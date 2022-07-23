ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago
Showing them how it is done! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the secret to their successful marriage with viewers since Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014.

Before their reality show, Todd was first married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. The duo, who called it quits in 1993, share daughter Lindsie and son Kyle .

After their 1996 nuptials, Todd and Julie expanded their family with son Chase , daughter Savannah and son Grayson . The couple faced a major obstacle when Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 . The South Carolina native underwent a double mastectomy and later entered remission.

Julie has credited her husband for convincing her to get the mammogram that caught the health scare early , telling The Tennessean in 2018, "He never flinched. I truly believe that moment took our relationship to a whole new level."

The pair's marriage became the focus of their own reality show when USA's Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014. Todd and Julie have continued to gush about their strong bond both on and off screen.

"I was fortunate enough to marry the only woman I've ever loved, my best friend, my person that truly gave me the confidence to take on this crazy world and prosper spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and financially, the best mother I could have ever hoped to have for our kids," the businessman captioned a May 2020 Instagram tribute to his wife.

During an interview with Us Weekly in January 2022, Todd revealed when he realized that Julie was The One for him.

“I knew that I was in love with her the moment she walked into my friend's house: That’s the first night that I met her,” the Georgia native recalled to Us . “And the moment she walked in the room, it's the only time before and since that anything had ever taken my breath, other than when I walked past a mirror.”

The twosome, who has worked together on different projects over the year, decided to assist each other in a wellness partnership as well. Todd and Julie who became ambassadors for Nutrisystem in January 2022, noted that it was all about feeling good inside and out.

"I'm not about dieting because I don't wanna restrict myself. But with the Nutrisystem plan , I found that I didn't have to," Todd told Us, before joking about the cons of collaborating with Julie on the program. "At the end of the day, the only downside to Nutrisystem is that I actually know how to fix it myself, which is something I've never had to do. And now Julie knows that I know how to do it myself and she's decided that I need that kind of independence."

To learn more about the Nutrisystem Partner Plans that worked best for Todd and Julie, visit Nutrisystem.com .

Scroll down to relive Todd and Julie's romance:

