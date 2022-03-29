ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Set for Spring and Summer Weather With Our Favorite lululemon Specials

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

At the start of each season, we love looking through all of the specials in the We Made Too Much section at lululemon. We just know we're going to find the best activewear, loungewear and life-wear for the months ahead as we scroll down each page. So, what do you say? Are you ready to take on this spring in style and start getting set for summer?

As always, lululemon is offering up comfy, functional, practical, unique, chic and high-quality pieces that are going to make your closet feel like a gold mine. Scroll down to see our favorite spring pieces below — now marked down!

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdwZk_0eYEFcW200
lululemon

Whether you're laying out the yoga mat or relaxing on the patio, this buttery-soft tank is a top-notch choice. It has light support so you can go bra-free underneath, and shoppers say it's "ultra-flattering"!

See it!

Get the Align Cropped Tank Top (originally $58-72) now starting at just $39 at lululemon!

Cashlu Sweater Wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tsly_0eYEFcW200
lululemon

Major savings! We were so excited to see sizes still in stock for this cardigan. The fabric has a kiss of cashmere for luxurious coziness. This will definitely become a go-to on chilly spring mornings and nights!

See it!

Get the Cashlu Sweater Wrap (originally $148 for just $79 at lululemon!

Invigorate High-Rise Short 8"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caykT_0eYEFcW200
lululemon

How fun is it when the weather warms up enough that you can start wearing shorts again? This pair is designed for training, made with a super fast-drying fabric, but it will be so cute with an oversized tee on casual days too!

See it!

Get the Invigorate High-Rise Short 8" (originally $68-88) now starting at just $49 at lululemon!

Slim-Fit Above-Knee Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDqfB_0eYEFcW200
lululemon

It's obviously time to stock up on some cute dresses as well. This body-skimming piece has a built-in shelf bra, plus pockets for removable cups, and reviewers say it's "so versatile"!

See it!

Get the Slim-Fit Above-Knee Dress (originally $138) for just $99 at lululemon!

Clean Lines Belt Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AD3go_0eYEFcW200
lululemon

You'll need some new accessories to go with all of your new clothes, and a bag comes first. Belt bags are our pick for spring, especially for long days outdoors. This one is water-repellent and has multiple types of pockets to keep your essential belongings organized!

See it!

Get the Clean Lines Belt Bag (originally $68) for just $49 at lululemon!

Find 5 A.M. Workout Motivation Like Kristin Cavallari in This 2-Piece Set

Read article

Want to see more specials? See and shop them all at lululemon here !

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

