ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Now's Your Chance to Score This Tik-Tok-Famous Cleaning Product for a Steal

By Kristine Cannon
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMUiO_0eYCiZzs00

As someone with a six-month-old puppy who has had her fair share of accidents since we brought her home from the animal shelter, having a reliable carpet cleaner is key. But what this pet parent has quickly learned (the expensive way) is owning any ‘ole carpet cleaner isn’t enough. Not only does it need to double as an upholstery cleaner, but it also needs to be — and this is key! — portable . Because those accidents won’t be limited to the living room or bedroom carpet. Nope, the stairs, the car seats, the couches, the outdoor furniture, they’re all fair game. And thanks to TikTok , we’ve discovered just the cleaning tool that does it all — and gets the job done exceptionally well: Bissell’s Little Green multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. Currently, the viral cleaner is on sale at Amazon , just in time to gift for the holidays (or keep for yourself).

“I have no words,” Brittany Albarano captions her viral TikTok video about the Bissell Little Green cleaner. Posted in January of last year, the video has since amassed 19 million views and 2.4 million likes. “I’m using this everywhere tho.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Little Green is this powerful portable cleaner that not only removes spots and stains, including tough pet stains, via its strong pray and suction, but for an already affordable price, the cleaner also comes equipped with a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula cleaner, a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool and a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool. And for the time being, you can save even more money when you purchase it on Amazon, where it’s currently on sale.

Buy: Bissell Little Green $109.59

“You have to soak it extra first for it to really work,” advises Albarano, who post a part-two of her viral video last year.

TikTokers aren’t the only fans of the Bissell cleaning tool. Amazon shoppers love it, too, leaving more than 33,000 reviews and giving the cleaning machine a 4.6-out-of-5 rating.

“I am absolutely obsessed with this thing,” writes one reviewer . “And if you have pets this is an absolute must. No spray on carpet cleaner in the world is going to get your carpet/rugs as clean as something that actually sucks the dirt/spills/stains up and out of the material. It really is that simple.”

But what we might love more than the fact that this cleaning tool actually works? Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

“When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear,” the product description states on Amazon.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxEOE_0eYCiZzs00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Oprah Added a Stunning Non-Stick & Non-Toxic Cookware Set to Her Favorite Things List & It's Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before you begin your holiday cooking, you may want to upgrade your cookware. Luckily, Oprah just added a gorgeous 12-piece stainless steel cookware set to her Favorite Things List 2022, and it’s currently on sale for $150 off its original price. The Bloomhouse 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set with a non-stick, non-toxic ceramic interior comes with a 6-quart Dutch oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert, a 6-quart everyday pan oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert, an 8-inch and 10-inch...
SheKnows

These Snuggly Hooded Towels Made Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 list of Oprah’s Favorite Things just came out on Oprah Daily, and predictably, we’re coveting just about everything on it. But out of all her picks, one of our favorites is an adorable hooded towel made by Natemia. And apparently it’s a fan-favorite as well, seeing as it has almost 400 5-star reviews on Amazon. Woven of pure organic cotton, made luxuriously soft and fluffy via an innovative “soft twist” technology, the Natemia Cloud Touch Organic Cotton Hooded Towel...
SheKnows

This Veggie Chopper From Amazon Has Over 3 Million Views on TikTok & Shoppers Say It’s ‘Life-Changing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all about making life simple and easy, especially within the home. And if you’re looking for less stress in the kitchen, we’ve got a kitchen gadget that’s sure to make prepping your meals 100 times easier. It’s TikTok-famous with over three million views and 1.5 million likes, it has over 52,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, and best of all, it’s on sale today for 40% off. Fullstar’s Vegetable Chopper will completely change the way you cook, whether you’re a novice...
SheKnows

Target's Selling a Mini Toy Version of Its Shopping Cart for Just $20 — But You Need to Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s safe to say people are pretty obsessed with shopping at Target. I mean, you know something’s a big deal when there’s an entire TikTok channel dedicated to secret and must-have finds at a big box store. If you’re used to bringing your kids with you along for your Target runs, chances are they get in on the fun just as much as you do. And the toys kids end up loving the most typically emulate things adults are used...
SheKnows

‘The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,’ According to Reviews, Are 55% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,800 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $33. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
SheKnows

Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They're the ‘Best Cookies Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s better than picking up a pack of freshly-baked cookies from the local bakery? Not much, except if those cookies arrive directly to your doorstep. On her Favorite Things List 2022, Oprah included the Best Seller’s Mix from The Cravery Cookies, and this package makes for an ideal gift for a sweet tooth — and that means they can be for either a friend or for yourself! The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix variety pack of cookies comes with a sampling of...
SheKnows

Oprah Added This TikTok-Famous Toaster to Her 2022 Favorite Things List & It's On Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a kitchen appliance that can toast, warm, and make a mean panini, then look no further than Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022. This year, Oprah features the TikTok-famous Revolution toaster that isn’t actually a toaster — “It’s the only breakfast, lunch, and dinner toasting experience,” the Amazon listing reads. And it means business. The Revolution InstaGLO Bundle comes with the InstaGLO smart toaster, which features 16 bread modes you can use to toast your perfect piece of...
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Here & It Includes This Luxurious Popcorn Gift Box That's Perfect for Movie Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet. Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best...
ALABAMA STATE
SheKnows

Aldi's Advent Calendars Are Hitting Stores Today & These Are the Ones We Can't Wait For

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween is over, and while Thanksgiving obsessives will roll their eyes, that means that most of us are already looking forward to the winter holidays of December. That also means that we’re in a rush to buy advent calendars for our loved ones (and ourselves) before all of the good ones are sold out. If you know where we’re coming from, then we have big news: all of Aldi’s advent calendars are back in stores as of today, and they’re...
SheKnows

Reviewers Say Even Cats Love This Bestselling Cat Carrier Backpack, Which Is Nearly 40% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Don’t you wish you could bring your cat everywhere and anywhere? Well, you can — and you don’t have to subject her to the inside of a claustrophobic cat carrier. This clear bubble carrier from Amazon is a favorite among both pet parents and cats because it’s as comfy to wear as it is cozy for your cat to hang out in! The Expandable Cat Backpack Carrier from Halinfer has over 4,500 five-star reviews from pet parents who love how convenient...
SheKnows

J. Lo’s Go-To Workout Sneakers Are Back in Stock at Nordstrom & They’re 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Lately, Jennifer Lopez’s life has been anything but calm. She’s used to always being on the move, whether it’s leading multiple projects or her latest marriage with actor Ben Affleck.  But if you’re wondering what a typical day is for the superstar, then the answer is within close reach. A current staple in her everyday routine is a pair of Nike running shoes. Lopez has been wearing these workout sneakers on repeat, and you’ll want them once you hear this...
SheKnows

Alexandra Daddario Buys $7.6 Million Hillside Mansion with Woodsy & Ethereal Vibe – Peek Inside!

White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and her new husband Andrew Form have officially bought their second home together, Dirt reported. The newlywed couple wrapped up the deal recently, and closed on the Brentwood home for $7.6 million. According to Dirt, the unique Allen Siple-designed home hit the market in February for a much higher price tag of $8.7 million.
BRENTWOOD, NY
SheKnows

Here’s How to Save 30% on These Cult-Favorite Toy Sets That Your Kiddo Will Undoubtedly Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding durable toys that look cute and provide hours of entertainment for your kids isn’t as easy as it sounds. Sure, shelves are lined with hundreds of toys, but it’s rare to find ones that are safe, encourage independent play, and help develop creative minds. That’s where Melissa & Doug’s toys come in. The brand is known for its wooden toy sets that are interactive, imaginative, and, most importantly, fun. What more could you want when doing your holiday shopping?...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They’re Using This $21 Plumping & Collagen-Boosting Lip Mask Instead of Fillers — Get It on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Along with our ever-growing love for luxurious face oils, we’ve grown obsessed with just as luxurious lip masks. In our ongoing search for products that make us feel like royalty, we’ve found celebrity-approved lip masks, BTS-themed lip masks, and some drugstore options that weren’t half bad. But this time the internet has saved us once again by showing us a lip mask that not only hydrates but has people agreeing that it’s like a lip filler in a bottle. Our mission...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This No Clump Mascara Gives ‘Long Luscious Lashes’ & It’s On Sale for Under $6 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re always on the hunt for a good beauty deal, and this week it comes in mascara form. Maybe you already have a mascara that meets all your needs (in this case, we’re talking about volumizing, lengthening, and separating lashes), but want to try something new. If you’re shopping around for a new formula, you have to give this one from Revlon a chance — it’s under $6 right now! The mascara is already TikTok famous, but it’s also celebrity-approved, too....
SheKnows

Amazon Has Amazing Pre-Black Friday Deals on 2022 LEGO Advent Calendars Featuring Star Wars, Marvel & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the beginning of November, which means you only have a few more weeks to snag your advent calendars for the 2022 holiday season. If you and your kids have LEGO-lovin’ hearts like we do, you have to check out the new advent calendars featuring fun LEGO minifigs from the world of Harry Potter, Marvel Studios, and of course good old Santa Claus himself. If you’re having trouble narrowing down which to choose, why not snag more than one? After...
SheKnows

This Secret Sale Has Dyson, PS5 & Sunday Riley Majorly Marked Down — Here’s How to Save Big

If you think you have to wait until the end of November to benefit from holiday sales, I have good news for you: One of the best savings events is happening right now — at a store that you might not expect. Here, you’ll be able to save hundreds on everything from Dyson vacuums and hair straighteners to Le Creuset pan sets and Sunday Riley skincare essentials. So, where’s all of this taking place? At QVC’s Nonstop Holiday Party. The storefront is hosting a huge live event from November 5 – November 6 where they’ll be live on air for...
SheKnows

Target is Selling A Letters To Santa Stationery Set That Makes Your Kids’ Christmas Lists Festive — & It’s Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Can you believe that it’s already time for the holidays? As soon as November 1st comes, it’s time to get in the holiday (and gifting) spirit. That means planning out presents to gift for everyone on your list, including the kids. Part of what makes the holidays so magical is participating in seasonal traditions like writing letters to Santa. Typically, most of us let our children create a note with drawings and other touches to send to  Santa in hopes...
SheKnows

Here’s How to Save $120 on a New Nespresso This Holiday Season

Raise your hand if you can’t get your day started without a cup of coffee in your hand. We know we can’t! There’s just something comforting and motivational about your favorite warm (or iced) drink daily. And if you’re looking for a way to cut out Starbucks trips every morning to save time, we have a solution for you: A Nespresso machine from HSN that brews both coffee and espresso without leaving your home. Right now, you can score the coffee maker with a milk frother for nearly $100 off. The Nespresso machine is one of “the best,” according to shoppers....
SheKnows

SheKnows

77K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy