Here's Where You Can Get The Cheapest Gas In Los Angeles

It's not a great time to be a driver in California . The state currently has some of the most expensive gas prices in the nation . Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the global oil market and gas prices across the U.S. are expected to break more records this week.

According to the AAA , the average gas price for regular-grade fuel in Los Angeles County is a whopping $5.37 per gallon. Meanwhile, the national average is $4 per gallon. Finding cheap fuel prices has never been more essential. That's why GasBuddy pinned down the 10 gas stations with the cheapest prices in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the top 10 cheap fuel prices in the area as of Friday, March 18th:

Sam's Club in Fullerton - $5.15 Costco in Fullerton - $5.19 Sam's Club in Fountain Valley - $5.25 Costco in Fountain Valley - $5.25 Sam's Club in Long Beach - $5.29 Sinclair in Fullerton - $5.29 Costco in Lakewood - $5.29 Fastrip in Valinda - $5.35 Costco in Garden Grove - $5.35 ARCO in Glendora - $5.35

Click here to see GasBuddy 's local gas prices in Southern California.