yet known how the Jerry Jeudy situation is going to play out after some struggles with injuries.
Defensively, the Broncos paid big bucks to sign edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after he recorded 17 QB hits and six sacks last season . Gregory will team up with Bradley Chubb to form a stellar pass-rush tandem. We also love what Denver has in the defensive secondary.Also Read:
Denver Broncos schedule: 2022 preseason
Week 2 — @ Buffalo Bills
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sat, Aug. 20
|@ Bills
|1:00 PM
|NFL Network
Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sat, Aug. 27
|Vikings
|9:00 PM
|NFL Network
2022 Denver Broncos schedule
Week 1 — @ Seattle Seahawks
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Monday, Sept. 12
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
- Prediction: Broncos 30, Seahawks 24
Week 2: Houston Texans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep.18
|Texans
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Broncos 37, Texans 14
Week 3: San Francisco 49ers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep. 25
|49ers
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23
Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|@ Raiders
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Raiders 28, Broncos 24
Week 5: Indianapolis Colts
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, Oct. 6
|Colts
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
- Prediction: Broncos 28, Colts 23
Week 6: @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Monday, Oct. 17
|@ Chargers
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 24
Week 7: New York Jets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Jets
|4:05 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Broncos 35, Jets 17
Week 8: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|@ Jaguars
|9:30 AM
|ESPN+
- Prediction: Broncos 38, Jaguars 13
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|@ Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Broncos 24, Titans 20
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|Raiders
|4:05 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 24
Week 12: @ Carolina Panthers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Broncos 35, Panthers 16
Week 13: @ Baltimore Ravens
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|@ Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17
Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 24
Week 15: Arizona Cardinals
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Cardinals 20
Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 25
|@ Rams
|4:30 PM
|CBS/Nickelodeon
- Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27
Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|@ Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Broncos 34, Chiefs 30
Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|TBD
|Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Chargers 23
Denver Broncos schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC West
