ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Festival International de Louisiane is Looking for Volunteers

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
Staff Photo

Festival International de Louisian e is looking for volunteers for this year’s festival.
The festival will take place April 27- May 1, 2022, in Downtown Lafayette.
Organizers are encouraging everyone who wants to volunteer to do so and join in on the fun of Festival weekend.

Registration is now open to become a Festival volunteer by visiting the website .

“One of the best parts about being a volunteer is seeing behind the scenes. It also brings you closer to Festival and into the family. We all own a part of Festival International because it’s a community-driven event. Our volunteers get hooked and many come back every year to lend a hand,”

says Marketing Coordinator Carly Viator.

Volunteers can visit this website to view all of the volunteer opportunities that are available and choose the shifts that work best for them.


Festival International is looking for a variety of volunteers to work in areas such as:
Artist Hospitality
RFID Top Up Stations
Marché Hospitality
Musicians’ Village Cafe
Production
PinPals
Recycling
Louisiana Healthcare Connections Scène des Jeunes (Youth Area)
Security
Ticket Booths
For more information on volunteer opportunities, you can visit the Festival website or email volunteer@festivalinternational.org. Click here to view photo gallery

Iconic Lafayette Dance Floors

Image of

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Win/Win as New Iberia Kids Read to Cats

Some kids in New Iberia are reading to cats. Sounds crazy, right? Well, it won't sound so crazy when we explain exactly what is going on. A group called the LIT Crew (Librarians in Training) has been raising funds for a local animal adoption center on Troy Road in New Iberia.
NEW IBERIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Where is YOUR Heaven on Earth Lafayette?

Pop singer Belinda Carlisle talked about heaven on earth in her Top 10 song Heaven is a Place on Earth. So we decided to ask Lafayette social media users, "Where is Your Heaven on Earth?" Generally speaking, family, mountains, and beaches were all popular locales for an earthly heavenly destination....
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy