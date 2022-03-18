ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where You Can Get The Cheapest Gas In Los Angeles

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's not a great time to be a driver in California . The state currently has some of the most expensive gas prices in the nation . Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the global oil market and gas prices across the U.S. are expected to break more records this week.

According to the AAA , the average gas price for regular-grade fuel in Los Angeles County is a whopping $5.37 per gallon. Meanwhile, the national average is $4 per gallon. Finding cheap fuel prices has never been more essential. That's why GasBuddy pinned down the 10 gas stations with the cheapest prices in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the top 10 cheap fuel prices in the area as of Friday, March 18th:

  1. Sam's Club in Fullerton - $5.15
  2. Costco in Fullerton - $5.19
  3. Sam's Club in Fountain Valley - $5.25
  4. Costco in Fountain Valley - $5.25
  5. Sam's Club in Long Beach - $5.29
  6. Sinclair in Fullerton - $5.29
  7. Costco in Lakewood - $5.29
  8. Fastrip in Valinda - $5.35
  9. Costco in Garden Grove - $5.35
  10. ARCO in Glendora - $5.35

Click here to see GasBuddy 's local gas prices in Southern California.

Steven Martinez
12d ago

Cheapest gas should come from us opening our energy being turned back on, immediately!!! And stop buying oil from our enemies.let’s go Brandon!!!

Ryan433
12d ago

Lol there is no cheap gas in LA county or anywhere else in California for that matter🤑⛽🤑

aitak C
9d ago

This changes by the minute, yesterday I went to a Chinese place, I noticed the price for gas across the street was 5:25 up 26 cents from Saturday when I filled up, when I got out of the restaurant the price was 5:45!!!!!!!!Outrageous LETS GO BRANDON!!!!

