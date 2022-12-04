Denver Broncos schedule: Lost season continues against Cardinals in Week 15

Denver Broncos schedule Week 15: Arizona Cardinals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX Prediction: Broncos 20, Cardinals 16 Denver Broncos roster outlook QB — Russell Wilson , Brett Rypien RB — Chase Edmonds, Marlon Mack Mike Boone (out for season), Javonte Williams ( out for season ) WR — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert Defense — See where the Denver Broncos defense ranks
The acquisition of Russell Wilson changes the dynamics big time for Denver as this team looks to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. He’s an obvious upgrade over every quarterback that they’ve had since Peyton Manning’s retirement.
Typically, we’d say that these Broncos have legit weapons for Wilson. However, it’s not yet known how the Jerry Jeudy situation is going to play out after some struggles with injuries.
Defensively, the Broncos paid big bucks to sign edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after he recorded
17 QB hits and six sacks last season . Gregory will team up with Bradley Chubb to form a stellar pass-rush tandem. We also love what Denver has in the defensive secondary. Denver Broncos schedule: Season results Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Week 1 — Denver Broncos lose to Seattle Seahawks, 17-16
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Monday, Sept. 12 Seahawks 17, Broncos 16 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC Broncos @ Seahawks point spread: Broncos -6.0 Prediction: Broncos 30, Seahawks 17 Week 2 — Denver Broncos sneak past Houston Texans 16-9
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep.18 Broncos 16, Texans 9 4:25 PM CBS Texans @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -10.0 Prediction: Broncos 37, Texans 14 Week 3 — Denver Broncos eek out 4th quarter W against 49ers, 11-10
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 8:20 PM NBC 49ers @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -2.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23 Week 4 — Denver Broncos fall to Las Vegas Raiders, 32-23 Broncos @ Raiders point spread: Broncos +1.5 Prediction: Raiders 24, Broncos 20 Week 5 — Denver Broncos pitiful in loss to Colts, 12-9
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Oct. 6 Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT) 8:15 PM Prime Video Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos -3.5 Prediction: Broncos 20, Colts 16 Related: Updated NFL power rankings Week 6 — Denver Broncos lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 19-16
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 17 Chargers 19, Broncos 16 8:15 PM ESPN Colts @ Broncos point spread: Broncos +4 Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 24 Week 7 — Denver Broncos lose again, this time to Jets 16-9
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Jets 16, Broncos 9 4:05 PM CBS Point spread: Broncos -3.0 Prediction: Broncos 20, Jets 17 Week 8 — Denver Broncos sink Jaguars in London
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Broncos 21, Jaguars 17 9:30 AM ESPN+ Point spread: Broncos +4 Prediction: Jaguars 20, Broncos 17 Week 9: BYE Week 10 — Denver Broncos drop another to Tennessee Titans, 17-10
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Titans 17, Broncos 10 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Titans 24, Broncos 20 Week 11 — Denver Broncos falter versus Raiders in OT, 22-16 Prediction: Broncos 30, Raiders 24 Week 12 — Denver Broncos lose again, this time to Panthers 23-10 Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 20
Week 13 — Denver Broncos lose to Baltimore Ravens, 10-9
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Ravens 10, Broncos 9 1:00 PM CBS Point spread: Broncos +7 Prediction: Ravens 27, Broncos 17 Week 14 — Denver Broncos lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 34-28
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Chiefs 34, Broncos 28 4:05 PM CBS Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 10 2022 Denver Broncos schedule Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Denver Broncos schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 25 @ Rams 4:30 PM CBS/Nickelodeon Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27 Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Chargers TBD TBD Prediction: Broncos 31, Chargers 23 Denver Broncos schedule prediction: 7-10 Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
