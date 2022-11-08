ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Sweet Heat Relief: The Best Infrared Sauna Blankets (and How They Work)

By Jon Adams
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You’d be forgiven for still being reticent to go to high risk public places, such as the spa or your gym’s steam room, given the state of the pandemic. But just because you’re being responsible doesn’t mean you have to lose out on the benefits of a good steam session. In fact, many have found ways to recreate this experience right at home. The good news is that you don’t have to pay a small fortune. The answer? The infrared sauna blanket.

How Do Infrared Sauna Blankets Work?

The best infrared sauna blankets (also known as just “sauna blankets” or sometimes as “red light therapy blankets”) mimic the experience of a sauna by enveloping your body and producing spa-grade infrared light to directly penetrate your skin to produce sweat. But unlike saunas, your body won’t feel overheated; most sauna blankets come with a way to control the level of heat, either by way of remote control that can be plugged into an outlet so you can relax while you steam, or by simply peeling back the blanket when it gets too hot.

The best way to use an infrared sauna blanket is lying down and using the blanket to form a “cocoon” or sleeping bag-style wrap around your body. It’s similar to tucking yourself into bed, albeit under the power of red light therapy.

It’s important to remember that because you’re going to be sweating, you’ll need to make sure you’re hydrated before and after you plan on using the blanket. We also recommend easing into the experience of using your blanket, always in moderation. As you’re starting out, don’t exceed 100 degrees until your body has acclimated to the experience. It is generally recommended to never exceed three times a week for 30 minutes of use, so start off small and work your way up as it becomes more routine. When using the blanket, make sure to wear clothes that are looser and made from breathable material; tighter clothing can make your body feel overheated. If you’re ever feeling lightheaded or dizzy, make sure to stop using the blanket and have some water.

After you’re finished with a session, make sure to take a warm shower and wash away the lingering sweat to wash away the lingering sweat and impurities; using water that’s too cold can shock your body, so be sure to ease your body back into homeostasis.

Are Infrared Sauna Blankets Worth It?

Though some see it as gross, sweating is extremely beneficial to our body’s overall health and wellness; the glands that produce sweat assist our skin with filtering out harmful toxins. There’s also an increase in blood circulation throughout our organs, muscles and tissues, which can in turn nourish our skin cells and give it a natural, healthier glow.

There’s also evidence that suggests that using these blankets can help with regulating anxiety, by lowering cortisol levels and helping you feel more “enveloped” ( similar to a weighted blanket ).

Many athletes also swear by infrared treatments to help their bodies recover faster after a workout, with the heated blankets helping to ease sore muscles and body aches.

Infrared Blanket Buying Guide

Here are a couple more things to keep in mind when shopping for the best infrared sauna blankets for you.

Material: Look for a blanket that is made of waterproof PVC, which is both durable and comfortable to lounge in. It should be easy to clean and wipe down afterwards too — usually with a towel or a good disinfectant wipe .

Features and Capabilities: It’s important to evaluate things like temperature range and timer settings, while also checking to see if it boasts any extra features, like independent heating zones; each zone can be heated and timed differently. We also recommend looking for a blanket that’s foldable, which is easier to store and maintain.

What Are the Best Infrared Sauna Blankets?

You don’t have to go to a pricey spa or gym to get the effects of an infrared sauna. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best infrared sauna blankets that you can buy online right now.

1. Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket

EDITOR’S PICK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47B9Ab_0eZLqmo300

With a huge temperature range, this Sun Home infrared sauna blanket is great for newbies and sauna veterans alike. It can be adjusted between a mellow 95 degrees and an intense 167 degrees. The temperature, as well as the timer function, is easily adjustable using the blanket’s control panel.

The blanket itself is made of a comfortable, easy-to-clean material, and heavy-duty velcro closures do a great job of trapping heat while you get your sweat on. Plus, a year-long warranty ensures peace of mind in case anything should happen to the blanket.

Buy Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket $499

2. Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

BEST OVERALL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrBE0_0eZLqmo300

Higher Dose’s infrared blanket has a lot of fans, and it’s easy to see why: the cozy blanket gives you the luxurious feeling of a premier spa, boasting eight adjustable temperature settings. After just 10 minutes of heating, you can zip yourself in and sweat your worries away. The automatic timer ensures your session lasts the optimal amount of time without pushing your body’s limit. A handheld remote control is included.

The blanket is heavy without feeling suffocating, and surprisingly comfortable. Everything was easy to set up and understand right out of the box.

Buy Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket $599

3. SurmountWay Sauna Blanket

OPEN ARM HOLE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2Slm_0eZLqmo300

We love this blanket’s hands-freeing design which makes it easy to change the song on your relaxation playlist or the channel on the TV you’re watching. The blanket lets you relax and enjoy yourself without feeling claustrophobic as you sweat out harmful toxins and nourish your body and mind. There’s also a helpful safety feature that automatically disconnects when the blanket exceeds 85 degrees. The foldable design makes set up and storage a breeze.

Buy: SurmountWay Sauna Blanket $125.99

4. MiHigh Infrared Sauna Blanket

QUALITY BUILD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFjHA_0eZLqmo300

When it comes to the best sauna blankets, MiHigh is another name that often pops up. MiHigh’s sauna blanket is revered by athletes for its premium construction and the quality recovery experience it provides. The foldable blanket envelops your body and penetrates your skin more directly. By improving blood flow and circulation, MiHigh says its sauna blanket can aid in detoxifying your body and helps ease any tension, aches and pain throughout.

MiHigh also offers a 30 day risk-free trial, so if you aren’t loving your blanket you can send it back and get a full refund, though we don’t think you’ll want to.

Buy MiHigh Infrared Sauna Blanket $499

5. REVIIV Far Infrared Sauna Blanket

PORTABLE PICK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gonfk_0eZLqmo300

Built with five layers of infrared heating fabric, this sauna blanket from REVIIV promises to provide the ultimate detoxifying experience; you’ll feel lighter and happier by the end of your 30 minute session. Travel is no hassle thanks to the handy carry bag that’s included, if you’re looking to bring this with you on a trip.

One reviewer wrote that they use this blanket in their post-cardio recovery routine, adding that it’s “roomy” and that it didn’t take long to heat up. Another raved about how easy it was to set up and maintain, thanks to its waterproof cotton interior blanket.

Buy: REVIIV Infrared Sauna Blanket $369.99

6. Hydragun HeatPod Sauna Blanket

LUXE PICK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlvYL_0eZLqmo300

Hydragun is known for its super quiet massage gun , but the company also makes a top-rated sauna blanket. Appropriately dubbed the “HeatPod,” this infrared blanket evenly disperses heat to your entire body, to help with recovery, health and stress relief .

Unlike some of the cheaper blankets on the market, the HeatPod is made from a luxe vegan leather, that’s thick enough to create a cocoon without making you feel constricted. The material is soft and plush, and also sweat-resistant. Hydragun also throws in a towel insert in addition to the triple-layer cotton lining, so there’s no mess involved.

Carbon-fiber coils heat up in seconds and you can control everything from the temperature to the duration with the easy settings feature. When it comes to the best infrared sauna blankets on the market, few models look — and feel — as good as this one.

Buy HeatPod Sauna Blanket $549

7. VANELL Larger Infrared Sauna Blanket

BUDGET PICK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKfej_0eZLqmo300

VANELL’s sauna blanket is available in two sizes and a variety of colors for added personalization and comfort. Made from high-quality Oxford cloth exterior and a waterproof PVC exterior, it’s extremely easy to zip up thanks to its hands-free design (though you zip them inside if you’d like. The remote control makes controlling the temperature easy, but will automatically shut off once it exceeds 82 degrees to avoid overheating.

Buy: VANELL Infrared Sauna Blanket $145.00

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
Rolling Stone

With Small-Space Living On the Rise, This Buzzy 3-in-1 Sink With a Built-In Dishwasher Aims to Do it All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re feeling the squeeze of inflation, or you’re just starting out in a new apartment that’s, ahem, cozy, there’s no denying that small-space living is on the rise. In fact, according to a recent study, 51% of Americans would consider living in a tiny home, or at the very least, in a smaller living setup. That said, even in larger living spaces, not everyone has the real estate to outfit their home with bulky kitchen appliances and...
rsvplive.ie

Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes

There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
Rolling Stone

These Republicans Are Casting Doubt on Election Results and Refusing to Concede

Republicans spent much of Election Day planting seeds of suspicion about the integrity of the nation’s election systems. As the results began to trickle in, GOP candidates made it clear that they plan to harvest their crop, especially in races that remain undecided or where the margins were narrow.  Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, whose race against Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, took to the stage in Scottsdale, Arizona, to suggest the election may not have been on the level. “Two minutes into voting, we had people being told, ‘Well, you’re going...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies

Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Nancy Pelosi Responds to Trump, Musk Conspiracy Theories: ‘It’s Really Sad for the Country’

Nancy Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night in her first interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. The House Speaker began the interview by saying she “absolutely” agreed with President Joe Biden, who tied the assault on her husband to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi also confirmed that Paul’s operation was a “success” but said it is only one part of the recovery, as the head injury was “drastic.” When Cooper asked Pelosi what she thought about the conspiracy theories being pushed by former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Pelosi said, “It’s really sad for...
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire Open the CMAs With Love for Loretta Lynn

The 2022 CMA Awards kicked off their 56th annual broadcast with a salute to a fallen icon. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert all took the stage to celebrate the legacy of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at age 90. Underwood began the performance, delivering “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” Lambert, Underwood’s onetime duet partner on 2014’s “Somethin’ Bad,” emerged next to sing “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” And McEntire, who was recently forced to postpone shows after going on vocal rest, sauntered out last to sing “You’re Looking at...
Rolling Stone

Casey Anthony to Speak On-Camera for the First Time About 2011 Murder Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

Casey Anthony is ready to tell her side of the story when it comes to her controversial 2011 murder trial, in which she was found not guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. To this day, the case remains one of the most polarizing trials in recent history. In the teaser trailer, a visibly nervous Anthony is posed the question: “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Premiering Nov. 29, Where The Truth Lies spotlights Anthony’s account of the investigation — which began in 2008...
Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Two CMA Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America, several hours ahead of the show’s televised broadcast on ABC. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s duet about cheating and regrets, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” was named Musical Event of the Year, and Cody Johnson’s breakout hit “‘Til You Can’t” was awarded Music Video of the Year. The 56th annual CMA Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Entertainer of the YearLuke Combs Miranda Lambert Chris StapletonCarrie Underwood Morgan Wallen Single of the Year“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini“Never Wanted...
Rolling Stone

Marijuana Is About to Be Legal for Half of the U.S.

This week, Maryland and Missouri became the 20th and 21st states to legalize marijuana for adult use. Four of the five states with cannabis on the ballot in the 2022 midterms were conservative, with Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota asking voters to weigh in. (Maryland was expected to vote yes). And 10 years after becoming one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado decriminalized psychedelics. Colorado and Washington first legalized weed in 2012, with red states lagging in passing marijuana reforms. But since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use cannabis. With...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

A Trans Influencer Was Arrested in Miami. They Put Her in a Men’s Unit

Popular transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun has been released from jail after she was arrested following an altercation at a Miami hotel pool, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Police were called to the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach after reports that Dragun was acting in a disorderly fashion. She was arrested and charged with one count of felony battery, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery. But according to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, the influencer — who has spent much of her online career openly discussing her male-to-female transition and is now legally female — was listed as a male on...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot

It was more than a little troubling when Marjorie Taylor Greene, someone who had demonstrated an affinity for QAnon while pushing several other conspiracy theories, was elected to Congress in 2020. The House of Representatives voted to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after her term began, and even the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her views “deeply disturbing.” A lot can change in two years. The Republican Party is now totally in thrall of extremists and conspiracy theorists, including former President Donald Trump, who made professing a belief that the 2020 election was stolen is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

The ‘Red Wave’ Fell Apart. Now The Long Wait Begins

In unalloyed good news for democracy, Republican, Jan. 6 insurgent, and Big Lie promoter Doug Mastriano lost the Pennsylvania gubernatorial contest Tuesday night. The victory by Democrat Josh Shapiro was important not just for the Keystone State, but for the nation at large, because Pennsylvania’s governor appoints its secretary of state — the top election official — and MAGA Mastriano made clear he intended to use that power to turn the swing state red. By now many MAGA Republicans expected to be popping champagne corks. But the defeat of the Trump-backed Mastriano is a sign that voter disaffection with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Takeoff to Be Honored With Public Funeral in Atlanta

Fans of Takeoff will be able to mourn the rapper in person. On Tuesday, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena announced that it will host a public funeral to honor the late Migos member this Friday. Fans who are residents of Georgia can pay their respects to Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston last week, during a public “Celebration of Life” scheduled for Friday at noon. Fans can claim free tickets to the event on Tuesday. “Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

John Lennon’s Killer, Mark David Chapman, Says He Knew Murder Was ‘Evil…But I Wanted the Fame So Much’

John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman was recently denied parole for the 12th time since first becoming eligible in 2000 — 20 years after he gunned down the former Beatle outside of his Upper West Side apartment. And recently unsealed transcripts from the latest parole hearing, where he admitted that there was “evil in my heart,” shows he really hasn’t made a convincing case for himself as to why he should be free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

92K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy