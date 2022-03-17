ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When is the Champions League draw and when are the quarter-finals?

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rhnb_0eYuIC5P00

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-final and final of the 2021/22 Champions League will all be made in a single event.

The eight remaining teams will find out their fate for the rest of Europe’s top continental club competition in Nyon, Switzerland.

It is at this stage that the draw opens up, with no seeding or country protection – that means that any of the eight teams can be drawn against one another.

The final of the competition will be held at the Stade de France in the suburbs of Paris after the Russian city of St Petersburg was stripped of hosting rights, but the “home” team for the game will be determined “for procedural reasons”.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw for the rest of the 2021/22 Champions League will be held on Friday 18 March at Uefa headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland, beginning at 11am GMT.

How can I watch the draw?

Uefa.com will provide a live stream of the proceedings in Switzerland.

Which clubs are in the draw?

The eight winners of the Champions League round-of-16 ties have progressed to the quarter-finals:

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Atlético (ESP)

When will the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals be held?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Russian
ESPN

Manchester United is where big stars go to struggle as Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid proves

MANCHESTER, England -- You know the script by now: Manchester United play a big game, their star players fail to perform as they are outfought and outthought by their opponents and, as surely as night follows day, they lose. Atletico Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford, which sent United out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, was simply the same old story.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is blasted by Spanish media for 'DISAPPEARING' in Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid as they hail Diego Simeone's side for their 'superb' defensive display

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of 'disappearing' by Spanish media during Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night after an off-colour display from the Portuguese superstar. Ralf Rangnick's men were dumped out of Europe after a 1-0 second leg home loss at Old Trafford to the LaLiga...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alex Iwobi boosts Everton survival bid with late winner against Newcastle

Alex Iwobi’s goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time ignited 10-man Everton’s fight against relegation with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle at a bouncing Goodison Park.With a horrible April fixture list to come, this game was billed as “must win”, but after Allan’s 83rd-minute sending off – their second red card in successive games – a point seemed the best they could hope for.However, in the 14 additional minutes played due to the incursion of a protester who tied himself to a goalpost and the VAR check for the Brazilian’s dismissal, there was a brief opening and Iwobi took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Juventus fails in Champions League ahead of Italy playoff

ROME (AP) — There were expectations that Italy’s European Championship title would translate to success for the country’s clubs in continental competition. The dazzling, quick-passing play of Roberto Mancini’s national team that gained admirers worldwide in June and July was nowhere to be seen, though, when Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the Champions League — leaving Italy without a representative in the quarterfinals of the elite competition for the second consecutive season.
UEFA
The Independent

Ferocious Ben Stokes hits masterful century as England take control against West Indies

It will come as no surprise to hear England’s best day of Test cricket for a long while came off the back of a return to form of one of its greats in waiting. And no, that last bit is not presumptuous. For Ben Stokes, on accomplishments and broad statistics right now, will undoubtedly go down as one of the country’s most influential cricketers. Just as the memories of how impactful he can be were starting to blur, the 30-year-old unfurled a classic display to tilt the odds of victory in this second Test at Barbados in England’s favour. With...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rangers earn Europa League progress after Ryan Kent staggers Red Star comeback

Ryan Kent’s goal punctured Red Star Belgrade’s comeback hopes as Rangers reached the Europa League quarter-finals despite a 2-1 defeat in Serbia.Red Star made inroads on Rangers‘ three-goal first-leg lead when Mirko Ivanic netted in the 10th minute and Allan McGregor made several excellent stops for the visitors.However, Kent broke brilliantly to level the score on the night in the 56th minute in what proved the key moment of the second leg.Rangers looked to be seeing the game out comfortably when Ben Nabouhane netted a stoppage-time penalty but it was too little, too late for the hosts as Gers won...
SOCCER
The Independent

Frank Lampard breaks hand celebrating crucial Everton winner against Newcastle

Everton manager Frank Lampard broke his hand celebrating a late 1-0 win over Newcastle which ignited their fight to avoid relegation, but he is prepared to sustain more damage if it means similar results.Allan’s 83rd-minute sending-off looked to have ended any hopes of a victory before Alex Iwobi seized the chance with an angled drive nine minutes into the additional 14, which were tagged on mainly due to the VAR review of the red card and a protester who tied himself to a goalpost.It was only Everton’s third Premier League win since September and it lifted them three points clear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Zero Juve!': Italian press accuse Serie A giants of 'crashing face first' after THIRD straight Champions League last-16 exit... and slam 'DISASTROUS' second-half performance during defeat by Villarreal

Italian media have slammed Juventus for 'crumbling' following their shock last-16 Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal. The Serie A giants conceded two penalties which were scored by Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma either side of Pau Torres' 85th-minute goal in a 3-0 win for the Spanish side in Turin.
UEFA
BBC

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid: Team news

Rangnick said "all players" were available for the last-16 second-leg tie, but there was a "small question mark" over the fitness of Luke Shaw. Left-back Shaw recently tested positive for coronavirus. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is back in training after returning a negative Covid test, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

550K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy