Tickets To NYC’s Epic Fan-Made Star Wars Exhibition Are Now On Sale

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 5 days ago

Get lost in the awe-inspiring Star Wars universe at this ‘Force-Fueled’ exhibition in NYC!

40 years of passionate work lead to this moment.. Some of the biggest Star Wars fans across the globe have collected hundreds of rare and official Star Wars items over the years and will be displaying them all in one place! The Fans Strike Back exhibition is heading to NYC this month and it’s going to blow you away.

The world’s largest private Star Wars collection made by fans will feature more than 600 collectibles and figurines. There will be life-size figures and famous costumes such as the iconic Samurai Stormtrooper and Jabba The Hutt 1:1 figure and over 50 one-of-a-kind sculptures, armor, lightsabers, blasters, helmets, masks, and more!

You don’t have to leave empty-handed as there will also be a merchandising shop full of goodies and a green chroma to take pictures in the Star Wars universe. It’s a perfect plan for the whole family, from the youngest Padawan to the wisest Jedi master!

Fuel your force at the epic Fans Strike Back exhibition in NYC

The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition

Daily except Tuesdays from March to June 2022 526 6th Avenue, (Southeast Corner of 14th W. Street at 6th Avenue), 10011
starting at $29.50 for adults and $19.90 for children More info Tickets

