RS Recommends: The Best Infrared Sauna Blankets (and How They Work)

By Jon Adams
 3 days ago

You’d be forgiven for still being reticent to go to high risk public places, such as the spa or your gym’s steam room, given the state of the pandemic. But just because you’re being responsible doesn’t mean you have to lose out on the benefits of a good steam session. In fact, many have found ways to recreate this experience right at home. The good news is that you don’t have to pay a small fortune. The answer? The infrared sauna blanket.

How Do Infrared Sauna Blankets Work?

The best infrared sauna blankets (also known as just “sauna blankets” or sometimes as “red light therapy blankets”) mimic the experience of a sauna by enveloping your body and producing spa-grade infrared light to directly penetrate your skin to produce sweat. But unlike saunas, your body won’t feel overheated; most sauna blankets come with a way to control the level of heat, either by way of remote control that can be plugged into an outlet so you can relax while you steam, or by simply peeling back the blanket when it gets too hot.

The best way to use an infrared sauna blanket is lying down and using the blanket to form a “cocoon” or sleeping bag-style wrap around your body. It’s similar to tucking yourself into bed, albeit under the power of red light therapy.

It’s important to remember that because you’re going to be sweating, you’ll need to make sure you’re hydrated before and after you plan on using the blanket. We also recommend easing into the experience of using your blanket, always in moderation. As you’re starting out, don’t exceed 100 degrees until your body has acclimated to the experience. It is generally recommended to never exceed three times a week for 30 minutes of use, so start off small and work your way up as it becomes more routine. When using the blanket, make sure to wear clothes that are looser and made from breathable material; tighter clothing can make your body feel overheated. If you’re ever feeling lightheaded or dizzy, make sure to stop using the blanket and have some water.

After you’re finished with a session, make sure to take a warm shower and wash away the lingering sweat to wash away the lingering sweat and impurities; using water that’s too cold can shock your body, so be sure to ease your body back into homeostasis.

Are Infrared Sauna Blankets Worth It?

Though some see it as gross, sweating is extremely beneficial to our body’s overall health and wellness; the glands that produce sweat assist our skin with filtering out harmful toxins. There’s also an increase in blood circulation throughout our organs, muscles and tissues, which can in turn nourish our skin cells and give it a natural, healthier glow. There’s also evidence that showcases that using these blankets can help with regulating anxiety and helping your body recover faster after a workout.

Infrared Blanket Buying Guide

Here are a couple more things to keep in mind when shopping for the best infrared sauna blankets for you.

Material: Look for a blanket that is made of waterproof PVC, which is both durable and comfortable to lounge in. It should be easy to clean and wipe down afterwards too — usually with a towel or a good disinfectant wipe .

Features and Capabilities: It’s important to evaluate things like temperature range and timer settings, while also checking to see if it boasts any extra features, like independent heating zones; each zone can be heated and timed differently. We also recommend looking for a blanket that’s foldable, which is easier to store and maintain.

What Are the Best Infrared Sauna Blankets?

You don’t have to go to a pricey spa or gym to get the effects of an infrared sauna. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best infrared sauna blankets that you can buy online right now.

1. Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket

EDITOR’S PICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47B9Ab_0eZLqmo300

With a huge temperature range, this Sun Home infrared sauna blanket is great for newbies and sauna veterans alike. It can be adjusted between a mellow 95 degrees and an intense 167 degrees. The temperature, as well as the timer function, is easily adjustable using the blanket’s control panel.

The blanket itself is made of a comfortable, easy-to-clean material, and heavy-duty velcro closures do a great job of trapping heat while you get your sweat on. Plus, a year-long warranty ensures peace of mind in case anything should happen to the blanket.

Buy Sun Home Infrared Sauna Blanket $499

2. Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

BEST OVERALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrBE0_0eZLqmo300

Higher Dose’s infrared blanket has a lot of fans, and it’s easy to see why: the cozy blanket gives you the luxurious feeling of a premier spa, boasting eight adjustable temperature settings. After just 10 minutes of heating, you can zip yourself in and sweat your worries away. The automatic timer ensures your session lasts the optimal amount of time without pushing your body’s limit. A handheld remote control is included.

The blanket is heavy without feeling suffocating, and surprisingly comfortable. Everything was easy to set up and understand right out of the box.

Buy Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket $599

3. SurmountWay Sauna Blanket

OPEN ARM HOLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2Slm_0eZLqmo300

We love this blanket’s hands-freeing design which makes it easy to change the song on your relaxation playlist or the channel on the TV you’re watching. The blanket lets you relax and enjoy yourself without feeling claustrophobic as you sweat out harmful toxins and nourish your body and mind. There’s also a helpful safety feature that automatically disconnects when the blanket exceeds 85 degrees. The foldable design makes set up and storage a breeze.

Buy: SurmountWay Sauna Blanket $133.99

4. MiHigh Infrared Sauna Blanket

QUALITY BUILD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFjHA_0eZLqmo300

When it comes to the best sauna blankets, MiHigh is another name that often pops up. MiHigh’s sauna blanket is revered by athletes for its premium construction and the quality recovery experience it provides. The foldable blanket envelops your body and penetrates your skin more directly. By improving blood flow and circulation, MiHigh says its sauna blanket can aid in detoxifying your body and helps ease any tension, aches and pain throughout.

MiHigh also offers a 30 day risk-free trial, so if you aren’t loving your blanket you can send it back and get a full refund, though we don’t think you’ll want to.

Buy MiHigh Infrared Sauna Blanket $499

5. REVIIV Far Infrared Sauna Blanket

PORTABLE PICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gonfk_0eZLqmo300

Built with five layers of infrared heating fabric, this sauna blanket from REVIIV promises to provide the ultimate detoxifying experience; you’ll feel lighter and happier by the end of your 30 minute session. Travel is no hassle thanks to the handy carry bag that’s included, if you’re looking to bring this with you on a trip.

One reviewer wrote that they use this blanket in their post-cardio recovery routine, adding that it’s “roomy” and that it didn’t take long to heat up. Another raved about how easy it was to set up and maintain, thanks to its waterproof cotton interior blanket.

Buy: REVIIV Infrared Sauna Blanket $399.99

6. VANELL Larger Infrared Sauna Blanket

BUDGET PICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKfej_0eZLqmo300

VANELL’s sauna blanket is available in two sizes and a variety of colors for added personalization and comfort. Made from high-quality Oxford cloth exterior and a waterproof PVC exterior, it’s extremely easy to zip up thanks to its hands-free design (though you zip them inside if you’d like. The remote control makes controlling the temperature easy, but will automatically shut off once it exceeds 82 degrees to avoid overheating.

Buy: VANELL Infrared Sauna Blanket $160.00

