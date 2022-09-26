ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The House of LR&C Co-Founder and CEO Christine Day Shares the 'Subtle Power Moves' That Amplify Her Voice

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zq8zb_0eZ7vL9k00

"'Underestimate me at your own peril' is what my mother would have said," recalls The House of LR&C co-founder/CEO Christine Day as she reflects on this year's International Women's Day. Over the course of a 30-year career that saw her heading the Asia Pacific Group at Starbucks and serving as CEO at Lululemon , Day has learned how to reset the balance of power as a retail executive who, at times, was the only woman in the room where decisions were being made. As she puts it: "In a meeting, if I wasn't being heard and other people were saying what I was saying and then being heard, I learned how to jump back in and say, 'Thanks Bob, for echoing my idea — I'd like to build on that and say the following.'"

Refining what she refers to as "subtle power moves" has served Day incredibly well, paving the way for success after success. Now, she's putting her immediate energy into The House of LR&C ("love," "respect" and "care"), the mission-driven fashion company she co-founded with Grammy-winning entertainer Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson . The House of LR&C is committed to making the fashion industry more inclusive and community-led and creating large-scale positive change. To that end, 3% of the company's net revenue goes to Ciara and Wilson's Why Not You Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty.

Day connected with Ciara and Wilson through a mutual friend, and when Wilson ultimately asked her for help with his men's fashion brand and the development of Ciara's line, Day was happy to lend her expertise — on one condition. "I said, 'Look, I'll do this if we create sustainable fashion, we set it up as a public benefit corp and we strive to become a B Corp so that we measure everything we do through a third party,'" Day says. "And they said, 'Absolutely, we're all about impact and raising the bar.' Leveling up, as Ciara would say."

A new kind of fashion house

The House of LR&C has three distinct brands in its portfolio — Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara — all of which are united in their dedication to providing quality and sustainability at an affordable price. "What you see in the industry today is some really good sustainable players at the very high end of fashion," Day says. "Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Ganni do a great job, but it's outside the means of the average consumer. Then you've got the mid-tier fashion brands, like Theory, Vince, etc. They don't do sustainability at all, but they do fashion well. And then you've got groups that do sustainability well, but they don't really do fashion — your Everlanes and Patagonias. [I have] great respect for what they're doing, but it's kind of the martyr's uniform to sustainability as far as fashion is concerned."

By coupling the styles consumers want with sustainability, The House of LR&C strives to make so-called fast fashion — items of clothing that generally only last for 10 wears — a thing of the past. "People won't change what they're wearing unless you give them the fashion that they're looking for at accessible price points," Day explains. "That was our theory when we developed the brand, but it takes a lot of expertise to do. You've got to go all the way back to the fabric and the technology. You've got to know where to manufacture, to do small production runs when you're first starting out so that you can hit gross margins so that it actually is a business as well. So a key part of forming the company was also bringing together the people that have the expertise to do this."

Related: This Fashion Founder's Company Will Take Back Any Piece of Clothing at Any Time for Any Reason. Here's Why .

Independence and adaptability pave the way for success

Naturally, honing the kind of expertise that makes or breaks a business takes most people years. It can be the sum of entire lives and careers. Day traces the development of her own business acumen back to childhood. Her father was an engineer, so the family moved around a lot to follow his projects, and as the perpetual new kid in school, Day became "fiercely independent" at a young age — learning how to make new friends and adapt quickly. That same skill set was invaluable during her tenure at Starbucks and beyond.

"When I went on to become the president of Asia Pacific [at Starbucks], it was really about figuring out how to adapt and fit in and listen to what was going on in the different countries that I worked on," Day says. "And I think I was able to create really strong relationships with each of the business leaders and really be more sensitive to culture than a lot of other people might've been."

In China, for example, Day worked to introduce the red bean frappuccino to celebrate the country's fall harvest festival, and in Indonesia, she helped change the calendar to keep cold drinks on the menu longer. "It's the ability to truly listen and follow the consumer, watch what's happening in the store and then make accommodations," Days says, "but still hold the values and goals of the company and the brand at heart."

Likewise, as the CEO of Lululemon, Day exercised that adaptability when it came to the company's real-estate strategy and consumer touchpoints. Realizing that an omnichannel reality had changed the game, Day and her team tailored their approach to both ecommerce and brick-and-mortar stores. "Building that integration right from the beginning was really important," she says, adding that it's about "not getting stuck thinking that the way you went to market before is the way that's right for the market today."

Day stresses how essential it is to keep a close eye on consumers. "Nobody in my family will go to a retail store with me," she says, laughing, "whether it's a grocery store or a clothing store or whatever, because I will ask people what they're doing. It's highly embarrassing for my children and my husband. He just gives up and says, 'Yeah, I'll be getting coffee down the street.' I'm just always curious about why people do what they do, and I think that ability to observe what people are doing has been key to my success."

Related: Success Is the Biggest Benefit of Being Adaptable

Navigating the coporate world

Also key to Day's achievement is how she deftly navigates the complexity that comes with being a woman executive in a still largely male-dominated corporate environment. In addition to shutting down the Bobs of the world and ensuring her own ideas are given due credit, she's learned how to turn similarly frustrating experiences to her advantage.

"A couple of pieces of advice that people have given me is if you're talking and defending a lot, you have to shift into asking questions and making other people defend their position as opposed to staying in defense of yours," Day says. "So that's a power play. I learned pretty quickly that if someone was criticizing me, I'd make them explain that position as opposed to defending my position."

Day has always aimed to build good relationships with the people she works with to establish trust, but she acknowledges that that's not always possible: "If that person isn't working for you like you're working for them, get out — don't stay and suffer. Women stay and suffer way too much." She goes on to relay a story from her days working in the store-development department at Starbucks; her boss changed their meetings to 7:30 a.m., a brutal time for Day considering she had a 45-minute commute and two kids to get off to school. After six high-stress months, Day went to her boss to voice her frustration — and was met with a surprising reaction. "Why didn't you just ask to change the meeting back?" Her boss asked. "You're a valuable player."

"That was a really valuable lesson to speak into what I want or what I need," Day says. "And I think that shifted into powerfully saying what I needed versus being in complaint or letting myself suffer, and then making powerful choices about taking responsibility for whatever the answer was. And that came from understanding the confidence of my worth and my contribution. So you learn how to handle the different dynamics, but with trust and positivity and not complaint."

Related: 10 Successful Women Leaders Share What They Do to Create a Fantastic Work Culture

The future of executive equality in business

Fortunately Day has seen promising changes in the way people view women in executive roles today. "Generations of men now have grown up with more powerful women as role models, as working peers, as bosses, across so many different fields — even their mothers," she notes. "So I think you've got a different attitude coming in in many, many places." Still, Day acknowledges persisting cultural biases; for instance, she chose to work in Asia while at Starbucks because she felt like her knowledge was valued there and attitudes were less chauvinistic than those in Europe.

Despite the inevitable obstacles that come with being outnumbered by male executives, Day has connected with some inspiring women leaders on her road to success. One of the most important women influences in Day's life is former executive vice president at Starbucks Deidra Wager, who showed her just how much of an impact it was possible for women leaders to have. Wager would invite all of the women over to her house for their "version of the men's golf course," offering a space for bonding and support, making the men who put less effort into networking with each other envious and establishing relationships that are still intact to this day.

Trailblazers like Day continue to show girls and young women across the globe what is possible with hard work and the courage to persevere when the job and office politics get tough. And to her own younger self, Day would say, "You don't always have to go straight up the cliff. Being very competitive, I always took on the hardest assignments, sometimes even before I was ready, and I just muscled through — at great personal cost to myself. Sometimes you have to work harder at things because you don't know what you're doing. Once you've built up the skills, it's more effortless."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Christine Day
teslarati.com

Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group

A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B

A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
ENVIRONMENT
techunwrapped.com

Charles Souillard will be the new CEO of Bonitasoft

Changes in the Bonitasoft dome. The company announced today that charles souillardco-founder and director of operations of the company, assumes the position of CEO, succeeding Miguel Valdés Faura. Charles Souillard, together with Miguel Valdés Faura and Rodrigue Le Gall, founded Bonitasoft in 2009 as an ambitious project to democratize...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Sustainable Fashion#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Asia Pacific Group#Lululemon Day
Sourcing Journal

Under Armour Exec Explains Upsides of Digital Color Tech

Whether out of necessity due to early pandemic lockdowns or to streamline processes, the traditionally analog ways of working in apparel supply chains are increasingly being digitalized. During sessions at the PI Apparel Supply Chain Tech Forum 2022, experts from Under Armour, PVH and more pointed to the possibilities of technology to improve supply chain operations and collaboration—whether related to order tracking, quality or color management. “The new normal really surprised all of us, and it was inevitable,” said Kaveen Ratnaweera, deputy general manager, digital transformation and strategy at MAS Intimates, MAS Holdings. “We had no option but to change, evolve...
BUSINESS
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall food

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall food. You can score big savings on products from brands such as TBJ Gourmet, Primal Kitchen, Creation Nation and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Starbucks
itsecuritywire.com

Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region

Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Former Chili’s CEO Wyman Roberts joins drone delivery company

Wyman Roberts, who retired as CEO of Brinker International in June, has joined a drone delivery company. Roberts is now an advisor for Zipline, a San Francisco-based drone manufacturer and operator. Founded in 2014, it has focused on delivering medical supplies such as blood and vaccines and is moving into food and retail delivery. It calls itself the world’s largest commercial autonomous delivery system, with service in Rwanda, Ghana, Japan and the U.S.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy