Where to Buy Yeezy Slides Online Without Spending a Fortune

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Missed out on the latest restock of Kanye West ‘s Yeezy Slides? Colorways in “Pure,” “Glow Green” and “Onyx” were restocked on Monday (May 16). The slides, which retail for $70 for adults and $40-$50 for kids and infants, became available at 10:30 a.m. ET at Adidas and Yeezy Supply, per Footwear News .

Didn’t get a chance to purchase a pair of restocked slides? Not to worry. If you’re looking to cop a pair — without blowing your budget completely out of the water — we searched around to find a few places to buy these must-have slides online at an affordable price. Yeezy Slides typically retail for $70 or less, but the price tends to spike once they land on resell sites.

There are only a limited number of Yeezy shoes available, so customers usually have to enter a raffle and/or sign up on the Adidas app for a chance to purchase. Whenever there’s a restock, Yeezys tend to sell out quickly at Adidas as well as other shoe stores such as Footlocker , and don’t even think about trying to find them at Nordstrom .

On the plus side, StockX , Goat and Farfetch are a few of the retailers that have them in stock without too much of a price hike. For example, at Stockx, the Yeezy Slides are available in all three colorways starting at $97 for smaller sizes.

Yeezy Slide Glow Green



$from $115





Buy Now

1

Yeezy Slide Ochre



$from $96





Buy Now

1

Yeezy Slide Pure



$from $190





Buy Now

1

Yeezy Slide Onxy



$from $170





Buy Now

1

eBay is another decent option for Yeezy slides, although due to limited quantities, you might end up paying more than you would on other sites. Right now, the price for the “Ochre” slides on eBay start at $155 and up . You can find the “Glow Green” slides for around $159 and higher.

Stadium Goods has Yeezy slides on deck for about $165 and up, though pricing varies depending on the color and size. For example, the Yeezy slide in “Pure” are $260 on Stadium Goods . Similarly, at Faretch.com , the three Yeezy slides colorways start at around $200 for the green slides, $226 for the “Pure” slides and $173 for the earth-toned slides . You can also find a wide variety of prices at Goat and Fight Club .

Next up, the Yeezy 700 v3 in “Fade Carbon” are expected to drop on May 21 via the Adidas app. For more Yeezy gear, check othe Yeezy x Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection .