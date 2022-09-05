ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I moved to NYC from Wisconsin 10 years ago. Here are 6 things that still surprise me about the city

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmUFK_0eYI9P1E00
The author in her Midwestern hometown.

Coren Feldman

  • I moved from the Midwest to New York City almost 10 years ago.
  • I'm still surprised by how expensive it is to live here and how transient it can be.
  • I'm still amazed by the endless museum and cultural sites New York has to offer.
Even after almost a decade of living in New York City, I keep learning about new things to do and places to visit.

In almost 10 years of living in New York City after growing up in the Midwest , I haven't even come close to visiting all of its museums, historic landmarks, and cultural sites. I'm still amazed by how much this city has to offer.

New York City rent prices are still absurd to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaK3v_0eYI9P1E00
A bedroom in a New York City apartment.

Zoe Ettinger

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is $3,950 — a 32% increase from last year, according to the online rental platform Zumper .

I know I should be used to how expensive it is to live here, but I still can't get over how much it can cost per month to rent a tiny shoe box . I try not to think about the kind of home I could rent in the Midwest for what I pay for my apartment.

In my experience, New York is a transient place that many people pass through but few settle in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1DoC_0eYI9P1E00
People loading a moving truck in Manhattan.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Imates

I came to New York City for college and have lived here since, but many of my friends who came for school or work have only stayed for a few years before moving somewhere quieter or more affordable .

It continues to surprise me when yet another person I know moves away. In the Midwest, people who moved to my hometown usually stayed put.

New York City still surprises me by feeling like a small town sometimes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01b0an_0eYI9P1E00
People stand outside a subway station in Times Square, New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Anytime I run an errand in the Midwest, I end up bumping into someone I knew growing up.

New York City has a population of more than 8.8 million people, according to Census data , and Madison Square Garden holds more people than my hometown ... but I still run into people I know all the time here, too.

It still shocks me how long it takes to travel just a few miles in the city.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7oiv_0eYI9P1E00
A subway stop.

Fraser Hall/Getty Images

Where I grew up, a 10-mile drive between towns takes about 15 minutes since it mostly involves driving on the highway. In New York, getting between boroughs can take hours on public transportation, and driving can take even longer due to traffic.

I'm still surprised by the kindness of New Yorkers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hh8El_0eYI9P1E00
An ambulance drives down a road in Brooklyn.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Recently, I was walking down the street and saw a crowd gathered at the corner. It turns out they were tending to a woman who had fallen and hit her head. Complete strangers jumped into the street to direct traffic around her, called an ambulance, and stayed to make sure she was taken care of. It's not the first time I've seen New Yorkers step up and do what needs to be done.

New Yorkers have a reputation for being a little rough around the edges. While it's true they'll often get annoyed if you walk too slowly or cut in line, they look out for each other in a way that still warms my heart.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Christopher Fazio
03-08

Tell the people how safe the streets are or how nice it is riding the iron horse. They turned it into a sewer

Reply
10
Mo Arslanbeck
3d ago

you urban pioneer jerkoffs from the Midwest that pay 5k rents with 6 roommates is a big reason why people are getting priced out their neighborhoods.. go back to Wisconsin and improve your own hometown city

Reply(1)
2
Azson
3d ago

living in Tucson AZ where we are surrounded by mountains that you can see, I cannot see how anyone can live in a concrete jungle and if you want to move here, well please don't.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
liveandletsfly.com

Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport

A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

New York Drops Mask Requirement on Public Transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
People

New York City Schools Will No Longer Have Snow Days: 'Sorry Kids,' Official Says

Department of Education chancellor David C. Banks said virtual learning has eliminated the need for days off from school because of snow A New York City official said snow days are a thing of the past — all thanks to remote learning. Speaking with FOX affiliate WNYW on Tuesday, New York City's Department of Education chancellor, David C. Banks, said that New York City public school students should expect to attend class through virtual learning when snow and other storms hit the area. "So, sorry kids — no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Madison Square Garden#Subway#Midwestern
jcitytimes.com

Once Again Jersey City Places First for Ethnic Diversity

Walking the streets of Jersey City you are likely to hear languages ranging from Urdu to Arabic. So it won’t come as a surprise to those who live here that the Golden Door has once again taken the prize for the most ethnically diverse city, besting such multicultural meccas as New York City and Los Angeles.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

Major Residential Developments and Remote Work Trends Lead to New Era for the Bronx - By Patricia Shih

The Bronxs distance from Manhattan and limited attractions have historically lacked appeal to people relocating to or within New York City. However, the availability of land, particularly along waterfront areas, and lower rent pricing have become catalysts for development over the last several years, bolstered by the popularity of the hybrid work model resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued gradual growth, coupled with increasing desirability, has created a resurgence for the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
architecturaldigest.com

The 14 Most Stunning Architectural Gems on New York’s Fifth Avenue

There are many buildings that stun in the Manhattan skyline, but nothing dazzles quite like the city’s fabled Fifth Avenue. Known as the spine of Gotham, this one street—stretching from Greenwich Village to Harlem—is being celebrated in a new book from Monacelli called Fifth Avenue: From Washington Square to Marcus Garvey Park by William J. Hennessey, which is out October 5. The book is a follow-up to the author’s 2020 hardcover, Walking Broadway, an architectural tour of the busy street. Fifth Avenue is an illustrated guide that takes readers along the breadth of Fifth Avenue through six fact-filled walking tours, with architecture tidbits, block by block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
ELIZABETH, NJ
arizonasuntimes.com

Project Veritas Exposes New York City K-4 Assistant Principal: Candidates Who Don’t Answer ‘Diversity’ Question Right ‘Automatic Not Hire’

An assistant principal of Neighborhood Charter Schools in Harlem with the New York City Department of Education revealed in a Project Veritas (PV) undercover video that he asks a “very specific” question of prospective hires in the area of “Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI),” and “if people don’t answer that question right, they are an automatic Not Hire.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key

September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them.  Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

577K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy