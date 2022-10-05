The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code is NPBONUSFULL for October 2022

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is NPBONUSFULL . New customers can a first sports bet up to $1,250, completely on the house.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code for September 2022 is NPBONUSFULL . If you’re a new customer to Caesars Sportsbook, you can use this code to take advantage of the sign up offer listed above when opening your brand new account with their online betting site .

By using the Caesars promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a first bet on the house, up to $1,250.

When it comes to free bet offers, Caesars offer is one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

No matter whether your first bet with Caesars wins or loses, you will receive a free bet equal to your stake, with the maximum amount for this being $1,500.

Any winning bets in which the stake itself was the free bet will be paid out in full, however the free bet is not returned to you as part of your full winnings.

Click above to head to Caesars Sportsbook. Make sure to read the T&C’s of the offer. Enter and validate your details. Enter a promo code NPBONUSFULL . Make your initial deposit and place your first real-money wager. No matter whether your bet wins or loses, your free bet will be placed into your account once your original bet has settled. You must use the free bet within seven days of it being awarded, otherwise it will expire.

Today’s Sports Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

Soccer is the pinnacle of Wednesday’s sports action, as the UEFA Champions League continues. Liverpool took down Rangers on Tuesday night, and the Gers rivals Celtic will look to better their result as they face RB Leipzig.

Graham Potter takes charge of just his second Champions League game, as Chelsea host AC Milan. The pair have nine European Cups between them, and this looks set to be a tasty affair.

New York Mets responded to a pair of losses to Atlanta Braves in perfect fashion, by taking down the Washington Nationals twice in two days. The Mets take on the Nationals once more tonight, before taking on San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs wildcard round on Friday.

The Yankees final task of the regular season is a road game against Texas Rangers, who they fell to on Tuesday. Whilst the Mets open up their playoff slate on Friday, the Yanks will have to wait until October 11, as they earned a first round bye.

Event Wager Previous Odds Boosted Odds SoccerRB Leipzig, Salzburg, Dortmund & Juventus All Win on 10/5+700 +800 SoccerKylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & Karim Benzema Each Score Goal on 10/5

+150 +200

Caesars Latest News

A new, ultra-modern, Caesars Retail Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room at Harrah’s New Orleans are scheduled to open this Fall. The openings are part of the ongoing $325 million transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook features four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, and a spectacular video and audio system. The sportsbook will be located next to the largest poker room in Louisiana, a 5,000-square-foot space boasting 20 poker tables and complimentary tableside beverages.

In partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is officially open. The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix and is now the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.

What states is Caesars Sportsbook legal in?

Arriving in the Empire State in January 2022, Caesars was one of five operators to receive licenses for the launch of sports betting in New York.

Caesars launched in the Grand Canyon State in September 2021, and bettors in AZ have enjoyed the benefits of a great sportsbook. Partnered with MLB franchise Arizona Diamondbacks, the only obstacle is that there is no prop betting allowed on College sports.

Colorado is a state that Caesars has been prevalent in since launching in the USA. There is a plethora of professional sports action in the state, with Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rockies all successful in their respective fields.

Caesars has recently launched in Washington DC, but bettors new to Caesars in DC will have to go to one of two locations in order to sign-up with the famed sportsbook. Bettors must go to Capitol One Arena or Caesars Sportsbook restaurant to sign-up, and use the Caesars sportsbook app.

When Caesars sportsbook first launched in Illinois, bettors had to register in person before wagering online. However, this is now not the case, meaning bettors in the Prairie State can now enjoy Caesars Sportsbook from all over the state. Professionals sports teams such as the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears reside in Illinois, giving bettors plenty of franchises to get behind.

When Indiana first launched sports betting, both Caesars Sportsbook and William Hill Sportsbook were offered in the state. They are both combined under the Caesars umbrella now, but Indiana is a state where there are both in-person and online sportsbooks for players.

Initially as William Hill, Caesars Iowa has become one of the prominent names in sports betting in the state. You can get a risk-free bet up to $5,000 in the state, and there is a retail sportsbook along with an online sportsbook from anywhere in the state.

Caesars Sportsbook was one of the first operators to land in Louisiana, after the launch in early 2022. According to SportsHandle, 56 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes approved both mobile and in-person sports betting, so those in the eight parishes — or, essentially, counties — that didn’t approve will need to travel to one that did in order to use Caesars Sportsbook.

Online Sports betting launched in Michigan in January 2021, with Caesars Sportsbook as one of the headliners for the launch. Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings and the two massive sports colleges all reside in the state of Michigan, giving bettors in the Great Lake State ample teams to wager on.

Caesars Entertainment is based in Nevada, so it’s no wonder Caesars Sportsbook is live in Nevada. Home to Las Vegas, Caesars boasts an impressive collection of casino resorts in Vegas and Reno. William Hill was the market leader in Nevada, with a large collection of retail venues, and Caesars is now a leading sportsbook in the state.

Of course New Jersey has Caesars Sportsbook, as the legendary casino in Caesars AC is one of the premier gaming destinations on the east coast. New Jersey is a state where Caesars has a retail sportsbook along with online betting, and you can wager anywhere in the state. William Hill was initially in New Jersey, but that is now under one umbrella with the Caesars name.

Caesars Pennsylvania is available in person at Harrah’s Philadelphia, or online anywhere in the state. William Hill initially did not enter the state, but after the deal with Caesars the platform immediately entered the Keystone State. New players can get a $5,000 risk-free bet in PA and there is an online casino available in the state as well.

Tennessee is a state that does not require any partnerships, as there is no need to partner with a land-based casino to offer online sports betting. With a few of the top collegiate programs in the south and a few professional teams, Tennessee is a huge sports betting haven for Caesars.

Virginia is one of the few states where Caesars does not need a full partnership in order to enter and offer betting. William Hill launched in the state before becoming Caesars Sportsbook. Users can get a risk-free bet in Virginia.

In West Virginia, Caesars Sportsbook is available online and at a brick-and-mortar location. New players can get a risk-free bet at the platform.

Despite operating in a massive number of states compared to other sportsbooks, Caesars is still not operational in all states where online betting is now legal. There are a number of states in the queue waiting to go live, with many more expected to support Caesars in 2022.

Maryland: Legal Sports Betting expected to go live in November 2022

Legal Sports Betting expected to go live in November 2022 Kansas: leapt up the list of coming soon online sports betting states after Governor Laura Kelly signed bill SB84 into law in May, 2022.

leapt up the list of coming soon online sports betting states after Governor Laura Kelly signed bill SB84 into law in May, 2022. California: One sports betting initiative will be placed on the state’s November 2022 ballot to be voted on by the public.

One sports betting initiative will be placed on the state’s November 2022 ballot to be voted on by the public. Ohio: January 1, 2023 confirmed as the launch date for online sports betting, with Caesars likely to be one of the first operators to receive a license.

In addition to the fantastic new customer offer available, Caesars Sportsbook also has a number of exciting promotions available for existing customers with the promotions below currently available.

Simply place a $10 pregame, full game point spread wager on the “Monday Night Millions” promotion market on Caesars Sportsbook to be in with a chance of winning a $10,000,000 prize.

Win four of these bets in a row to win a $50 free bet, with you being awarded with a $100 free bet and $200 free bet when you win eight and 12 bets in a row respectively.

Win 21 Monday Night Millions bets in a row this season to win a $10,000,000 prize, however it’s important to remember that if one of these bets loses, or you forget to wager on just one Monday, your streak will be reset back to zero.



Caesars same game parlay insurance offer allows bettors to get their money back if exactly one leg of their Same Game Parlay loses. Simply place a Same Game Parlay that is 4+ legs (minimum odds of +400), and If you lose exactly one leg, receive a Free Bet equal to your stake, up to the value of $50.

Caesars Sportsbook offers odds boosts very frequently. For example, you might be given a 100% profit boost, meaning you essentially double your profit. The maximum you can bet is $200, and the sporting event must have odds of at least -200. Another example is a 50% profit boost with a maximum wager of $50.

On certain days, Caesars Sportsbook dishes out Caesars promo code offers to use on any game. For example, you might be given a 100% profit boost, meaning you essentially double your profit. The maximum you can bet is $200, and the sporting event must have odds of at least -200. Another example is a 50% profit boost with a maximum wager of $50.



An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available? Existing Offers /5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 4

Caesars Sportsbook is a fantastic choice for any new bettor out there. With a massive range of markets and variety of sports available to bet on, players are spoilt for choice. Their new customer offer is right up there with the best available, combined with a fantastic mobile app which is slick and easy to navigate.



We felt that the platform is well-suited for new bettors, and the layout is eye-catching without too many distractions. Caesars Sportsbook has engaged several celebrities to serve as brand ambassadors, and while these marketing and branding plays do not improve the odds, their appeal or likeability will attract bettors.

One way to please all types of bettors is to provide many options. Caesars Sportsbook excels in this regard by promoting plenty of markets for popular sports, while the live section is robust.

The new Caesars Sportsbook targets mobile players with its dedicated apps. Bettors can easily and quickly make selections on the go, and with just a few taps, you can browse the sports, add bets to your slip, and confirm the wager.

Caesars offer one of the best sportsbook apps for new or inexperienced bettors, with their platform designed specifically for ease of use. The most popular and important action is right on the homepage, making it simple to find for users.

Free and easy to download on both iOS and Android, and with some super high ratings in app stores, we’d definitely recommend checking it out.

App Store Rating – 4.6 from 11.3k ratings (May. 2022)

– 4.6 from 11.3k ratings (May. 2022) Google Play Rating – 4.5 from 5.1K ratings (May. 2022)

Download Size 127.9MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

Strengths Weaknesses Massive welcome bonusSlower withdrawal process than other online sportsbooksTop user interface on website and mobile appBonus funds can take time to releaseVariety of betting marketsVery few less-popular sports marketsLarge betting limits

This goes without saying, Caesars sportsbook welcome bonus is one of the best in the nation. Caesars sportsbook are often changing their welcome offer, but one thing remains constant, the value. Compared to their competitors, Caesars will always seem to outdo the other big names in sports betting, getting their new customers off to the best possible start.

Caesars sportsbook were one of the first sports betting sites to launch more prop markets, giving bettors a load of new ways to bet on sports. Their markets are at the top of the game, with plenty of player props, specials markets and loads more interesting wagers you can place on a multitude of sports games. Think you know what color the gatorade will be at the end of the Super Bowl? Or fancy taking the over line for fights in the Stanley Cup playoffs? These are just some of the obscure markets you’ll find at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Caesars Casino review also evaluated the bookmaker app. It is available for Android and iOS and you may also like it a lot. The bet slip is fully interactive and responsive. The app has a simple sports drop-down menu for betting that allows you to quickly find the game you are looking for. You can also filter selections by bet type.

One minor detail that many users of Caesars Sportsbook have noted, is that their withdrawal process of funds is notably slower than other sportsbooks, such as BetMGM or FanDuel. Bettors may have to wait 24-48 hours for most withdrawals, regardless of payment method. Whilst this does not impact the sportsbook itself, there is always room for improvement.



As we know, Caesars sportsbook excels in markets for America’s biggest sports such as the NBA, NFL and MLB. However, if you’re a fan of the smaller, less popular sports, then Caesars sportsbook may not be for you.

Caesars Sportsbook has a very clean, easy-to-use interface. It is a lot more user-friendly than the William Hill Sportsbook in other countries. Caesars Sportsbook kept the same design and layout when it purchased William Hill and re-skinned it as Caesars Sportsbook, but it changed the color scheme and added a couple of extra features. It is a pleasure to use this website and mobile app.

You can place bets quickly and easily, and it is very uncluttered compared to rival sites such as BetMGM. It offers 24/7 customer support, same-game parlays on certain sports, a great live betting section and the ability to cash out bets early if you so desire.

Caesars Sportsbook is completely legal and licensed. It’s currently available in as many as eight states, with the requirement that you must be at least 21 years old to open an account and wager your money in any of these states.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks for availability. Legal in New York, Arizona, Colorado, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

For bettors in Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook is set for a launch in the near future, but is still not legal.

For all states in which Caesars Sportsbook operates, players must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

Yes, Caesars have a brilliant sportsbook app, available for both iOS and Android users.

Caesars accepts several payment methods for funding your account. The following methods are accepted:

Credit/Debit cards (Visa, MasterCard and Discover),

ACH e-check

Online banking (powered by PayWithMyBank)

PayPal

Caesars Prepaid Play+ Card,

PayNearMe

It comes as no surprise that Caesars operates an online casino, given their long standing history in the Casino world. The historic Caesars Palace was opened in 1966 in Las Vegas, and today serves as a multitude of entertainment facilities, with over 3,900 hotel rooms and 300,000 square feet of land. 34 years since launching Caesars Casino New Jersey, the online casino launched in NJ in 2013, and Caesars Casino has grown stronger ever since.

New customers at Caesars Casino can get a first deposit match up to $2,000, a huge bonus higher than most other online casinos in the USA. This means that if you deposit $500, Caesars Casino will match that deposit in $500 in free bets.

There are plenty of slot titles to choose from at Casino Casino, and we’ll be surprised if there’s not one there to suit your taste. Whether you enjoy a classic fruit machine or prefer a game based on your favorite sport, there’s plenty to choose from.

A strong variatio of progressive jackpot slots as well as exclusive titles are available, listed on a separate page to make browsing easy, and a search bar is available to help you find the slots you prefer as quickly as possible.

Caesars Casino knows table games inside and out, and you’ll certainly be able to find what you’re looking for here. Whether it’seasy to play, simple table games, or more complex, high risk-high reward games, then there’s the game out there for you.

Their online blackjack games are particularly strong, with over 20 variations of the old time classic. Roulette, Baccarat and Video poker are also among the more popular games, with Caesars tapping into their media partnerships to produce some exclusive table games.

At Caesars Casino, they understand the value and excitement from playing live. That’s why there are some live dealer options, such as American roulette, blackjack, baccarat, three card poker and Casino Hold’Em. All you need to do is choose your favorite game and off you go!

While Caesars Sportsbook is legal in a large number of states, the online casino has not yet become legal in as many. Just three states have the honor of boasting Caesars Casino as one of their operators, with the following listed below.

Caesars Casino New Jersey: The home of Atlantic City, there is a rich history of casinos in the Garden State. NJ is home to a number of popular online casinos, and while there is plenty of competition, Caesars New Jersey Casino stands out thanks to its welcome bonus and extensive slots. The first state in which Caesars Casino launched, and one of the most popular in NJ.

Caesars Casino Michigan: Casino gambling has been part of Michigan’s economic landscape since the 1980s, so it’s easy to understand why Caesars launched in MI. Arriving in Michigan in 2020, Michigan became the second state after New Jersey to launch Caesars online casino.

Caesars Casino West Virginia: The online casino launched in Fall 2021 in West Virginia, becoming the fifth online casino in West Virginia to launch. Bettors in the Old Dominion have been the most recent to enjoy the rewards of Caesars online casino, and it’s expected more will join that lineup in the future.

Slots (/5) Live Casino (/5) Table Games (/5) New Customer Offer App Available? 5 5 5 ✓ ✓

Caesars Casino is an overall solid offering that allows bettors to have an exciting and usable experience. There are few hitches to the process and the customer service is generally responsive and helpful. In addition, Caesars is always at the forefront of online gaming innovation so you can expect the latest and newest game offerings to be continuously added.

What carries the day for this casino is the sheer diversity of offerings. Bettors can stay on this site for months and never play the same type of game twice. Even within the game, there are so many twists and variations that customers find betting with Caesars to be an entertaining proposition.

In addition, Caesars is an appealing and user-friendly interface that allows for easy play. Accounts are easy to fund and withdrawals are painless which resolves some of the hassles that online gaming customers usually face.

Caesars Casino does indeed have a mobile casino app, available to download on iOS and Android devices. The app is free to download and encapsulates everything the fantastic desktop site has to offer.



New customers to Caesars Casino do not need a bonus code to claim the fantastic welcome offer. Just follow the link above and complete the account creation process.

What’s launching? Caesars Racebook App Where is it available? Ohio and Florida When can I use it? Now



Caesars are expanding their elusive betting name by entering into the world of horse racing. As of June 2022, Caesars is launching its mobile app for horse racing in Ohio and Florida.



The Caesars Racebook app is live and available for download on iOS. It utilizes the NYRA Bets advance-deposit wagering (ADW) platform to allow pari mutuel wagering on horse races from more than 250 racetracks around the world.

As well as the new mobile app, Caesars also plans to build and operate a Harrah’s racetrack and casino in Nebraska in the coming months. It is unknown which other states will be licensed to use the horse racing app, with more updates expected to come in the future.