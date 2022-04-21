Festival International de Louisiane is Looking for Volunteers

Staff Photo

Festival International de Louisian e is looking for volunteers for this year’s festival.

The festival will take place April 27- May 1, 2022, in Downtown Lafayette.

Organizers are encouraging everyone who wants to volunteer to do so and join in on the fun of Festival weekend.

Registration is now open to become a Festival volunteer by visiting the website .

“One of the best parts about being a volunteer is seeing behind the scenes. It also brings you closer to Festival and into the family. We all own a part of Festival International because it’s a community-driven event. Our volunteers get hooked and many come back every year to lend a hand,” says Marketing Coordinator Carly Viator.

Volunteers can visit this website to view all of the volunteer opportunities that are available and choose the shifts that work best for them.

