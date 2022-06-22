ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Say This Glowy Sunscreen Makes Them Feel Like ‘a Model’ & It Has Already Sold Out 4 Times

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is around the corner, but regardless of the season, it’s always important to wear sunscreen . You’ve probably tried SPFs that leave a white cast behind, turn you into a greasy mess, trigger a breakout or all of the above. Finding your perfect sunscreen is no easy task, but we found one that provides both skincare and sun protection benefits. Plus, it gives you the most stunning glow, which is something we could all use in this transition from winter to spring.

Kopari recently launched the Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 Sunscreen . Upon first glance, you’d probably mistake it for a tanning oil, but it’s actually a clear gel sunscreen that also contains a touch of shimmer.

With this sunscreen, you shield your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, nourish it with skin-loving ingredients and illuminate it with natural pearlescent minerals.

“Hands down the best body SPF!! ” wrote one reviewer who gave the new product a five-star rating. “Quenching hydration that rubs in seamlessly, while providing SPF 50 protection. Texture is more gel-like, and isn’t oily.”

Costing $36 a bottle, it’s well worth your money since it’s technically doing three jobs at once: protecting your skin from the sun, adding a luminescent glow and hydrating your whole body. And there’s obviously nothing more important for keeping your skin in tip-top condition than protecting it from the sun.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears By This TikTok-Viral, Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen & Shoppers Say It’s Their ‘Hero Product’



Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen $36


Buy Now

To make sure you’re not only shielding your skin from UV rays, but also keeping it hydrated, Kopari packs a ton of skincare ingredients into this product’s formula. Macadamia and hibiscus oils reduce UV irritation, protect and repair. Meanwhile, vitamin E, avocado oil and coconut oil protect, calm, moisturize and nourish. Your skin certainly shouldn’t feel tight or dry after rubbing this SPF all over your body.

Besides sun protection, superfood oils, antioxidants and natural pearlescent minerals, the formula is lightweight, applies clear, absorbs fast and doesn’t make your skin sticky. Providing broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB) sun protection, it’s water-resistant for 40 minutes , which means you should reapply it 40 minutes later.

Not to mention, it’s vegan, cruelty-free and reef-safe. Unlike many other shimmer products, this sunscreen does not transfer onto your clothes and leave behind stains.

“This sunscreen is really different! It gives my skin a nice glow and it’s not greasy ,” wrote one reviewer. “This will be great to use every day as it’s very lightweight and doesn’t transfer at all to my clothes. Plus it smells amazing! Love it!”

In addition to looking and feeling good with your new glow, you’ll also smell like paradise thanks to Kopari’s iconic coconut milk scent that’s included in the sunscreen.

“It feels like a gel that really hydrates and leaves skin glowy (NOT glittery). I seriously felt like a model wearing it,” wrote another shopper. “It wasn’t sticky at all and because it’s clear you don’t have to worry about crazy white casts .”

To look like a beach goddess, spread Kopari’s new sunscreen over every inch of your body. Your skin will look and feel much more nourished, hydrated and glowy. And that is how you start your hot girl summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0eYTGnBZ00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston Uses This Tatcha Lip Product to Get Her Plump Pout—& It’s on Major Discount

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you know Jennifer Aniston for taking on main character roles in ‘Friends’ and ‘The Morning Show’, then you also know that she is a beauty icon. And, honestly, icon is kind of an understatement. We can’t figure out how she has managed to somehow not age one bit. How, Jen, how??  Thankfully, eagle-eye fans were quick to spot some of the hero products Jen uses to prep before her TV gigs. Among the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Just Dropped in Price Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few beauty products we can’t imagine living without. Sunscreen is the most important one, and then comes lip balm, body lotion and a one-step blow-dry brush. Seriously, the hot tool has become a must-have for anyone who wants the look of a blowout but doesn’t have the time or money to go to the salon a few times a week. Luckily, Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Hollywood’s Favorite Shoe Brand Just Launched Its Beloved Leather Sneakers in Two New Colors

Click here to read the full article. Sneakers are still going strong as a go-to shoe for many. You’ve got Harry Styles rocking Old Skool Vans around the clock, as well as dress and sneaker outfit inspirations that you should have on repeat this summer. However, there’s one brand in particular that should be on your radar: Cariuma. Cariuma has been seen on a bunch of celebs, like Pete Davidson, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm. Robert Downey Jr. even wore them in a photoshoot and Whitney Port shouted them out on her blog. That is one impressive star-studded lineup.  So what exactly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Zara’s Massive Summer Sale Is On—Buy These Pieces Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Maybe it’s the warm weather or the fact that I’m prepping for a summer getaway, but lately, all I can think about is shopping. After staying inside all winter, I’m eager to step outside and enjoy the fresh air with some fresh looks. And what better opportunity to shop than Zara’s summer 2022 sale? True Zara fans know that this sale is an absolute can’t-miss—that said, in-store shoppers also know how stressful shopping in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Uses This $8 Hydrating Formula to Double Cleanse Her Dry Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The time has come for our two favorite things to join forces: Hailey Bieber and The Ordinary. For one, we draw inspiration from every beauty product the model uses, and we’re also obsessed with all of The Ordinary’s simple yet effective skincare formulas. So, we were more than overjoyed to find out that Hailey incorporates the brand’s Squalane Cleanser into her nighttime beauty routine. The model ascribes to the double cleanse and says using...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But The Struggle Is Temporary

Click here to read the full article. Life is a series of hurdles and challenges, but there’s always something beautiful waiting for you along the way. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 20 to June 26, 2022, don’t be discouraged; instead, try to have a little faith! In astrology, the seasons change and the sun makes its way across the zodiac calendar, bringing growth to different areas of your life. On June 21, the sun will enter compassionate, cozy and protective Cancer, launching the summer season! The longest day...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Oily Skin#Wear Sunscreen#Vegan#Clothing Shop
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience. However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article. Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it). Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere. There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Go Bold Or Go Home—These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Confident

Click here to read the full article. What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato said it right back in her 2015 song “Confident”(and that song’s still a bop, TBH). There’s nothing wrong with being self-assured and determined in everything you do. However, boldness comes more naturally to some of us than others. Let me tell you about the four most confident zodiac signs, because it might explain it better than I could. First, some zodiac signs might struggle to exhibit confidence, and it’s through no fault of their own. If you’re someone who the stars have blessed with sensitivity—Pisces and Cancer,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Just Broke Up After 2 Years of Dating—They’re on ‘Different Paths’

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To Cancer Season

Click here to read the full article. Have you noticed how beautiful the energy has been lately? Summer is fully in session, and the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 20 to June 26 are celebrating the first days of the sunniest season of all. Time to soak up every last ray of light, because as the sun reaches its peak during the summer solstice on June 21, the days will gradually become shorter and shorter. It’s a race against the clock, so don’t let summer pass you by! The first day of summer also means something...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Romantic Affair

Click here to read the full article. Summer love is taking on a whole new meaning, because your relationships are taking the center-stage this season! Your Capricorn summer 2022 horoscope predicts so many new lovers and friends. The sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21 is not only energizing and revitalizing your relationship sector, but it will also highlight matters of “give and take”. You may be rethinking your commitments and compromises, and with Venus entering your selfless sixth house the following day, chances are these “agreements” are influencing your routine and shaping your whole life. Either way, this Venusian transit...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend of 4 Years—Here’s If Her Brother Jonah Hill Was at Her Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

1 Fact You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Zodiac Sign, As Told By An Astrologer

Click here to read the full article. You might think you know a lot about astrology, but chances are, what you know is just scratching the surface. The wealth of knowledge on the subject is truly infinite, making you an eternal student of the subject. And if you were interested in learning some weird facts about each zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place! You’ve probably heard the typical stereotypes of each of the signs, such as Taurus being stubborn, Geminis being two-faced and Leo’s being attention-seeking. However, have you ever wondered where these zodiac signs got their reputations from?...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Travel The Most, So Plan A Vacation With Them

Click here to read the full article. Everyone loves a nice vacation every now and then, but some of us take their PTO *very* seriously. In fact, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who love to travel, I bet you can’t relax unless you’re counting down the days to your next excursion. These zodiac signs are essentially modern-day explorers, trying to see as much as they can see and experience as much as they can experience. They’ve only got one life to live and they’re not wasting time! Between jet-setting to exotic locales and adding a fresh stamp to their...
TRAVEL
StyleCaster

In Honor Of Summer Love, Let’s Celebrate The 4 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

Click here to read the full article. Looking to be wooed by a new boo, but don’t know which signs will be the sweetest? Let me give you the scoop on the most romantic zodiac signs, because they always have a way of spicing things up just before they start to cool down. If you’re familiar with Western astrology, you’ll know that the twelve members of the zodiac are divided up into four elements: earth, air, water, and fire. Each element has their own signature attribute: earth signs are grounded, air signs are flighty, water signs are emotional, and fire signs...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kim Just Called Kanye the ‘Best Dad’ After Pete Became ‘Close’ With Their Kids

Click here to read the full article. Bringing family together. Kim Kardashian gave a great Father’s Day tribute to her ex-husband Kanye West. The SKKN founder made a touching Instagram story as part of her Father’s Day celebrations. She posted two photos of Kanye and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm on her Instagram story on June 19, 2022. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.” Kanye and Kim were spotted at their daughter North’s basketball game just days earlier on June 17, 2022,...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy