Get Set for Spring and Summer Weather With Our Favorite lululemon Specials

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

At the start of each season, we love looking through all of the specials in the We Made Too Much section at lululemon. We just know we're going to find the best activewear, loungewear and life-wear for the months ahead as we scroll down each page. So, what do you say? Are you ready to take on this spring in style and start getting set for summer?

As always, lululemon is offering up comfy, functional, practical, unique, chic and high-quality pieces that are going to make your closet feel like a gold mine. Scroll down to see our favorite spring pieces below — now marked down!

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

Whether you're laying out the yoga mat or relaxing on the patio, this buttery-soft tank is a top-notch choice. It has light support so you can go bra-free underneath, and shoppers say it's "ultra-flattering"!

Get the Align Cropped Tank Top (originally $58-72) now starting at just $39 at lululemon!



Cashlu Sweater Wrap

Major savings! We were so excited to see sizes still in stock for this cardigan. The fabric has a kiss of cashmere for luxurious coziness. This will definitely become a go-to on chilly spring mornings and nights!

Get the Cashlu Sweater Wrap (originally $148 for just $79 at lululemon!

Invigorate High-Rise Short 8"

How fun is it when the weather warms up enough that you can start wearing shorts again? This pair is designed for training, made with a super fast-drying fabric, but it will be so cute with an oversized tee on casual days too!

Get the Invigorate High-Rise Short 8" (originally $68-88) now starting at just $49 at lululemon!

Slim-Fit Above-Knee Dress

It's obviously time to stock up on some cute dresses as well. This body-skimming piece has a built-in shelf bra, plus pockets for removable cups, and reviewers say it's "so versatile"!

Get the Slim-Fit Above-Knee Dress (originally $138) for just $99 at lululemon!



Clean Lines Belt Bag

You'll need some new accessories to go with all of your new clothes, and a bag comes first. Belt bags are our pick for spring, especially for long days outdoors. This one is water-repellent and has multiple types of pockets to keep your essential belongings organized!

Get the Clean Lines Belt Bag (originally $68) for just $49 at lululemon!



Want to see more specials? See and shop them all at lululemon here !

