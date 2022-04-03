ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Much is Volodymyr Zelenskyy Worth?

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWbZH_0eZGk6nl00

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia , he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from the capital city of Kyiv.

“I need ammunition, not a ride,” he famously said.

See: How Rich Is Joe Biden One Year Into His Presidency?
Find: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

As the war in Ukraine rages on, rumors abound online regarding Zelenskyy’s net worth, including assets such as homes and vehicles. Estimates have ranged from $1.5 million USD to half a billion dollars, all the way up to a staggering $1.5 billion. Some news sources speculate that tweets declaring the former comedian’s net worth at $1.5 billion were efforts to undermine support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

So how much is Zelenskyy really worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zelenskyy is worth roughly $1.5 million — not $1.5 billion. The site says that the president’s financial disclosure from 2018 listed total assets worth 37 million hryvnias, Ukrainian currency. At the time, that gave him a net worth of $1.5 million USD, although, due to foreign exchange rates, the amount fluctuates.

Zelenskyy earned most of his money as a Ukrainian entertainer, starring in Russian-language films including “Love in the Big City,” “Office Romance,” and “8 First Dates.” The tri-lingual president, who is fluent in Russian, Ukrainian, and English, also dubbed the Ukrainian voiceovers for “Paddington”and “Paddington 2.”

From 2015 to 2019, he starred in a political satire comedy series, “Servant of the People.” The oddly prophetic show, which aired for 51 episodes, chronicled the adventures of a high school teacher turned president of Ukraine. In 2019, Zelenskyy ran for office and was elected as president.

Although this marked Zelenskyy’s first foray into politics, he does have the education to back up his recent career change. He graduated from Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics with a law degree, but never practiced, according to ClutchPoints.

Learn: How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?
Explore: How Rich Is Bernie Sanders?

Zelenskyy’s current role as Ukrainian president earns him only 28,000 Hryvnia annually, or just $930 per month, per Celebrity Net Worth — which is an annual salary of roughly $11,200 per year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much is Volodymyr Zelenskyy Worth?

Comments / 2

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Celebrity Net Worth#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Former press secretary to Ukrainian president says it would be 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes president

The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris. "It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
124K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy